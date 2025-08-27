Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?



I have always been one of those lucky people (she said sarcastically) favored by mosquitoes. Of course it didn’t help that we had a persistent mosquito problem in the house I grew up in. It’s hard getting those bites as a kid and hearing your parents say “Don’t scratch!” when that’s ALL you want to do. But I think I grew to hate even more the experience of lying in bed, almost asleep, and then being distressingly woken up by the nasal buzzing of someone looking for an evening snack. My mother’s sweet, if cutesy, explanation to Little Girl Kismet was that I got bitten so much cause I was so delicious. So it’s crazy to learn now that she was actually in the ballpark of the real science! Blood type is a leading factor in who mosquitoes choose to torment feast from, among some others.

On the prowl for the big O: Blood type is determined by genetics, and each blood type is based on the different sets of specific proteins, called antigens, on the surface of red blood cells. There are four main blood types: A, B, AB, and O. While there are no firm conclusions as to which blood type is more attractive to mosquitoes, several studies have suggested people with type O are most appetizing to mosquitoes. A 2019 study observed mosquito feeding behavior when presented with different blood type samples, and found mosquitoes fed from the type O feeder more than any other. A 2004 study also found that mosquitoes land on blood group O secretors (83.3%) significantly more than group A secretors (46.5%). Clothing color matters: Mosquitoes are highly visual hunters when it comes to finding a human to bite. This means movement and dark clothing colors like black, navy and red can stand out to a mosquito. Research has shown that mosquitoes are more attracted to the color black, but there has been little additional research into why this is the case. The little buggers track our breathing: One of the quickest ways mosquitoes can sniff out a person is through the carbon dioxide emitted when we breathe. According to research published in the journal Chemical Senses, mosquitoes use an organ called a maxillary palp for carbon dioxide detection and can sense it from 164 feet away. Because carbon dioxide is a huge attractor, people who emit more of it — larger individuals and people who are breathing heavily when working out — are more attractive to a mosquito. Odor & sweat also attracts them: Mosquitoes can find people to bite by smelling substances present on human skin and in sweat, including lactic acid, uric acid and ammonia. A new study found that mosquitoes are attracted to compounds called carboxylic acids that every human produces through sebum, a waxy coating, on their skin. The sebum is eaten by the millions of beneficial microorganisms found on human skin, which produces more carboxylic acid — and will, in turn, produce an odor similar to cheese or smelly feet that appears to attract mosquitoes. Lead researchers on this study said mosquitoes are sensitive to human odor and that even perfumes or colognes can’t mask it. Researchers are still learning why certain body odors are more attractive to mosquitoes, but they do know that genetics, bacteria on the skin and exercise all play a factor. Hold my beer! In a small study, mosquitoes were observed to land on participants more frequently after consuming a small amount of beer. But before you swear off outdoor brews, know that the study only had 14 participants, and it found that mosquitoes may only be marginally more attracted to people who have been drinking beer.

[From CNET]

Yeah, guess who’s Type O? But actually, I’ve had a surprising yet very much welcome dearth of bites this year, so I’m not complaining! (much) I didn’t even realize it until last Friday when I was walking outside at dusk — dusk and dawn are when mosquitoes are most active, so the worst times of day to be out — and my arm started itching and I realized, “Oh, crap, I got a bite.” But that quickly morphed into, “Wait a minute, I’ve barely had any this summer!” After reading this article, I have a better understanding of what’s working for and against me. Obviously I’m just sh-t outta luck with my blood type. Ditto with the fact that I exhale outdoors, as well as sweat and give off odors from the microorganisms I’m apparently hosting. But I don’t drink beer! Plus (and I’m so proud of this one) my clothing is a veritable kaleidoscope of technicolor! Although the main concern with clothing should be long sleeves/pants for full coverage, and the gold star for blocking bites is insect repellent. And finally, at long last, a win for those of us not exercising! Outside, that is. Not exercising outside.