Elizabeth Hurley’s pet name for Billy Ray Cyrus is ‘Squirrel Man’



Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley spent the summer together at her estate in Herefordshire. Liz is a big Instagram user, and from her pictures, it looks like they had a nice summer. They hung out with their kids, Billy gave Liz guitar lessons, and they walked the red carpet for The Inheritance, the Channel 4 reality series that Liz is featured in (she plays “The Deceased,” the fictional character whose money contestants are fighting over). They also celebrated BRC’s 64th birthday, which was on Monday, August 25. Liz marked the occasion on her Instagram page with a collage of new pictures of the two of them, along with the caption, ”Happy Birthday, Squirrel Man”. Squirrel Man?!

Elizabeth Hurley shared the quirky nickname she calls her boyfriend, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, when she wished him a happy 64th birthday on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Squirrel Man,” the English model and actor, 60, captioned a carousel of images of the couple she posted Aug. 25 along with four red heart emoji. Hurley’s pics include several shots of the couple holding each other closely, including one snap of them posing in front of a portrait of Hurley. She also shared a video that showed the lovebirds laughing before turning to kiss each other. Hurley’s son, 23-year-old model and actor Damian Hurley responded to her post by commenting with a row of red hearts.

Again…Squirrel Man?! I probably should not want to know more, but I can’t help it. I have questions about the origins of this nickname. Is it because he’s furry? Does his bushy hair remind Liz of a squirrel’s tail? Does he like to steal bird seed and run in front of oncoming traffic? Inquiring minds want to know. I won’t rag on the nickname too much, though. I’m terrible at coming up with them, plus, we all have our own silly nicknames for our partners and loved ones. Mr. Rosie gave me a nickname when we first started dating, and I returned the favor by literally calling him a name that rhymed. I, sadly, have no business criticizing someone’s nickname game.

Also, I know that time keeps flying by, but it’s only been four months since Billy Ray and Liz went public with their relationship. It feels like they’ve been together for much longer. Like, if someone told me that it was coming up on one year of their going Insta official, I would have accepted it without batting an eye.