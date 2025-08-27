Vera Farmiga got unexplained bruises while filming ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’



The fourth installment in The Conjuring series is out in theaters on September 5. It’s the ninth movie in the overall Conjuring franchise. Like the previous movies, The Conjuring: Last Rites stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Ed and Lorraine founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in 1952 and have investigated some of the most famous paranormal cases, like the Amityville Horror House and Annabelle doll/Perron family hauntings, which is the subject of the first Conjuring film.

In the past, Vera Farmiga has been pretty open about the physical toll that filming these movies has taken on her body. And she does not mean it in the traditional sense that this physical toll occurred through extreme diet and exercise. For example, after filming the first movie, she had unexplained claw marks on her legs and laptop. Other castmates had similar experiences involving unexplained occurances that mirrored what their characters went through. Well, it appears that history is repeating itself. Vera gave an interview to E! News and revealed that once again, she got inexplicable injuries, this time in the form of bruising.

“Yeah, I get battered,” Farmiga admitted to E! News’ Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, sharing a photo displaying a cross-shaped bruise on her leg that appeared during filming. “That happens every time we do it. It’s just these inexplicable bruising shapes that occur on my body. It just is what it is.” But there’s a reason she and Wilson don’t often reveal the real hauntings they have faced in the more than a decade working on The Conjuring franchise. “We don’t like talking about it,” she added, “We’re caught between a rock and a hard place—sensationalizing this and selling a movie.” Farmiga and Wilson’s final onscreen chapter as the Warrens tackles another infamous case from the founders of the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR). Alongside director Michael Chaves, plus producers James Wan and Peter Safran, the actors dove into the demonologists’ encounter with the Smurl family, who claimed to have experienced supernatural—as well as violent—experiences in their Pennsylvania home throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s.

I know that there are a lot of people out there that attribute the unexplained to either coincidence or exaggeration. I go back-and-forth with it. While I think that the human mind can be very impressionable, I also believe that there are real forces out there, and that the “bad” ones feed on our interactions. There’s an old Nietzsche quote that goes, “And if you gaze for long into an abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.” I’ve lurked in the paranormal community or over a decade, listening to podcasts, reading subreddits, and things like that. The community has adapted that saying to apply to people who get hardcore involved in it, which is, ”If you look long enough at the phenomenon, it will look back at you.” I really think that’s what’s going on here with Vera. I also think that’s what happened with Dan Rivera, who passed away in July while touring with the haunted Annabelle doll. (Note by CB: The coroner has not yet released Rivera’s autopsy report.)

On this same note, Vera and Patrick both weighed in on the news that Matt Rife bought the Warrens’ former home and subsequently became caretaker of their paranormal collection, including the Annabelle doll that Rivera was touring with. Vera joked that she hopes he ”doesn’t have a garage sale.” It may have been a joke, but I cannot agree enough here. Even if they’re not all “real,” those possessions should be processed and accounted for. No one should have them in their homes or take them on willy-nilly. IMO, there are too many coincidences for anyone, even a non-believer, to take a chance.