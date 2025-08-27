George & Amal Clooney arrived in Venice, Amal wore an ’80s-looking dress

I have this weird thing where I always think the Venice Film Festival starts in early August, and I’m like “why aren’t celebrities in Italy yet??” And then by the time Venice starts in late August, it catches me off guard. So, obviously, the Venice Film Festival started today. A bunch of American stars have films premiering in Italy this year. Including George Clooney, who arrived in Venice on Tuesday with his wife in tow. He’s going to premiere Jay Kelly, which is supposedly some Oscar-bait whatever. I doubt it will turn out to be a contender, mostly because I believe George is still getting a lot of well-deserved sh-t from his activities and statements last year. But hey, Amal looked nice in a butter yellow (which is straight out of the ’80s, and yet it suits her) and Prada shoes. They got married in Venice in 2014.

What else? Julia Roberts is in town for the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt. Apparently, she had a cardigan sweater made with Guadagnino’s face printed all over. It’s sort of cute, but I wouldn’t have known that it was supposed to be Luca unless someone else pointed it out. I thought, “Is that Curly from the Three Stooges??” I’m also including a photo of Cate Blanchett’s arrival – she will premiere Jim Jarmusch‘s Father Mother Sister Brother. She’s also there (I’m assuming) as part of her Armani Beauty contract, since Armani is one of the big sponsors of this festival.

Between Amal, Cate and Julia, I certainly hope we get some interesting fashion to talk about in the coming days.