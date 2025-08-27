George & Amal Clooney arrived in Venice, Amal wore an ’80s-looking dress

I have this weird thing where I always think the Venice Film Festival starts in early August, and I’m like “why aren’t celebrities in Italy yet??” And then by the time Venice starts in late August, it catches me off guard. So, obviously, the Venice Film Festival started today. A bunch of American stars have films premiering in Italy this year. Including George Clooney, who arrived in Venice on Tuesday with his wife in tow. He’s going to premiere Jay Kelly, which is supposedly some Oscar-bait whatever. I doubt it will turn out to be a contender, mostly because I believe George is still getting a lot of well-deserved sh-t from his activities and statements last year. But hey, Amal looked nice in a butter yellow (which is straight out of the ’80s, and yet it suits her) and Prada shoes. They got married in Venice in 2014.
What else? Julia Roberts is in town for the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt. Apparently, she had a cardigan sweater made with Guadagnino’s face printed all over. It’s sort of cute, but I wouldn’t have known that it was supposed to be Luca unless someone else pointed it out. I thought, “Is that Curly from the Three Stooges??” I’m also including a photo of Cate Blanchett’s arrival – she will premiere Jim Jarmusch‘s Father Mother Sister Brother. She’s also there (I’m assuming) as part of her Armani Beauty contract, since Armani is one of the big sponsors of this festival.
Between Amal, Cate and Julia, I certainly hope we get some interesting fashion to talk about in the coming days.
Venice, ITALY Hollywood icon George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney make a stylish arrival by water taxi ahead of the 82nd Venice Film Festival.
Pictured: George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Venice, ITALY Hollywood icon George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney make a stylish arrival by water taxi ahead of the 82nd Venice Film Festival.
Pictured: George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Venice, ITALY Hollywood icon George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney make a stylish arrival by water taxi ahead of the 82nd Venice Film Festival.
Pictured: George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Venice, ITALY George and Amal Clooney arrive in Venice alongside Adam Sandler as they stepped off a boat ahead of the 82nd Venice Film Festival. Amal stunned in a chic yellow dress, while George kept it casual with a blue t-shirt and beige pants.
Pictured: George Clooney, Amal Clooney
Venice, ITALY Julia Roberts arrived in Venice ahead of the Film Festival, effortlessly chic in a black t-shirt under a white cardigan, paired with black shorts and navy sneakers. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a silver bracelet, and a large black Celine handbag.
Pictured: Julia Roberts
Venice, ITALY Julia Roberts arrived in Venice ahead of the Film Festival, effortlessly chic in a black t-shirt under a white cardigan, paired with black shorts and navy sneakers. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a silver bracelet, and a large black Celine handbag.
Pictured: Julia Roberts
Venice, ITALY Hollywood icon Cate Blanchett makes a chic arrival in Venice, turning heads in a tailored grey pantsuit as she touched down for the city’s world-famous Film Festival.
The Oscar-winning actress elevated her sleek ensemble with oversized sunglasses and carried a Louis Vuitton holdall.
Her polished look set the tone for yet another glamorous red carpet run as she joins a host of A-listers descending on Venice for the annual cinematic showcase.
Pictured: Cate Blanchett
I loathe stark white pumps — I don’t mind the rest of the look at all, just those glaring white shoes that give me 80’s flashbacks.
Raffia, woven, anything but those.
Agree! The pumps are so 1980s. The dress is amazing.
I agree, loathe is the word. The dress is incredible.
agreed, not a fan tof the pumps. but I LOVE that dress. its gorgeous and fits her perfectly.
Amal looks glamorous next to her ageing husband (George looks like a Floridian retiree), Cate looks comfortably chic as if she just got off a long-haul flight, while Julia looks…frumpy.
LOL you’re right of course about Julia – but i would still wear this outfit (sans the face sweater) bc it actually looks comfy.
I want to see her dress but I do not want to see ANYTHING concerning this woman’s vile husband.
Same.
He just skeeves me out now.
Yuck.
The only real loss is that i loved those Oceans 11 movies, but between clooney and his wife and kid abusing friend pitt, i just don’t want to watch them anymore.
It’s all about the hair for me.
Amal looks damn good! (And like she’s filled out.)
Her hair is always goals for a woman in her 40s.👍
Neither garish, nor abrasive, just the right bronde shade for her skin tone.👏
I am stupefied – but happy – that Julia Roberts is back to her red glory. 😁
She’s stayed blonde – that washed her out – for 10 years now! So colour me😮😮.
I love Amal’s dress here. She looks really good in yellow, especially butter yellow. Her hair looks amazing. I like the big shades. I don’t know how she is able to navigate sky high heels in a boating situation, but then again, I’ve given up most heels – it was fun while it lasted but I love having feet free of bruises, blisters, and being comfortable. If I have to, I opt for a low kitten heel, and I even find those uncomfortable now.
Well here is my weird thing. I completely forget that amal and george are a couple. They dont seem like a couple. They have never struck me as a couple. I completely forget they are married until i am looking at them together.
Amal is tall and extremely thin. Its not hard to dress her. Clothes just lay on her.
I like what all 3 women are wearing. Jim Jarmusch is still around? He was so big in the 80s. Clooney definitely doesn’t have that spark anymore and don’t care what he does.
Amal’s dress looks good on her but it also looks like an old Versace knockoff. Also her posture kinda ruins the look. So do the shoes.
George “ratfucker” Clooney can go to hell. I will never forget what this slime did to Biden and America. Note his silence on that demented child rapist that sits in the Oval.
And this is the comment that should appear under every article about this couple, not: “Amal looks great, her outfit is stunning and her hair is perfect.” Fcuk both of them!
…ARE perfect! Jfc i need more coffee!
Love that dress. Hate those shoes.
I really wish Julia Roberts would ditch the middle part. It’s not as flattering as she thinks it is.
Any respect I once had for Clooney is gone after his vain Times op-ed. The damage that cankles and his shadow president SS Miller have done in just 7 months has been mind boggling. What a tool and Amal needs to be careful of her posture.
Even though she was introduced as some well-regarded, brilliant human rights lawyer when hooking up with Clooney, I just want to give a BIG THUMBS DOWN on Amal. She has been given this platform viz a vis her A List Hollywood husband, and she appears to do nothing with it except show up in nice dresses and smile vapidly. She could use her voice (which we never even hear) to bring light on what’s going on in Palestine, Ukraine, any other situation where human rights are violated, and it’s just crickets from her. If there was any complaint about celebrities shutting up about their political opinions, Amal would be the big glaring exception as this should be her area of expertise! YUCK.
+1