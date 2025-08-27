Are King Charles & Camilla behind ‘royal butler’ Grant Harrold’s book?

In recent weeks, former “royal butler” Grant Harrold has been shilling his book all over the British media. Some American outlets have run stories about Harrold and his book as well, presenting him as a royal expert because he worked at Highgrove between 2004-2011. While his book is “new,” his commentary is not – he’s been a paid commentator for years, and it’s his lucrative, post-butler career now. As I said previously, Harrold is very much regurgitating the palace’s talking points and he’s not adding much of anything to the larger narratives. He’s claimed that Prince Harry and then-Kate Middleton got along really well and were constantly “off doing stuff together.” He claimed that Harry got along really well with Camilla, and he claimed (in so many words) that Meghan is “the reason” for Harry and William’s estrangement. Well, now Shuter Scoop claims, shockingly, that King Charles is behind all of Harrold’s BS.

You may or may not have noticed a lot of headlines featuring the words “royal butler” lately, and that’d be because former royal butler Grant Harrold has dropped a book literally called The Royal Butler. And it’s full of behind-the-scenes details about the family. Now, a palace insider tells Rob Shuter’s Shuter Scoop that King Charles is using the book to “counterattack” Harry. “This is Charles hitting back,” they explain. “Harrold’s book is a direct counterattack on Harry. It’s basically saying: don’t believe him, believe me.” A friend of Harry’s adds “He knows it’s a takedown. This is the King using loyal old staff to trash his story and make him look bitter and dishonest.” Meanwhile, Charles’ gardener Jack Stooks has also been singing the praises of his former employer, and another insider claims “They’re a united front. Harrold and Stooks are shaping a narrative where Charles is dignified, Camilla adored, and Harry the unreliable son rewriting history for profit.”

[From Cosmopolitan]

Do I believe that King Charles is, what, sending emails to his former butler and directing Harrold on what to say? Of course not. The reality is even bleaker than that – Harrold is doing all of this of his own accord, because he knows he can sell it to a domestic audience. As I also said previously, these “commentators” don’t understand that there’s an even more lucrative market out there for the truth, and a narrative beyond the palace’s ham-fisted fantasies and talking points. Charles has spent a fortune over the course of decades to force the public to accept Camilla, and it’s still not happening. The British press is basically in revolt against William and Kate this month. And with each passing year, Harry and Meghan look better and smarter for getting the hell away from that sh-tshow.

🗣️'I think Meghan maybe went in thinking she could do things the way she wanted'@CamillaTominey and @timothy_stanley are joined by Grant Harrold (@TheRoyalButler) who suggests when things ‘started to go wrong’ between Meghan and the Royal Family 🎧 Listen from 5 👇… pic.twitter.com/N0xjsurzeW — The Daily T (@DailyTPodcast) August 22, 2025