Amal Clooney tried to out-dazzle her sick husband at the Venice ‘Jay Kelly’ premiere

George Clooney arrived in Venice earlier this week, where he was set to promote and premiere his new film, Jay Kelly. On Thursday, George was supposed to do the press conference and some individual interviews, but he ended up pulling out of all of it because he was feeling under the weather. They’re saying it’s a sinus infection, but I kind of wonder if he was suffering from the Don’t-Ask-Me-Political-Questions virus. His ratf–king with Jake Tapper blew up in his face, and while the international media might not care or ask, the American media might. Still, George “rallied” in time to walk the red carpet with Amal. He apparently told reporters that he can’t hear anything (convenient) and he was seen clutching his sore throat at times.

Amal looked… okay. While I love this vivid violet shade, I’ve never been into Amal’s love of mullet dresses. The train was very dramatic though, and the whole ensemble photographed very well, even if it’s a dated, button-covered disaster once you look at the details. In George and Amal’s early years, I loved her hair, and she regularly got really great blowouts back in the day. But in recent years, she’s been having a lot of bad hair days. Her hair is too long and it looks damaged and in need of some good conditioning treatments. Her colorist is also doing a terrible job! Update: I just saw the ID for Amal’s dress, it’s a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer by Erik Mortensen. I honestly thought it was a custom Giambattista Valli.

Meanwhile, I was fully prepared to hate on this movie because of George Clooney, little did I know that my nemesis Laura Dern is also in Jay Kelly! LMAO, I hope this sh-t bombs so hard. Her bangs are trash!! (Her Armani is okay-ish although it looks unfinished.)

Eve Hewson in Schiaparelli – I kind of like this, and I usually roll my eyes at Schiaparelli.

Riley Keough in Chloé – it looks like something she would wear.

And finally, Greta Gerwig (her husband/partner Noah Baumbach directed Jay Kelly). This is custom Rodarte. Not bad.