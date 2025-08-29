Amal Clooney tried to out-dazzle her sick husband at the Venice ‘Jay Kelly’ premiere

George Clooney arrived in Venice earlier this week, where he was set to promote and premiere his new film, Jay Kelly. On Thursday, George was supposed to do the press conference and some individual interviews, but he ended up pulling out of all of it because he was feeling under the weather. They’re saying it’s a sinus infection, but I kind of wonder if he was suffering from the Don’t-Ask-Me-Political-Questions virus. His ratf–king with Jake Tapper blew up in his face, and while the international media might not care or ask, the American media might. Still, George “rallied” in time to walk the red carpet with Amal. He apparently told reporters that he can’t hear anything (convenient) and he was seen clutching his sore throat at times.

Amal looked… okay. While I love this vivid violet shade, I’ve never been into Amal’s love of mullet dresses. The train was very dramatic though, and the whole ensemble photographed very well, even if it’s a dated, button-covered disaster once you look at the details. In George and Amal’s early years, I loved her hair, and she regularly got really great blowouts back in the day. But in recent years, she’s been having a lot of bad hair days. Her hair is too long and it looks damaged and in need of some good conditioning treatments. Her colorist is also doing a terrible job! Update: I just saw the ID for Amal’s dress, it’s a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer by Erik Mortensen. I honestly thought it was a custom Giambattista Valli.

Meanwhile, I was fully prepared to hate on this movie because of George Clooney, little did I know that my nemesis Laura Dern is also in Jay Kelly! LMAO, I hope this sh-t bombs so hard. Her bangs are trash!! (Her Armani is okay-ish although it looks unfinished.)

Eve Hewson in Schiaparelli – I kind of like this, and I usually roll my eyes at Schiaparelli.

Riley Keough in Chloé – it looks like something she would wear.

And finally, Greta Gerwig (her husband/partner Noah Baumbach directed Jay Kelly). This is custom Rodarte. Not bad.

20 Responses to “Amal Clooney tried to out-dazzle her sick husband at the Venice ‘Jay Kelly’ premiere”

  1. Maria says:
    August 29, 2025 at 7:30 am

    I will probably get hate for this but, eff off George. Your coming out last year and endorsing the movement to oust Biden is one of the reasons we are in the situation we are now. Yes Biden is old, and he had a few mishaps, but his policies were solid and he had people around him with major experience and cared about the American people. But why would you care about our situation now? You and your family are living in another country and are not affected by the felon in the white house stripping away our freedoms.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      August 29, 2025 at 7:54 am

      I read the review for this in the Guardian and while I was surprised they were talking up George as the big wonderful star (to your point about international press), they were not kind to the movie.

      Reply
    • ClammanderJen says:
      August 29, 2025 at 8:30 am

      I really wish Democrats could focus on the future instead of eating each other over the last election. My issues with Biden were two-fold: (1) I do think his public performance damaged peoples’ faith in him to lead through crisis (that IS important), and (2) he should have focused on giving Kamala the opportunity to take center stage on important policy issues 2 years into his term.

      That being said, I love and appreciate Biden, and I don’t for a second think anyone who supported him throughout was anything but a strong, values-centered liberal.

      Please, let’s focus on the REAL ratf-ckers of this country: the Steven Millers and the Peter Thiels and effing RFJ Jr.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        August 29, 2025 at 8:50 am

        Nobody cared what Clooney had to say–the broader Dem electorate formed their opinion of Biden well before he wrote his op-ed–hiss staff simply chose to ignore it.
        ITA that the obsession with relitigating this among some in the party just feels like pointless, gratuitous navel-gazing in the face of a fascist takeover of our country.

  2. Nellie says:
    August 29, 2025 at 7:39 am

    Almost every one of these dresses has like 3 details too many. Greta’s dress is my favorite.

    Reply
  3. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    August 29, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Amal’s hair is so big sometimes and is too obvious about the fake hair. Love the color of her dress. Watch Brad’s girlfriend Amal2 copy her next event

    Reply
    • The Shrew says:
      August 29, 2025 at 7:54 am

      Her wig at the back is so bad and obvious. The dress screams prom. Idk, it’s always about her at these events.

      Reply
    • ClammanderJen says:
      August 29, 2025 at 8:32 am

      I agree that’s it’s not particularly flattering, but I LOVE that fact that she such an accomplished academic/professional AND she goes all-out with her outfits. No rigid expectations for that one!

      Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    August 29, 2025 at 7:56 am

    Oh poor George. Old and under the weather maybe someone should write an op Ed piece about him not being fit to be an actor anymore if he has to miss events to go home and rest and only being able to come out in the evening after having a big nap!

    Reply
  5. PhD gossip says:
    August 29, 2025 at 7:57 am

    Georgie didn’t look sick at all. Coward. Face the music instead of playing sick.

    Reply
  6. Jay says:
    August 29, 2025 at 8:00 am

    If my colleague was feeling “under the weather” and “clutching a sore throat” I’d be pretty irritated if they then showed up maskless and ready to spread their germs to a whole movie theatre.

    Reply
  7. DayGlo says:
    August 29, 2025 at 8:02 am

    I love Eve Hewson, Bad Sisters is one of my favorite shows and she was great in it. The chemistry she had with insanely handsome Daryl McCormack was palpable. She looks great in that gown.

    George Clooney can go pound sand at the bottom of the ocean. I refuse to watch anything he’s involved with & I hope this one flops. And Amal’s dress looks like something Nina definitely skewered in Project Runway lol.

    Reply
    • lamejudi says:
      August 29, 2025 at 8:21 am

      Also a big fan of Eve Hewson. Please watch Enough Said-James Gandolfini’s last film. Hewson plays his daughter and pulls off one of the movie’s most poignant moments.

      Reply
  8. NoHope says:
    August 29, 2025 at 8:19 am

    Remind me again what the hate for Laura Dern is about?

    Reply
  9. Blogger says:
    August 29, 2025 at 8:19 am

    Colour is different. Mauve is an unusual colour. I’m 50/50 on Amal’s dress. She has thin legs and not enough of a bust. An hour glass figure would suit the dress than her rectangle body.

    Pass on the Dern. As for the Schiaparelli, it looks like a doll toilet roll holder.

    Reply
  10. ThatGirlThere says:
    August 29, 2025 at 8:24 am

    They are too wealthy to look this bad. Amal’s needs a haircut and to fix her posture. The color of that dress is lovely but the style is not it. As far as her arrogant, know it all husband he can go to hell.

    If we ever get out of this with our country and democracy, I hope we never let Clooney forget what he did in aiding the Trump regime.

    Reply
  11. Michelle says:
    August 29, 2025 at 8:35 am

    The Clooney’s relationship is so performative. Never liked him and find Amal loves the celeb lifestyle a bit too much. Laura Dern always looks awful at events, she needs a new stylist.

    Reply
  12. Kitten says:
    August 29, 2025 at 8:58 am

    I think Amal looks great–love that color on her. Riley Keough actually looks good to me? I don’t really love that look but it suits her and she’s pulling it off somehow. Her makeup/styling is on-point and that necklace is absolutely gorgeous.

    Reply
  13. Mightymolly says:
    August 29, 2025 at 9:13 am

    Eve and Riley are both solid actresses who’ve done impressive work. Eve especially because comedic timing is the most challenging and she nails it. But the two of them together is like the nepo Olympics.

    Reply

