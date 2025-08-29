Prince William is a ‘visionary’ for refusing to move into Buckingham Palace

Pre-pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II was already moving over to Windsor Castle, a relocation born out of necessity given the costly renovation project for Buckingham Palace. It’s a decade-long restoration, renovation and modernization for a drafty, outdated old palace, and the whole project costs the British taxpayers £369 million. Currently, King Charles is still based out of Clarence House when he’s in London, but he conducts events at BP, like garden parties and meetings with diplomats and politicians. Charles’s convenient line is that of course he’ll live in BP when the renovations are done, but until then (2027), he’s just staying put in Clarence House. The way Prince William and Kate are making it sound, they simply have no plans to live in Buckingham Palace or even use it for state events when they’re king and queen. Sources have indicated that William thinks BP should be open to the public full-time, all while he lives in his multiple forever-homes, Forest Lodge and Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace. Now Ingrid Seward claims that everyone always knew that William will refuse to move into BP.
“William was never going to move into Buckingham Palace,” Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, tells HELLO! in this week’s edition. “He has never had any fondness for it, and he probably hasn’t spent much time there. The Queen and Prince Philip were devastated when they had to move out of Clarence House; Winston Churchill told them that the Queen had to live in a palace. But that was then, and this is now. Maybe Buckingham Palace will open to the public all year round, rather than only in the summer, and they will use Windsor Castle for banquets.”
Royal insiders say that their new home’s location will enable the Prince and Princess, who regularly do the school run, to remain “hands-on” parents. Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, currently attend nearby Lambrook School in Berkshire. After his 13th birthday next July, George is set to move schools, with Eton College tipped to be the frontrunner.
“I think William will be a hands-on father as well as a monarch, which is quite difficult, but I think he will manage it by changing the way that things are run, including being more self-sufficient and not being reliant on the taxpayer,” Ingrid tells HELLO!. “He is quite visionary, and can see that the monarchy has to change in order to survive.”
[From Hello]
“He is quite visionary.” Trying to make a silk purse out a sow’s ear. It’s not “visionary” to be lazy and entitled! And what I keep coming back to is…if it was common knowledge that Charles doesn’t want to live in BP and William was always going to refuse to live there, why the costly restoration? If everyone knew that BP would just be used as a museum and maybe for a handful of state occasions, why not just live with the ruins? Make some updates so that it’s up to whatever building code (does BP have to adhere to building codes??), but the whole point of the restoration was to make it HABITABLE. To make it more functional for the monarch in residence and the staff needed to run the palace as a home.
Choices were made with this Hello cover.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Hello.
HRH The Prince of Wales in the Royal Box for the match between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) in the final of the Gentlemen’s Singles on Centre Court at The Championships 2025. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 14 Sunday 13/07/2025.,Image: 1021811253, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material., Model Release: no, Credit line: AELTC/Ryan Jenkinson/Avalon
HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH Prince George of Wales in the Royal Box during the match between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) in the final of the Gentlemen’s Singles on Centre Court at The Championships 2025. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 14 Sunday 13/07/2025.,Image: 1021812802, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material., Model Release: no, Credit line: AELTC/Ryan Jenkinson/Avalon
TRH The Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club walk across the Players’ Bridge after the Gentlemen’s Singles Final on Centre Court at The Championships 2025. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 14 Sunday 13/07/2025.,Image: 1021812813, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material., Model Release: no, Credit line: AELTC/Florian Eisele/Avalon
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Prominent personalities filled the stands at Wimbledon’s men’s final, watching Jannik Sinner claim the title.
Pictured: Prince William
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Prominent personalities filled the stands at Wimbledon’s men’s final, watching Jannik Sinner claim the title.
Pictured: Catherine Middleton
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Prominent personalities filled the stands at Wimbledon’s men’s final, watching Jannik Sinner claim the title.
Pictured: Catherine Middleton
The Princess of Wales with AELTC chair Debbie Jevans as she arrives to attend the Ladies’ Singles Final on day thirteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2025
The Princess of Wales as she arrives to attend the Ladies’ Singles Final on day thirteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2025
Royals attend day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jul 2025
Royals attend day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jul 2025
Peggs is no visionary. But he must keep up with that school run
“including being more self-sufficient and not being reliant on the taxpayer”
Ding ding ding! You read it first from Sewer – Willy’s giving up the duchy income 😂
The line actually sounds like Harry. More wishful thinking from the rats. Willy wants Harry’s life.
Unfortunately I wonder if Ingrid meant giving up the smaller sovereign grant, not the duchies. Which is the least he could do for minimal work. I’m in the camp that thinks the duchies should be returned to the people, and in fact many lawyers argue the duchies never belonged to William or Charles in the first place (read former MP and Privy Counselor Norman Baker’s excellent book, “And What Do You Do,” or Baker has another book on the royals coming out soon). But William has no other source of so-called “self” funding than his duchy, so Ingrid probably didn’t mean that. And William is definitely not giving up publicly-funded security.
Ingrid needs to retire. The constant chatter about keens being hands on parents is so patronizing . Parents that work for a living are hands on.
Does visionary now mean lazy and entitled? They sure are performing some amazing gymnastics to make Forest Lodge a palatable idea. A hands on father who does school runs? George will soon go to boarding school so that leaves Charlotte and Louis. So what they are trying to sell is the King will handle school runs? GTFO with this load of shit.
“including being more self-sufficient and not being reliant on the taxpayer,” LMFAO. This woman has truly lost her rabid mind! 😂
Peggs could brag to Trump i am a hands on dad and do all the school runs.
Ingrid said they “regularly” do the school runs. Which, honestly, could mean doing the first day of school every year, posing for pap shots, and then letting RPS handle the runs the rest of the year.
It could also mean they don’t do it at all. But why is Huevo so desperate to promote himself as “hands on” Dad. And it’s said over 1000 times now.
He’s promoting himself as a hands-on dad because it’s all he has. His tiny little children need him to stay at home while they’re in school, and that’s why he does no work.
Another useless article telling us what William is “going to do” where in reality he’s still doing “bugger-all.” £500 million a year plus security is a high price to pay for a family who promise the country so much when they in fact deliver very little. Privatise the lot of them, then let’s see how much VFM they’re really worth.
Interesting how those gutter rats pull out the school runs as if this is unique to the Wales. William is a narcissistic loser who wants everything while doing nothing. His brother should be supporting him as his servant. He hates his brother’s wife and do not trust her purely because she enabled her husband to see his worth and upset his vision of what a spare’s life should do and be. The only vision he has is one of privilege without effort, title without responsibility, adulation without reciprocation. when his kids are young adults, I wonder what excuse those folks will use for not doing anything.
The Middle Yahs are the most critical period in a person’s life, don’t you know. Time for another project for kkkate.
Love to see her take on the Teenage Yahhhs with her three kids.
London is the capital of the state he is going to be the bald head of. No, he cannot work at Windsor Castle.
It’s not “visionary” to be lazy and entitled, but figuring out how to get a pass on it just might be! The thing is, he’s not really doing that, either. Even the RR, aside from Ingrid here, is calling bullshit (albeit annoyingly gently) on his scheme. William doesn’t care, because he’s counting on the public’s complacency. The polls keep saying that the majority are either supportive or indifferent towards the monarchy, don’t they?
How is William as King going to be self sufficient and not reliant on the taxpayers? This is such a ridiculous statement. The only way he could do that is if the monarchy is abolished. But Ingrid Seward has highlighted one thing and that is William wants Harry’s life.
The links the rota rats will go to to polish the turd that is Billy Idle is unreal. Ingrid Sewer’s latest bootlicking gibberish is a prime example. Nauseating stuff.
The way they keep flogging the “fresh start” theme over & over, like a talking point out of context, à propos de nada, just reminds me of the stories that alcoholics tell themselves about turning a corner, a fresh start, etc. …like, a home move is a pretty mundane operation, even if the home in question is a mansion, it’s not like they’re moving boxes themselves. People do it all the time… it just feels like this narrative gets recycled to cover for something else. Some chronic festering predicament that no one can see the end of, hence, paradoxically, the need to exhort the audience to imagine a change in direction. It’s pretty crude propaganda.
Are the members of the rota paid a royalty (heh heh) for every time they mention the school run? What is with the fixation on this? It’s like they are legally required to mention the most holy school run in every single article they publish. I got news for them – repeating it a billion times does not make it any more believable.
And that cover….a fresh start for Kate as she walks off looking into the distance carrying a bag, leaving behind her teeny husband and children who all look like a bonded happy unit without her…
Oh, my. This is to reply to @Jillinil, GOOD CATCH. My, my. That is…. Brilliant. Lol.
I really don’t understand why they can’t live where they want with Buckingham Palace being “the office,” basically. On days when you have to come into the office, you go to BP. Those days would include state occasions, etc. The nice thing about the office is that you can also get ready there, sleep over after a long night, etc. These people could complicate a fart, as my dad used to say. And I’m so sick of “the school run” being why they can’t do a damn thing. They want to be so middle class but millions of middle class parents get up, get ready, get the kids to school, and get to work without all the “help” that Peg an Lazy have at their disposal.
How can a visionary ignore his base who are monarchists. They want a good, old fashioned King, not a visionary who is ignoring the very people who keep him in power. As Meghan said, I know my audience. William does not know his audience.
At this point, his audience are the rats.
There’s an old Greek saying that suffers in translation, but is basically “The pooping bird takes his ass with him.” Whether William is here or there, he’s still William.