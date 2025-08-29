“Kim Kardashian wore quite an ensemble in Venice this week” links

Programming Note: We’re enjoying the three-day Labor Day weekend, so we won’t be back until Tuesday unless a big story breaks. Enjoy the holiday and stay safe!
This is what Kim Kardashian wore to the DVF Awards in Venice. Yikes. She also criticized Donald Trump & all of the ICE raids while she was in Italy. [Just Jared]
Breaking down the timing of Travis Kelce’s American Eagle campaign, which… I agree, it wasn’t specifically timed with the engagement. [LaineyGossip]
Heidi Gardner is also leaving SNL. [Pajiba]
Ariana Grande is going on tour next year! [Hollywood Life]
Antoni Porowski hard-launched a new relationship. [Socialite Life]
Noomi Rapace accessorizes in Venice. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m very happy not knowing what happens at Burning Man. [OMG Blog]
Shailene Woodley’s Venice ensemble. [RCFA]
I am begging people to move on from Harry Potter. [Seriously OMG]
Is Leida Margaretha separated? [Starcasm]
A list of popular things which aren’t worth the hype… and why is The Godfather catching strays on this list??? Open the film schools! [Buzzfeed]
It’s actually nice to see her a bit covered up for a change. I wish the Kardashian’s would retire the dark lip liner, it doesn’t look good.
I wish the Kardashians would just retire period. Great that she decided to criticize Trump and his ICE raids but I think we all remember her cozying up to him during his first term and posing for pictures. We all know she’s still friends with Ivanka and Jared. She’s not the diplomat that she thinks she is.
Thank you! I was thinking the very same thing
I agree, Jill!
She also did campaigns with Tesla during the summer before the election, when Musk was campaigning with Trump and buying our government.
She’s trying to get back on the right side of things. Guess her $$ is being affected. In this economy, folks don’t have the disposable income for Skims and question non-necessities.
The video of her trying to find her seat at this event is hilarious. She was trying to sit next to Dianne Von Furstenburg who pointed her to empty seat across the aisle!!
I agree about the lip liner but at least she isn’t blurring out her Cupid’s bow and making it look like a doll’s. THAT trend is a mess.
I don’t generally care for her but good on Kim here. She has a massive platform so it’s nice to see her using it for good.
Just here to gripe about the New York Times putting some of it sbasic games behind another paywall. They used to be available with my NY Times subscription (which ain’t cheap) but now you have to pay for *another* level of subscription to access them. And which are included in the NYT subscription and which aren’t seems to be changing daily. And who the hell has time to sort through what’s included in which level … why is it telling me to subscribe to New? If not, what is am I paying $200+ for, isn’t that news? And what does the mini crossword have to do with news?
Thanks, NYT for making what used to be a no stress diversion while I’m having my morning coffee an erratic irritation.
That pissed me off, too.
I used to be able to play the Mini crossword without subscribing. This pissed me off as well. My morning consisted of wordle, connections and then the mini. Ugh.
I would complain as well — but now I’ll feel more than fine about using free dupes of popular NYT games that I can no longer access with my library card subscription. I thought this was a me-problem when I was having difficulty accessing games and even the full versions of some articles. Wirecutter — and other features designed to sell things still seems to be fully available, complete with NYT-may-profit-if-you-click-here features seems to be fully intact.
Those lips are yuck. Has she changed her nose again? In this shot, she’s unrecognizable.
Kim is giving greige Morticia.
Wow! She’s actually wearing clothes. I like it. I wish she had lightened up on the makeup to compliment the dress, but Vampira must do what Vampira does.
She could be dressed in Chanel covered from head to toe, I want her and her family to go away. They have been nothing but a blight, making attention seeking and selfishness normal. The lies about surgical procedures. Go away.
Kim is not built for that runway Margiela. Zendaya or Jodie Turner-Smith would look divine in this look.
Shailene Woodley looks tired and bedraggled. It looks like she hasn’t slept in days. Why all the fly aways with her messy hair look?
She has her own brand for undergarments and still can not find a bra that fits!
Heidi Gardner had a good run on SNL and will be fine. It was likely a mutual decision unlike the younger guys leaving
Couture Cameltoe is not the look. I also see she had more face work done and has that perma-surprised blow up doll look even more than she used to.