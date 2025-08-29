Donald Trump terminated Kamala Harris’s Secret Service protection

In the pre-Donald Trump era, former presidents, former vice presidents and former first families would all get Secret Service protection and that protection was never politicized. President Biden never politicized the protection given to Trump’s extended family after 2020, just as President Obama never politicized the protection given to the Bush family. You just… let the Secret Service do their jobs, and if they feel that certain people need protection, so be it. Presidents can also issue directives or executive orders for extended protection for any length of time. Which is what Joe Biden did for Kamala Harris – he extended her protection out of office via an EO. Well, now Trump has revoked it.
President Trump has terminated former Vice President Kamala Harris’s Secret Service protection, according to a letter obtained by The New York Times. Mr. Trump signed a memorandum on Thursday that will end Ms. Harris’s protection as of Monday.
The Secret Service usually protects a former vice president for six months after they leave office, but President Joseph R. Biden Jr. had signed an order extending Ms. Harris’s protection beyond that, according to a person familiar with the arrangement. Without that extension, Ms. Harris’s protection would have concluded in July.
“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Ms. Harris, said in a statement. The White House declined to comment. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The end of Ms. Harris’s protection comes just before she is set to embark on a nationwide tour to promote her new book about her presidential campaign. The book, titled “107 Days,” is scheduled to be published Sept. 23.
Since taking office, Mr. Trump has ended Secret Service protection for a number of people. Within hours of being sworn in, he removed the security detail for John R. Bolton, one of his former national security advisers with whom he had a falling out. He also revoked protection for Mike Pompeo, one of his former secretaries of state, and Brian Hook, a former aide, despite warnings that the men faced ongoing threats from Iran. In March, Mr. Trump also ended Secret Service protection for Mr. Biden’s children, Hunter and Ashley. Mr. Biden had issued an executive order that extended protection to them.
Trump is not simply politicizing who gets protection and who doesn’t, he’s actively putting targets on his “enemies” and trying to create situations where his violent wingnuts harm those people. I hate that the first Black woman to serve as VPOTUS will now have to pay for her own security. I would also assume that in Kamala’s case in particular, California’s state police might pick up some of the slack when it comes to her security. She was the state’s senator and attorney general, after all.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
How can he be polling @37%?? That means 37 out of every 100 Americans view him favorably. How can this be?
They don’t have a TV or the Internet is my guess. Or they polled dead people.
The problem is that they DO have tv and internet. They’ve tailored it to their exact type of delusion. They open mouth stare at it all day and night.
Because they are hateful people and he is hurting the people they hate.
Exactly. A significant portion of the US population is racist, misogynistic, and hateful. And they are happy to be that way. And for many it has nothing to do with brainwashing or any of the other excuses people keep coming up with to try and explain MAGA types. Celebitches in the US need to accept that this is what we are up against and plan accordingly.
Because unfortunately there are huge swaths of Americans that absolutely rejoice in being racist and misogynist. It’s not just the poor or uneducated either. He gave them permission to bring these proclivities out in the open, to celebrate them and they are doing so with fervor. It is scarily reminiscent of the rise of the Third Reich.
This, unfortunately. One of the most depressing outcomes of his re-election is the realization that there are a lot of terrible people in this country.
Honestly, it’s now my belief that those 37% are utterly and completely brainwashed. They news they read, the television they watch, the social media they consume – it all tells them a story that is both horrific and entirely fictional. This has been happening slowly over the last 20 years, and now we’re all paying the price for America’s utter inability to regulate the tech bros who set this up. We’re the experiment that’s shown that true capitalism is as evil as any other -ism out there.
In order to get out of this, we need to start reframing the messaging in those terms. Are you sure you believe all this crap? Okay, prove it. Get off all your media sources for 90 days. Go back to base line organizations like Reuters or the AP – the sources that all the other news orgs go to for news. If you still believe the world is Donald Trump’s orange-tinted hellscape after that, then I guess at least you’ve proven you stand behind your crazy.
People are generally awful, and about a third of them are *really* awful.
As a Dem voter in TX, I truly believe there’s a sunk cost factor w/ that 37%. They’ll staple-gun a red MAGA / Trump Was Right About Everything hat to their stubborn noggins just as the leopards begin chowing down below the brim.
The Monster sure enjoys taking away protections from Americans.
Are you sure he’s not an operative?
Oh, he totally is.
As others have said, many Americans are racist misogynists, and they will willingly vote against their own interests as long as they get to see people they hate being targeted. But there’s another reason — they have some type of mental defect where they cannot admit to being wrong about anything, ever, no matter how obvious it is. So they will double down on supporting Trump no matter how much his presidency hurts them or their family, and blindly refuse to acknowledge any facts that prove them wrong.
The cruelty is *always* the point.
I can’t believe how upset this has made me. I can hardly type because my hand is shaking. And I knew this was coming eventually and tried to prepare myself for the Mad King’s actions. LA mayor Bass will do all in her power to make sure that MVP is safe, but only the Feds have access to threat levels. I am also hoping that her publisher will step up to provide extra security for the book tour which is almost entirely sold out. I hope she makes a sh*t ton of money on the book and tour to pay for the best private security. F*ck Donald Trump forever.
This is Trump in a nutshell: He’s a petty, vengeful, racist monster.
I’m glad Doug is rich, but he and Kamala shouldn’t have to pay for her security after she served this country so faithfully.
Trump is declaring that it’s open season on his foes.
Doug is rich and will gladly pay for the best private security available, I’m sure, but he is not likely to be able to afford the kind of top notch full time security she has had up until now. That kind of protection would run into millions of dollars per year, according to Edward Isaac Dovere of CNN.
I just keep thinking of how we had to pay for Secret Service protection for DT’s 50 million children, and their children, even on all of their extravagant travel, even after he left office.
Well, cool. They should lose their coverage the minute a new president steps into place.
And yes, that includes the animal-torturing one in college.
I didn’t think I could hate him more, but here I am. 😡
This vindictive MFer. Mitt Romney said that part of the reason why he retired was because it was getting too costly to fund private security. I guess since Jan 6th it was costing him $5,000/day to protect against Trump’s goons.
So if God forbid something bad happens to Kamala, remember that Trump has blood on his hands.
He literally has put a target on her in addition to whatever threats caused Biden to extend her protection for an additional year.
The fact that Romney of all people said it was too expensive really says something. He came from a wealthy family, made more money in private equity, and is a high profile member of a wealthy religion that is known for providing financial support in certain instances. And yet with all those resources he still couldn’t manage.
It wasn’t just him they were going after; it was his children, their in-laws, and so on. Never underestimate the violence of these people. Let us not forget Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman of Minnesota.
How convenient and diabolical as MVP Harris is about to go on a book tour.
But the orange turd cannot make that unilateral decision. The protection of former vice presidents was authorized by Congress, not the president, through the 2008 act
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CRECB-2008-pt9/html/CRECB-2008-pt9-Pg11839.htm
Who’s gonna stop him? The Republican Senate? The Supreme Court? He said it himself just two days ago: “I’m the President and I have the right to do anything I want”. For the most part that’s being proven true, Constitution, precedence and the law be dammed.
That only applies to the six months after leaving office. Biden chose to authorize more and Trump rescinded it which is in their power.
He is purposely trying to get her killed, knowing that it will stoke the uprising he desperately craves.
This is exactly what he is trying to do. I have no words. I knew this was coming but that doesn’t mean I am not gutted. He will try to revoke President Obama’s next. Thank goodness all these people are rich. They are going to have to go the Meghan Harry route and hire private security.
He’s about to go on tirades about Kamala. He knows his followers are crazy so once she is labelled an enemy of the state he can sit back after lighting the fuse.
The 🍊💩 stain is competent at one thing—stochastic terrorism.
He would be setting the stage for the revocation of his own USSS protection.
The issue with going to private security is that I believe they won’t have access to the same threat info and intel that the Secret Service has. The Scammer is a hateful b!tch and he is the type to purposely block that info from getting to VP Harris.
I hate this era and I will never ever have a good word to say to anyone who voted for this.
Praying he never gets assassinated. I will not go to my grave knowing he has been elevated to sainthood.
Hoping Mother Nature takes her course. Fast.
Clots & prayers y’all, clots & prayers.
Clots and stairs, also good. Those cankles are pretty wobbly
Yes, that’s exactly what he wants. He’s put a bullseye on her back, hoping some racist MF attacks her.
I’m only shocked that it took him this long when he was canceling others’ a lot faster.
He couldn’t do anything before July. But I’m surprised it took him an extra month.
Correction: First Black/Brown. Can we not gloss over the fact that she is Shyamala Harris’ daughter? Speaking as someone who is half brown, we have to stop erasing Shyamala Harris from the narrative when we refer to Madam VP. She is not just half black, she is half black/half brown.
I have tickets for the Chicago leg of the show, so excited.
I’m not surprised this is what the orange clown is doing; every day, he seems to find new depths to sink to. Disgusting.
Good point about her south Asian heritage, Scarlett. Chicago is the closest one to me. If I had a more reliable car, believe me, I would be there too. Have a wonderful time! I’m happy for anyone who can go.
Wicked and vile
WTF?
Worst news of this Friday.
He can go F himself.
Remember when Trump got a so-called “ear graze” and secret service were all over him? Yeah, he’s evil for cutting protection when they could’ve cut it off for him
Evil.
Every day: some fresh new hell.
I’m gutted — but not surprised. He is who he is — just even more unfettered now.
Typical vindictiveness and retribution. Meanwhile, I see Capitol insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt is going to get a full military honours send off and the family gets $5 million compensation. If Pence had any guts he would speak out, given that he and his family were in danger that day. But he won’t.
I really hope some of the big names who did what they could to try to stop this wise up and just leave the country eventually. I know that’s not an easy thing to do for most and will absolutely be used for propaganda fuel, but the majority of them have the money and likely the connections to get out. They’ve already proven willing to kill (notice how quickly the media stopped talking about Hortman? Compare that to the months of coverage for the failed assassination for him), and the country is definitely not worth dying for at this point. That goes for anybody who has the ability to get out, frankly. It’ll be much harder down the road.