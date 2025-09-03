Donald Trump turned up late for his proof-of-life press conference

Well, Donald Trump is alive. On Tuesday, after days of social media chatter about his disappearance and health, Trump and his handlers appeared in the Oval Office for a very oddly-staged press conference, roughly forty minutes late. Why did they stage the press conference IN the Oval? Did they not trust Trump to walk unaided into the White House press room? Trump’s appearance was basically the same as it was last week – wig akimbo, smeared and cakey orange makeup, unfocused eyes and dilated pupils. It also looked like Trump was having trouble with his right arm, which seemed especially withered. One thing is for sure – this person looks nothing like the man in the “proof of life” photos from Labor Day weekend. What’s going on?

As some outlets noted, Trump’s right hand still seems to be heavily bruised, but the makeup covering the bruise seems to be a more appropriate shade. All of Trump’s public appearances within the White House are now staged to hide his swollen ankles as well. I really don’t know, you guys. I have my fingers crossed for a resolution to all of this.

You might have seen that odd video, taken from across the street of the White House, where it appeared that people were throwing things out of a second-story window of the WH. Well, the WH was asked about it and they confirmed that stuff was being thrown out of the window (bizarre) but it was just “regular maintenance.” Hm.

