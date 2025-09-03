Donald Trump turned up late for his proof-of-life press conference

Well, Donald Trump is alive. On Tuesday, after days of social media chatter about his disappearance and health, Trump and his handlers appeared in the Oval Office for a very oddly-staged press conference, roughly forty minutes late. Why did they stage the press conference IN the Oval? Did they not trust Trump to walk unaided into the White House press room? Trump’s appearance was basically the same as it was last week – wig akimbo, smeared and cakey orange makeup, unfocused eyes and dilated pupils. It also looked like Trump was having trouble with his right arm, which seemed especially withered. One thing is for sure – this person looks nothing like the man in the “proof of life” photos from Labor Day weekend. What’s going on?
As some outlets noted, Trump’s right hand still seems to be heavily bruised, but the makeup covering the bruise seems to be a more appropriate shade. All of Trump’s public appearances within the White House are now staged to hide his swollen ankles as well. I really don’t know, you guys. I have my fingers crossed for a resolution to all of this.
You might have seen that odd video, taken from across the street of the White House, where it appeared that people were throwing things out of a second-story window of the WH. Well, the WH was asked about it and they confirmed that stuff was being thrown out of the window (bizarre) but it was just “regular maintenance.” Hm.
Wig Akimbo has me dying!! Seriously though. I think we’re beyond a ‘weekend at bernie’s’ situation here. This is more like Frankenstein’s monster. They have done some crazy medical procedures to reanimate his bloated corpse.
If he makes it to the UK state visit, will he and Kate compare (bad) wig maintenance tips?
Positive resolution indeed. Also the faces of Vance et al behind him… their thought bubbles are plain as day. Corrupt idiocracy.
Vance’s expression tells me that Trump just sharted and he caught a whiff of it.
I’m only half-joking.
I’m sorry, I’m still distracted by the room of angry old white men running our country. Plus Republican Barbie for optics.
The US as a power on the world stage has become a joke and they are bringing the entire west down with them. Trump(‘s intern) tweeting: Xi and Putin are conspiring against us boo hoo.
Well yes they are and you made it easy. 50% tariffs and armtwisting deadlines? Please. Those people invented armtwisting. Plus I bet the BRIC countries and their much less regulated markets have just as much business potential as the US economy purchasing power. He invades US cities to divert attention. The Trump admin is a joke.
I saw this yesterday: Breaking News! Mexico has agreed to pay for the funeral.
I saw this one yesterday:
“Is he dead yet?” asked Piglet.
“No,” said Pooh.
“F-ck,”, said Piglet.
I have to say, people are being wonderfully creative with these memes regarding his imminent demise.
Tumblr went super meta with it – lots of memes making reference to wanting to be able to unleash the Destiel confession/breaking news meme. No additional context was added, and none of us needed it.
The memes have been delightfully clever. I have a red dress, fishnets and champagne ready for when the old orange @#% kicks off this mortal coil, but don’t have high hopes his passing will be imminent. The memes (and Gavin’s social media) delight my jaded @$$ though.
SM was crazily funny this past weekend. 😀
He was slurring his words. Where is the speculation from the media, like they placed on Biden for every little thing? Where are the press conferences and press releases expressing concerns over his fitness for office from the Democratic leadership? The way the Republicans continuously planted stories about Biden’s supposed declining mental acuity. Where is the Democratic leadership? When are they going to take a page from the Republican play book?
Please stop accusing the leadership of not doing things that they are very much doing. But they are drinking from a firehose of lies, scandals, and non-stop corruption. And the media ignores it all while ignoring their response. I wish people would realize that the media is actively complicit in fascism, not accidentally complicit. Their message on the Democratic party (the only party which can save us, btw) is that it is useless and not doing anything. Then they proceed to ignore what they do so that people on social media will amplify this message to suppress votes. Today, as a result of Dem pressure and relentless messaging on the issue, some Epstein survivors will appear before a congressional committee.
I am of the opinion that the Democratic Party is almost never going as hard as they need to, but you are correct in that the media is entirely complicit in hamstringing the Democratic response gaining any traction. The media is ENTIRELY complicit in the arrival of fascism, as they have been working toward that goal for thirty years or more. They have always used Republican framing for every issue, never once assuming that Democrats were correct about anything, they have given the likes of the Tea Party far more legitimacy than they ever gave to Occupy or to BLM (neither of which was Democratic, but which were both much closer to Democratic/leftist/liberal ideals than they were to the right wing. At least until they got co-opted by right wingers from within).
I wish there were a mainstream media outlet that existed for Democrats. You know, something that reflected reality rather than “Trump is so naughty, can you believe how awesome he is as he trounces the Constitution?”
The media is owned by billionaires, and this is what they want.
Yes, and anyone is free to go to individual Dems’ social media to learn what they do. The DNC also provides a daily briefing. Some members of Congress have been knocked to the ground and handcuffed. One is facing charges after being arrested. Let’s support them!
@BrassyRebel – I was replying to the original comment asking where the press releases are. I wasn’t saying anything about Democrats.
I know. I was agreeing with you. 😀
This! Republicans play dirty, but they don’t always have to work hard in their tactics because the media is going to reward them anyway. A tweet about Biden’s health from Ted Cruz or wack jobs like Mike Lee and Majorie Taylor Greene are going to always get more traction than when a Democratic congressperson questions Trump’s health. Like or him or hate him, that’s why Gavin Newsom is using Trump’s tactics against him and his cronies — he knows the media will pay closer attention.
Some suggestions: Representative Jamie Raskin has been very active — and not just in Maryland. He’s just one of many Democratic politicians that you might want to follow. Heather Cox Richardson has a wonderfully written Substack— that’s well worth reading. As @Brassy Rebel and others have already pointed out, it’s not difficult to find push back. I get dozens of emails daily from politicians and both local and national advocacy groups. I was going to say that anyone not aware of this isn’t looking very hard, but, really, anyone not aware of this probably isn’t looking at all.
tldr: Read or listen to Heather Cox Richardson. Daily. Anyone who does this will come away enlightened.
My sister is a big Heather Cox Richardson fan. The only reason I don’t follow her every day is because I already spend too much time online. 😉
Except orange bozo up there called the trash bags AI, then two minutes later said that if you want to lie, blame AI. Was it “regular maintenance,” or was it faked? Or, as these inconsistent denials suggest, something of big importance?
Clots and prayers for a real resolution, which WILL come sooner rather than later.
Exactly! Trump said it was faked by AI! So, which is it? They can’t even get their corrupt stories straight.
Also, those windows aren’t even supposed to open. Michelle Obama mentioned that back in the day, how she wished she could open a window.
If someone doesn’t write a parody of “Ode to Billie Joe” about those trash bags, I’m gonna do it myself.
Please do! You’d do it justice!
He was so pumped full of steroids he could barely open his eyes.
The next stroke may be the one they can’t medicate him past. Or even remove the clot surgically in time.
Looks like the short fingered vulgarian can barely stand. And is caked with makeup. But, they got his toupeé back on! So he’s got that going for him.
JD looks super shifty. They all look concerned, other than Katie Britt, who knows how to fix her face.
Dude looks like he’s about to collapse. I wonder what they had to poke him up with to get him through that! Seriously, he looks like he should be out on medical leave. 🤷♀️
Compared to him, Charles is the picture of health!
I’ve been saving some leftover fireworks from Independence Day, and when Trump bites the dust, I will celebrate this jubilant occasion by shooting them off.
We haven’t had a president die in office since Kennedy. I think we’ll have another, and judging by the looks of Trump’s staff, they know it’s gonna happen soon.
Hope he gets a squeaky caisson for the trip to the cemetery. 😉
Where’s that dolt George Clooney when you need him?
EXACTLY
Ooooof he looks ROUGH. The slurring. The vagineck. The kankles. Obvious balance issues when he walks. No one touch this man! Let nature and the Gavin Newsom trolling take its course!
The guy next to Trump (I think it’s Pete Hegseth) is very, very uncomfortable and nervous
He looks VERY frightened!
He really looks as though someone has just told him some terrible news. Like, he can’t even fake it anymore. He can’t help but be petrified.
When he was asked about the rumors that he was dead, he started out saying that he’d never heard them, then ended saying he’d heard them because he gets reports. F*cking moron.
The faces behind him tell it all – I don’t know who the dude on the right is (his left), but he was biting his cheek nervously every time Trump spoke. And JD needs to work on his eyeliner before he becomes president.
He hadn’t heard them, then he heard them, but then he hadn’t heard them. And if it’s bad, it’s AI. 🙄
Honestly I felt such crushing disappointment yesterday. After a weekend of hoping, to see him there looking (in my opinion) no different than he usually does spewing his usual nonsense was such a let down.
there are problems with having a head of state who is incapacitated sporadically, much less permanently. It’s not just that that person may be occasionally less than lucid, and the episodes of degraded cognition are unpredictable. It’s the fact that they depend on a wide variety of people for medication, treatment, diagnosis, and maintenance, all of whom may not agree with each other. So they jockey for influence. Which is what his team does already, so expect more of the same pointless intrigue. Kennedy used to take injections of amphetamines in addition to the steroids and cortisone prescribed for Addison’s disease. Some were prescribed by his Navy doctor, some were off book, because they weren’t “medical,” they were “wellness,” as Goop would call it. Call it what you like, it was a drug, actually a cocktail of drugs. It’s not ideal for someone with that much power to be under the influence cause moods alter judgment. Antony Eden famously had a botched operation that ruined his health, to the point at which he was prescribed a cocktail of pharmaceuticals to allow him to function. And there is always a higher security risk (much higher) when there are people who hold your life in their hands, whom you trust, because they are doctors. But the irony is, MAHA is averse to science and Trump thinks Big Macs are great. This is the man who told the world to drink bleach. I mean… it would be funny, if there were not so much riding on his state of mind / health. And if he decides to give up and stop following his doctors’ orders, they’ll have to remove him with the 25th Amendment. But his supporters will go bananas. It’s a less than ideal time.
maybe I’m crazy, but I’m kind of hoping that he’s debilitated, too tired to do anything terrible, but strong enough to try to keep the reins, and continue to spectacularly devolve in front of our eyes over the next two years or so (while Biden recovers and posts pics from the beach)…
I want the orange fool to voice every contemptuous thought he has about his base (which you know he does), say the quiet parts out loud (like what the Republicans have been doing since Reagan)…and take down Reagan Republicanism completely and forever, cleaning house for a renewed progressive Dem agenda. I want him to take every one of these people (national and international) down with him in his net of lies. And to have a very slow, humiliating, public exit from what he has created over the last 10 years.
I’m afraid if Vance comes too soon, these soulless freaks will do what they can to shore up the power they have grabbed through the useful idiot