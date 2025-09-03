Duchess Meghan offered advice for parents navigating back-to-school days

Here’s some interesting news: the Duchess of Sussex is giving exclusives to People Magazine, and this week’s exclusive is advice for back-to-school for little ones. When I was growing up, schools usually didn’t start until after Labor Day, but in my area right now, public schools have already been back in session for more than a week. I hate that, when the school year starts in August. That f–king sucks for kids. Anyway, I’m sure most parents are dealing with back-to-school drama this week, so Meghan is giving some very kind parenting advice.

Leave your kids a note: “Scribble something for your little one and tuck it in their lunchbox — a joke, a little poem, your own version of Mad Libs, or just a sentence telling your child what your favorite thing about them is or how much you love them. Who doesn’t appreciate being thought of?” says Meghan, who previously worked as a calligrapher before her starring role on Suits. “And that validation from a parent when they’re going back into school may be just the boost your child needs, whether in pre-K or as a teen,” she continues. “If it’s in your handwriting, even better. Just take one minute to do it; it can go such a long way!”

Put a small treat or gift in their backpack: “Nestle a sweet something (not suggesting candy) into their backpack on the first Friday back to school,” the Duchess of Sussex suggests. “The first week can have a lot of big feelings, and a little nod to let them know you see them is so special. Try a tiny pack of stickers, a funny photo of your family, or an unexpected surprise like something you used to find in a Cracker Jack box. It doesn’t have to cost much at all, just a little trinket to celebrate the first week, tucked in as a surprise,” she says. “Love is in the details.”

Packing lunchboxes: “If your kids are like mine, they love ‘breakfast for dinner,’ just as I did when I was young,” Meghan says about one of her go-tos for Archie and Lilibet. “Swap out a sandwich for waffles or pancakes (you can use the frozen ones), a mini packet or scoop of jam, some bacon, and hard-boiled eggs with salt. “You can have fun with this and decorate the lunchboxes in unique ways every day, but if there’s no time, just the novelty of breakfast for lunch can sometimes be a welcome win!” The Duchess of Sussex adds, “And when in doubt, a few flower sprinkles are fun too!” she adds, referencing one of her signature products from her lifestyle brand, As ever.

Rose and thorn: “It’s a classic, but sometimes we forget about this easy prompt. Taking the time at the end of the day to connect as a family and talk about your ‘rose’ and ‘thorn’ at dinner can be a wonderful way to bring everyone closer. You can even do this on the car ride home after the school day is over,” Meghan says. “Your rose is a highlight of your day, and your thorn is something that maybe didn’t feel so good or that hurt a little bit. Sharing both is a great opportunity to talk about your days together. It’s also better than the one-word answer you can get if you just ask, ‘How was your day?’ (Though, truth be told, our children have now started saying, ‘My day was just a blast!’ and that makes us smile to no end!).”