Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun are dating, they met at Jeff Bezos’ wedding

Sydney Sweeney has had a weird year. She broke off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, although it looks like they’re still entangled professionally. She’s been working nonstop and she’s arguably the most in-demand actress of her generation. She has TONS of sponsorships and ambassadorships and she’s raking in the money. But she’s also a registered Republican who starred in a creepy eugenics-esque American Eagle campaign. And she also seems to have a really bad picker when it comes to romantic associations. It looks like Sydney is now dating Scooter Braun, aka the executive/Svengali who used to manage Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande (until they both fired him). Braun was also Snake Enemy #1 for Taylor Swift and her fans for years. Sydney is biting off more than she can chew.

New couple alert … Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are dating … multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. Our sources tell us Scooter and Sydney have been seeing each other and been on multiple dates, although we’re told it’s “casual.” As one source put it, “Sydney has just ended a relationship and she’s doing what women in their 20’s do — she’s dating.” That source co-signed to the fact it’s casual. Sydney and Scooter first sparked dating rumors a couple months ago, when they were spotted together in Venice, Italy in June during the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding, where both were among the celebrity guests. We’re told they met at the wedding, though it’s unclear when they started dating. Sydney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino but, as we first reported, in January they split. Scooter used to be married to Yael Cohen … they were husband and wife for around 7 years and have 3 children together … but split and finalized their divorce in September 2022. Sydney’s 27 and Scooter is 44 but the 17-year age gap isn’t all that new to her … her ex-fiancée Jonathan is 42.

[From TMZ]

Multiple things can be true at once – some women just like older men, and I think Sydney is just one of those women. I don’t think she ever f–ks with guys her own age. That being said, Scooter has a TON of professional and personal baggage. An ex-wife, three kids, a chaotic professional history which includes a high-profile beef with one of the most famous women in the world. It’s a crazy thing to jump into at Sydney’s age.

Page Six says that Scooter was “obsessed” with Sydney when they met at Jeff Bezos’ wedding, and that he’s been pursuing Sydney ever since. Page Six’s sources also say the relationship is “still new” but it’s more than a hookup.