Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun are dating, they met at Jeff Bezos’ wedding

Sydney Sweeney has had a weird year. She broke off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, although it looks like they’re still entangled professionally. She’s been working nonstop and she’s arguably the most in-demand actress of her generation. She has TONS of sponsorships and ambassadorships and she’s raking in the money. But she’s also a registered Republican who starred in a creepy eugenics-esque American Eagle campaign. And she also seems to have a really bad picker when it comes to romantic associations. It looks like Sydney is now dating Scooter Braun, aka the executive/Svengali who used to manage Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande (until they both fired him). Braun was also Snake Enemy #1 for Taylor Swift and her fans for years. Sydney is biting off more than she can chew.

New couple alert … Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are dating … multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. Our sources tell us Scooter and Sydney have been seeing each other and been on multiple dates, although we’re told it’s “casual.”

As one source put it, “Sydney has just ended a relationship and she’s doing what women in their 20’s do — she’s dating.” That source co-signed to the fact it’s casual.

Sydney and Scooter first sparked dating rumors a couple months ago, when they were spotted together in Venice, Italy in June during the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding, where both were among the celebrity guests. We’re told they met at the wedding, though it’s unclear when they started dating.

Sydney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino but, as we first reported, in January they split. Scooter used to be married to Yael Cohen … they were husband and wife for around 7 years and have 3 children together … but split and finalized their divorce in September 2022.

Sydney’s 27 and Scooter is 44 but the 17-year age gap isn’t all that new to her … her ex-fiancée Jonathan is 42.

Multiple things can be true at once – some women just like older men, and I think Sydney is just one of those women. I don’t think she ever f–ks with guys her own age. That being said, Scooter has a TON of professional and personal baggage. An ex-wife, three kids, a chaotic professional history which includes a high-profile beef with one of the most famous women in the world. It’s a crazy thing to jump into at Sydney’s age.

Page Six says that Scooter was “obsessed” with Sydney when they met at Jeff Bezos’ wedding, and that he’s been pursuing Sydney ever since. Page Six’s sources also say the relationship is “still new” but it’s more than a hookup.

27 Responses to “Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun are dating, they met at Jeff Bezos’ wedding”

  1. mightymolly says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:46 am

    This feels completely on brand for her.

  2. Becks1 says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:49 am

    Scooter totally love bombs so I can see him being obsessed (for whatever reason) and pursuing her and her appreciating the attention (kind of weird since she’s doing pretty well professionally, AE aside, but hey, if Affleck could love bomb JLo anyone can fall for it, right?)

    I wonder what the snake army will say about this lol.

    • Blogger says:
      September 3, 2025 at 9:52 am

      Snake army can’t wait for this car crash in slo-mo to happen. 😂

      She may have met her match. She wants to play into the vamp role, Scooter will destroy her.

    • ariel says:
      September 3, 2025 at 10:35 am

      As Ms Swift says: no need to worry about “getting back” at your enemies. Trash takes itself out, every time.

      She waited to buy back her master recordings until she could do it insuring she would own 100% and no one, including this guy, would have any stake in her earnings.
      (apparently she once tried to buy them from shamrock, but at the time the deal included him still making money- and she said no to that- so goes to rumor)

      Eugenics barbie can date who she wants.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 3, 2025 at 10:42 am

        Scooter had sold the masters long before she bought them back.

      • Lady Rae says:
        September 3, 2025 at 12:12 pm

        Scooter sold the masters to Shamrock so he wouldn’t have got any money. She could have bought them from her old recording company but they wanted her to buy all the masters from every artist on that label not just hers. I think Shamrock are glad to be rid of them as I’m sure whilst they were still making money from them even with the Taylor’s version of albums out there they are happy to no longer receive death threats from the snake fam.

  3. Blogger says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:50 am

    She’s gonna fuck herself up dating these men.

  4. Missy says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:50 am

    … I’d honestly rather have seen her with Orlando Bloom

  5. Tn Democrat says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:52 am

    Trash always takes itself out in the end. Orly is only a few years older and better looking. If she wanted some wedding strange, she should have hooked up with him. How much can Scooter really help her career at this point?

  6. jais says:
    September 3, 2025 at 9:54 am

    Sure? They seem well-suited.

  7. MsIam says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:02 am

    Well if she’s gonna be the right-wing’s Taylor Swift then I guess this tracks?

  8. Mia4s says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:02 am

    LMAO! The PR team for that movie she’s bringing to the Toronto Film Festival must be drinking non-stop.

  9. Jegede says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:14 am

    Switch their respective partners in the top pics, and I cannot tell who’s who.😕

  10. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:27 am

    💯 here for the karma she’s already earned.

  11. Jezz says:
    September 3, 2025 at 10:29 am

    Wow that headline is the trifecta of “wrong side of history”

  12. Rai says:
    September 3, 2025 at 11:14 am

    When Katseye released their GAP commercial and my 11yo demanded a trip to the outlet for denim, I was mildly curious. When her dad asked why she gave a full throated tween explanation tied to the gap being inclusive, how wack American Eagle was in general and that Sweeney was a MAGA that shouldn’t be supported in any way.

    We go to the outlet and I swear the store is packed with tweens singing Gabriella while buying jeans; AE was basically empty.

    I relay this story because at some point, these tweens are going to become Sweeneys target audience. Im leaving Swifties out of this because thats a special and specific kind of venom.

    You can’t help but feel like we’re watching the biggest unforced crash out since Winona went “shopping” back in the 90s…its super weird.

    • Lady Rae says:
      September 3, 2025 at 12:17 pm

      The tween explanation is so funny. Well AE has the Travis Kelce collection and campaign so they might be fine as at least it’s given token representation in the campaign images.

  13. Normades says:
    September 3, 2025 at 11:57 am

    I love this for her. Snake fam attack..

  14. Emily says:
    September 3, 2025 at 2:59 pm

    All of the MAGA cultists who wished so hard that Taylor Swift would be their white blonde queen must be salivating. Sydney is their “good genes” princess and she’s now dating Taylor’s nemesis!

  15. Mango says:
    September 3, 2025 at 3:27 pm

    I don’t understand anyone’s fascination with this chick. She’s just. so. dull. onscreen. Most in-demand actress? Maybe because she’s willing to do all the bullshit PR stunts and MAGA-catering stuff, but surely not for acting ability. Surely?

    • Mee says:
      September 4, 2025 at 12:59 am

      @Mango Thank you!! I thought it was just me that doesn’t see her ‘it’ factor. I tried watching her on White Lotus and the whole thing bored me. Didn’t make it that much further into the ‘rom com’. The MAGAs have their girl. I’m not sure who her audience is or will be if she’s alienating tweens.

  16. Meredith says:
    September 3, 2025 at 6:29 pm

    Even with her showing her ass so much lately, I still think she can do better than Scooter Braun.

