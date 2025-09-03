Prince Harry’s Travalyst has lost two of its executives this year

Prince Harry launched Travalyst in 2019, and it’s quietly one of his most successful projects. It doesn’t get the same kind of attention as the Invictus Games, but Travalyst has made a huge impact in the past six years. Travalyst is basically an add-on for commercial airlines, hotels and all companies in the international tourism business. Travalyst enables consumers to access environmental impact data as they’re booking flights and considering where to travel and where to book lodging. The company tries to make traveling and tourism more sustainable and give potential tourists more information. Per Travalyst, the nonprofit is already partnered with “Amadeus, BCD, Booking.com, Expedia Group, Google, Mastercard, Pitchup.com, Sabre, Skyscanner, The Travel Corporation, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor and Visa.” Well, weird news, I guess, but Travalyst has lost two executives this year. In January, India Gary-Martin quit Travalyst to focus on her own business. Now another executive has stepped down.
Just months after the first chairman of the Duke of Sussex’s ‘eco’ firm Travalyst quit, having served only a year-and-a-half in the role, his chief executive has handed in her notice as well. Sally Davey has informed Prince Harry that she will step down in December. ‘This is a huge blow to Travalyst,’ a source tells me. ‘Sally has been crucial in its development.’
Harry launched Travalyst in 2019 to make tourism more environmentally friendly. However, he and his wife, Meghan, soon faced accusations of hypocrisy because of their use of gas-guzzling private jets. That year, the couple reportedly made four journeys by private jet in the space of 11 days. King Charles’s younger son defended himself at the time, saying ‘no one is perfect’ and that what is important is ‘balance’.
Davey, who has been chief executive for five years, says her dramatic move follows much soul-searching. ‘This is not a decision I’ve taken lightly,’ she admits. ‘After months of deep reflection, I’ve reached a point in my journey where I know I need to give more time back to my family, and to myself.’
She adds of Harry: ‘I will always be grateful for your support, including as my confidant and guide during this personal decision to step back. I’m proud of what we’ve built together. And while I’ll be stepping down as CEO, I remain as committed as ever to Travalyst’s mission.’
In January, I reported that Travalyst’s first chairman, India Gary-Martin, had resigned. ‘Frankly, it’s no surprise,’ reflected one observer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s business activities, which had seen at least 19 senior members of staff leave at that point.
Sally Davey and India Gary-Martin are not “Sussex staffers.” They worked at Travalyst, which is a stand-alone nonprofit operating independently of Archewell and everything else. They’re trying desperately to tie this to the “Harry and Meghan treat staff terribly” narrative, even when it’s clear that this is just normal turnover tangential to the Sussexes. Anyway, given Travalyst’s success thus far, I doubt it will be difficult for the nonprofit to find equally qualified executives.
The observer thinks it’s no surprise that all she had was high praise for Harry, right?
Yeah, she left with very nice things to say about Harry. Travalyst has done very well.
Job mobility is the norm for most people now, quite the difference from my tenure of 32 years and my mother and father who held the same jobs until retirement. My grandchildren look around for other employment options, opportunities, all the time. No surprise here, then.
Sally Davey has done an incredible job of getting travel industry to work together in a “pre-competitive” (her word) environment and explaining Travalyst goals and role to others. From her telling, Harry really wanted her in the job and made all kinds of adjustments to fit her lifestyle so she could be successful at it. Here’s more about the executive search process: https://travalyst.org/news/after-five-successful-years-in-post-sally-davey-ceo-travalyst-steps-down/
Anyone notice that Harry has a pattern of hiring very qualified females?
I was about to mention that Harry trust women to take care of business. With a mother like Diana and a wife like Megan, I’m not surprised.
Leaving a (successful startup) company after five years is a normal career switch these days. And as Sally explained in the statement she released last week, family matters also played a role in her decision to leave her role.
By the way, she did a fantastic job. Thank God, she was able to operate and scale quietly, away from the British tabloids’ peaking in, and their usually created false narratives and drama regarding Prince Harry’s (and M’s) endeavours.
They are always writing about people leaving after ” just” five years, ” just” eight years. Is that really odd in the UK? I can’t believe that every single professional that has a job in the UK stays for 30 years and only works for one company and their entire professional career. I know that their aim is to make it look like they have high turnover because everyone hates them and they’re impossible to work for, but it at least needs to be based in something realistic. Writing how odd it is that someone left a job after 5 years seem silly to me.
Right? Compare this with Kate’s much vaunted “ballbuster” private secretary… who quit before her official start date. 🙄
How many senior staff has Billy the Basher gone through since 2012?
I view it as a positive, that one of Harry’s businesses is successful, and to me, inspirational. So much so, that people who work for him or with him, quit to start their own business. Harry is just like a sourdough starter in the business world. Plenty to go around.
And also, Harry is and will always be a very nice-looking man. With or without his hair. But I don’t want him to lose his hair.
I mean this is normal in business. I still remember the British press saying that Travalyst was a non-entity. Davey was there was 5 years and Harry was the one to encourage her to take the position in the first place. Her leaving is not an indictment on Harry and the DM keeps talking about 19 senior members of staff leaving when the majority of those that left were courtiers who were let go when Harry and Meghan left the Royal Family.
This is a non story because this is just another attempt to paint them as bad employers when the only people who have ever complained about them have been the same staff who themselves leaked to the media cruel and degrading nicknames they had for them, their issue with them expecting them to do the job they were paid to do and their complaints about 5am emails or her being too intelligent for them. Even when they left the UK there were hugs and tears between them and their UK staff, which was confirmed at the time by media who were there. There have been countless staff who left to start their own business or focus on their families who have confirmed their continued relationship with Harry and Meghan even after leaving. Her statement alone shows that she and Harry had a great relationship and after five years she wants to focus more on her family, so where exactly is the problem? The Wales lose staff all of the time, I would say much more than the Sussexes, yet the media purposefully ignore that without questions or concerns. Kate just lost a staff member who was stalking everything and everyone linked to Meghan, yet the media completely ignore that more damaging story and we all know why, because it’s about protecting the incompetent and useless white princess to tear apart the biracial duchess.
This article is another in a long list of articles that shows the obsession those folks have over all things Sussex. Pretty normal to leave a position you travel quite a bit for to focus more on your family. Proud of Travalyst
I believe someone has quit working with someone in that institution and their media will quietly mention it later.
Oh, you mean DailyFail’s employees don’t have lifelong tenure? Recall seeing stories last fall (2024) that both TheScum and DailyFail were cutting US digital staff. There’s also this https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/media/2025/03/daily-mail-redundancies-are-being-watched-by-fleet-street-with-horror. Tried to find DailyFail articles about their own job losses, nah.
“King Charles’s younger son defended himself at the time, saying ‘no one is perfect’ and that what is important is ‘balance’.“
— I bet this isn’t what happened.
What does any of this have to do with Harry? These people are, presumably, not “working for” Harry, any more than Sophie Chandauka was “working for” Harry. They are officers of freestanding NGOs; and questions of hiring and firing are dealt with within the organization and its Board of Directors. Harry is not the dictator-director, here.