Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson stand accused of faking their relationship

Mid-summer, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson seemed especially friendly and affectionate as they promoted The Naked Gun in multiple cities. “Sources” conveniently confirmed that they were dating, although those sources also made it sound like the relationship was in its early days and it wasn’t super-serious yet. The thing that sold me on their romance was that Pam’s sons came out to at least one premiere, as did Liam’s sons. Natasha Richardson’s family seemingly gave their blessing too. So, I believed that something was happening, although I’ve been around long enough to know that Liam and Pam were playing it up to promote the movie. Well, now TMZ’s sources claim that the whole thing was fake! Even down to Pam’s claims that she baked goodies for Liam during the production. Fake muffins!! Fake bread loaves! Fake romance!
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson had fans eating up their flirty press tour, but behind the scenes, it was all a PR “bake-off” … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the whole “Pam + Liam” love fest was cooked up by their PR teams and Paramount — while “The Naked Gun” was still filming in Spring 2024.
In fact, we’re told Pamela and Liam didn’t even see each other from the time cameras stopped rolling in June 2024 until the press tour launched more than a year later, in July 2025.
A big slice of the stunt involved Pamela claiming she was baking muffins and sourdough bread for Liam — something he even played along with in interviews leading up to the premiere. It makes us now assume that was also part of the strategy … pure role-play PR, not reality. Our sources also say Pam and Liam have never had one-on-one dinners. Whenever they did break bread, assistants were at the table … strictly biz, zero romance.
This kind of breathless TMZ reporting regarding showbiz fauxmances and studio shenanigans is usually reserved for high-stakes Oscar campaigns, not a comedy which has been in theaters for the past month. Pam is 58 years old, Liam is 73 – both are too mature to agree to these kinds of games as well. Well, obviously, People Mag got a denial:
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s romance is not a publicity stunt, sources tell PEOPLE after reports surfaced claiming otherwise.
“Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity,” a source close to the film tells PEOPLE. Another insider says, “Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this.”
This comes after TMZ claimed in a report Friday, Aug. 29, that publicists for Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, manufactured the relationship for PR timed to the release of their comedy movie The Naked Gun. One source laughs at an allegation from the report that the actors never had a one-on-one date, calling it “ridiculous.”
A source close to The Naked Gun told PEOPLE on July 29 that Neeson and Anderson had “a budding romance in the early stages.”
I think what offends me about the TMZ story is the idea that Pam and Liam faked everything, every part of their interactions, and even lied about baked goods. Like… that’s not reasonable gossip. I totally believe that Liam and Pam have chemistry and they’re flirtatious with each other, and maybe they’ve been out to dinner a few times. And whatever was between them was definitely maximized for full effect by the studio publicists. That’s a reasonable take!!
I also believe that people of thier respective ages enjoyed a workplace romance, but didn’t want to change thier comfortable lives to accommodate each other. Pam lives in her dreamhouse, her grandparents farm house, on Vancouver Island, I dont know where Liam is, but I dont see either of them wanting to get up and move for each other, and I doubt they want to live on planes either. I think it was a fling that was beautiful while it lasted.
OMG this exactly. Two grown ass adults had some fun.
I saw them in interviews and on red carpets — if it is all a ruse, it has revealed acting chops neither have possessed prior.
They are adorable — just leave us alone with our nice things!
Truth! There’s a LOT of daylight between “fake PR stunt” and “love-of-your-life connection” — let’s just be adults now, can we? Chemistry can manifest in so many different ways and in different degrees — regardless of how platonic they are.
The important thing is that so many people were genuinely rooting for their happiness, which is rare and heartening when so much of the world celebrates selfish a-holes. I’m sorry — 48% of the America, at least.
The hype for the film did not last long. And now it’s all about Travis and Taylor as far a romance.
I hope no one is forgetting Megan The Stallion and Klay Thompson, they’re an adorable pair and neither one needs any kind of PR.
This kind of reminds me of Martin and Meryl. Maybe it’s casual or whatever. Maybe it’s alot more. They don’t need the attention but then again it’s Hollywood. No publicity is bad. In any case I like them and I hope they are happy 💛
I thought a lot of it seemed for show tbh. Just bc they’re older doesn’t mean they can just avoid playing the pr game when promoting a movie.
He’s a lot older than her!
Celebrity media is bizarrely puritanical in some ways; every relationship has to be uber serious and heading for marriage. I think it would be hilarious if one of these couples was just like “yes we had a wonderful on-set fling, the sex was great, I wish them well. Next question.”. 😂
I am for anyone making Pam feel seen and appreciated and cherished.
Whatever that was- i am glad she got to feel that.
Because her past husbands and boyfriends- if you just think about them, you should take some penicillin.
I always thought it was a pr stunt like the Sydney sweeney glen Powell “romance” to boost interest in their film. I don’t think they’re above playing along as long as they both know it’s not true. It was important the film did well has Hollywood isn’t really making comedies anymore. Liam Neeson was trying something new and Pamela Anderson is trying to establish a film career. However it’s not quite the reveal TMZ are breathlessly making it out to be.
Yea I always got great cast chemistry but not more. Someone mentioned Meryl and Martin but we have seen them countless times hanging out just the 2 of them outside of work, that was never the case here.
Nooooooo!!
I refuse it. This was the only good news of 2025, and now you’ve snatched it away from us!!!
This is the last time I’ll repeat myself,
LIAM IS A MARRIED MAN!!!
Widower. Natasha Richardson is deceased.
Well, duh. Anyone who believed they were really a thing probably also watches Dancing with the Stars and believes those showmances are true love, too. The tragic naïveté is a bit embarrassing.
I have huge hopes for those crazy kids! I choose to believe it is all true!
Brief aside: I am the same age as Pam. My god, her skin looks great. Mine, alas, does not.