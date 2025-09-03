Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson stand accused of faking their relationship

Mid-summer, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson seemed especially friendly and affectionate as they promoted The Naked Gun in multiple cities. “Sources” conveniently confirmed that they were dating, although those sources also made it sound like the relationship was in its early days and it wasn’t super-serious yet. The thing that sold me on their romance was that Pam’s sons came out to at least one premiere, as did Liam’s sons. Natasha Richardson’s family seemingly gave their blessing too. So, I believed that something was happening, although I’ve been around long enough to know that Liam and Pam were playing it up to promote the movie. Well, now TMZ’s sources claim that the whole thing was fake! Even down to Pam’s claims that she baked goodies for Liam during the production. Fake muffins!! Fake bread loaves! Fake romance!

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson had fans eating up their flirty press tour, but behind the scenes, it was all a PR “bake-off” … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the whole “Pam + Liam” love fest was cooked up by their PR teams and Paramount — while “The Naked Gun” was still filming in Spring 2024. In fact, we’re told Pamela and Liam didn’t even see each other from the time cameras stopped rolling in June 2024 until the press tour launched more than a year later, in July 2025. A big slice of the stunt involved Pamela claiming she was baking muffins and sourdough bread for Liam — something he even played along with in interviews leading up to the premiere. It makes us now assume that was also part of the strategy … pure role-play PR, not reality. Our sources also say Pam and Liam have never had one-on-one dinners. Whenever they did break bread, assistants were at the table … strictly biz, zero romance.

This kind of breathless TMZ reporting regarding showbiz fauxmances and studio shenanigans is usually reserved for high-stakes Oscar campaigns, not a comedy which has been in theaters for the past month. Pam is 58 years old, Liam is 73 – both are too mature to agree to these kinds of games as well. Well, obviously, People Mag got a denial:

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s romance is not a publicity stunt, sources tell PEOPLE after reports surfaced claiming otherwise. “Everything between them has been genuine. Neither would ever take part in a publicity stunt. They have a great time. Neither of them needs the publicity,” a source close to the film tells PEOPLE. Another insider says, “Their relationship isn’t just for show. They have a real connection. There’s no incentive for either of them to stage something like this.” This comes after TMZ claimed in a report Friday, Aug. 29, that publicists for Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, manufactured the relationship for PR timed to the release of their comedy movie The Naked Gun. One source laughs at an allegation from the report that the actors never had a one-on-one date, calling it “ridiculous.” A source close to The Naked Gun told PEOPLE on July 29 that Neeson and Anderson had “a budding romance in the early stages.”

I think what offends me about the TMZ story is the idea that Pam and Liam faked everything, every part of their interactions, and even lied about baked goods. Like… that’s not reasonable gossip. I totally believe that Liam and Pam have chemistry and they’re flirtatious with each other, and maybe they’ve been out to dinner a few times. And whatever was between them was definitely maximized for full effect by the studio publicists. That’s a reasonable take!!