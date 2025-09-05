Lady Louise Windsor is being prepared for ‘a life outside the working royal family’

It’s been a minute since anyone has talked about Lady Louise Windsor, who is currently a student at St. Andrew’s in Scotland. In previous years, we were getting various “Louise should be a working royal, we need new blood in the Windsor clan” stories every few months. But those stories died down significantly. Louise seems to be pretty quiet – she’s still carriage driving competitively, and she has a boyfriend now (Felix de Silva-Clamp) who seems to have parental approval. But Louise doesn’t seem particularly eager to be part of the “working royal” group. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s biographer recently said that Louise and her brother James will probably just… live their lives outside of the Firm for the most part.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s four children all play very different roles in the modern royal family, and their own children have followed suit. Now, a royal biographer is weighing in on the possible future expectations for the late Queen’s youngest pair of grandchildren: Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.
The children of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh — Louise, 21, and James, 17 — are years younger than their cousins and have largely been kept out of the public eye. As they reach adulthood and their parents have stepped into more senior royal roles following the accession of King Charles and Edward’s inheritance of his late father’s title, it’s believed that Louise and James may not be called upon for major royal duties.
“I think Sophie — and Edward — have been careful to prepare their children for a life outside the working royal family,” royal biographer Sean Smith recently told GB News. The author of a new biography on Sophie, subtitled Saving the Royal Family, Smith said he’s “confident that there will not be any pressure on Louise and James” to take on major royal duties.
Lady Louise is currently starting her final year at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she studies English. Like some of her cousins, she has also taken part in military training and holds the rank of Officer Cadet in the Army Reserve. Her most public royal connection, however, is her love of horses and carriage driving. She inherited Prince Philip’s driving ponies and carriage upon his death in 2021, and she recently competed at the National Carriage Driving Championships, where she was cheered on by her rumored boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp.
“[She] is the only young woman of her age in the royal family, and I am sure she will be a great success at whatever she decides to do,” Smith said.
Meanwhile, James inherited his father’s former title of Earl of Wessex upon King Charles’ accession in 2023, having previously been titled Viscount Severn. He currently attends the all-boys boarding school Radley College in Oxfordshire.
Around Louise’s 18th birthday, there was a lot of fuss about whether she would decide to become “Princess Louise,” a title which was her due given the George V letters patent. It felt like Sophie and Edward were pushing for the title upgrade and pushing for Louise to join the working-royal rank eventually. But then it all just fizzled away. Louise never grabbed the princess title and she just seems to enjoy the quiet student life. Something else I’ve noticed is that both Louise and James don’t seem to care much about showing up to Windsor-family events. Louise skipped Trooping the Colour this year, and James skips family events with some regularity too.
Good. They should be. They’re in a better position than the York princesses b/c they’ve basically known all their lives that being working royals was not likely. Find a passion, start a career, and live your life. They’ll be better off for it.
100%. Honestly- they have the best of it as far as I can tell. Connection enough to know they’ll have a nice life no matter what, far enough from the throne to have a semi-normal life.
Charles made it clear decades ago his nieces and nephews would not be working royals. William seems to want to shrink the number of working royals even further.
The spectre of William as King is looming. While Edward and Sophie are going to publicly support him and stay in his good graces for obvious financial reasons, they’ve got to be privately steering their own kids far away. Or at least that’s what I imagine they should be doing.
I wouldn’t be surprised if NONE of the younger royals are interested in supporting William’s kingship. They all probably know what he’s truly like and will avoid him as much as humanly possible.
They’ll keep the titles and use them and the connections they open to make a private fortune. I thought titled royals weren’t allowed such things? (sarcasm). I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they feel little affinity for the “family” now that their grandparents are dead. The closest cousins in age are 10 years older than Louis and nearly 17 years older than James.
Hopefully prepared means the can earn their income, without advertising milk in China. So they may be happy. But I bet the Royal expert are desperate for them to marry big…
Boy, does she look like her father. The Windsor genes crush all those that dare challenge them.
You aren’t wrong. Although it looks like Spencer genes are giving them a run for their money over at Casa Sussex.
I think this shows how little “family” means to the current or future king. I don’t think that most members of this “family” like C&C or WandK, they are barely tolerated, not respected and certainly not beloved.
@Harla💯 absolutely not a good idea to work for King Will and be in anyway beholden to him. He’s treated his brother and SIL like dirt, called his mum paranoid, hates dad and step mum, seems only to tolerate his own wife. He’s not hosting the extended family at Christmas, Easter and Balmoral over the Summer. I’d advise his younger relatives to keep away from this braying donkey in case he kicks them in the head!
Okay but that subtitle for Fiesta’s bio is something. “Saving the Royal Family” ?? Ok
The most recent declaration by a monarch (in writing) was that Edward’s kids would NOT be styled as royals. So until another monarch declares otherwise, they are not royals. Sophie tried to convince everyone that her kids could “choose” to be royal, but that’s not what Elizabeth said, she was very specific that they would not be. I’m sure Sophie tried to work on Charles to change that, but evidently failed. There’s no way Sophie would raise her kids to choose NOT to be royal, so that decision must have been out of their hands. Either her kids were royal or not upon birth — nothing in writing ever said they choose at age 18. And Elizabeth clearly said they would not be.
That’s not true. QEII was merely announcing their parents’ wishes at their birth to not be styled/known as Prince and Princess. She didn’t take the titles away. They have had the titles from birth and can start using them if they want. Charles didn’t change anything either. They can still start going by Prince or Princess if they want, they just apparently (and sensibly) don’t want to.
Good for Lady Louise, i hope she moves to Australia (where her boyfriend’s family lives) or America. But wait, wasn’t it reported that she is “THE” secret weapon?
That photo of Sophie Wessex almost falling into KCIII’s arms is so embarrassing!
It’s not surprising that the Wessex children skip royal events. Harry didn’t seem too keen on them either. The Royal Family is not a real family and I have no doubt with bores like William, Andrew and Camilla around that family gatherings are just bullying and bashing sessions.
She seems cool.
That’s an expensive hobby and she’ll need to find some way to fund it. I wonder if she’ll go on to grad school or law school?
(I love the clothes she wears in competition. Classic English country toff style)