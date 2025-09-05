Donald Trump is renaming the DoD, Pete Hegseth is now the Secretary of War

The United States of America had a “Department of War” for 150 years, from 1789 through 1949. After World War II, there was a global realignment and many countries, including the US, changed the name of their departments/ministries of War to reflect what everyone hoped would be the last world war. That was when the “Department of Defense” became a thing, during the Truman administration. Truman and President Eisenhower oversaw the infrastructure of a complex post-war military industrial complex, but they both hoped that the infrastructure would be used for national defense rather than warmongering. It did not work out that way. And now the DoD is over – Donald Trump is renaming it.

President Trump will sign an executive order on Friday renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War, the White House said, fulfilling the president’s pledge to realign the mission of the armed forces by reverting to a name used for over 150 years until shortly after World War II. The measure, which has been expected for some time, underscores Mr. Trump’s efforts to reshape the military to align with his goals of projecting a more aggressive image by showcasing war-fighting capabilities. As Mr. Trump has sought to show strength, rather than the “wokeness” that he and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claim clouded the military’s morale and mission under former President Biden, he has often referred back to the country’s dominant role in global conflicts and complained that it has not been celebrated enough.

[From The NY Times]

This is like the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico – completely pointless, stupid and offensive. It’s sort of astounding how these gross, weak, diapered men perform their masculinity for each other too – they believe “defense” sounds too “woke,” and they need to be bigly men with a War Department, swinging their d–ks around Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon makeup studio. I always think of the details involved with something like this too – like, how much does it cost to change all of the signs, stationary and paperwork?