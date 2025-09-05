Donald Trump will go to the US Open for the first time since he was booed in 2015

This week is the ten-year anniversary of one of the biggest “upsets” in tennis history. In 2015, Serena Williams had won the past four Slams coming into the US Open, holding the second “Serena Slam” of her career. She was going for the calendar Grand Slam, all four majors in the same year. Then, in the US Open semifinals, Serena lost to Italian journeywoman Roberta Vinci, who basically sliced and drop-shotted Serena until Serena lost the plot completely. I bring up the infamous Vinci upset because something huge happened in Serena’s quarterfinal match just days earlier. Serena played her sister Venus in the QF – it was a night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with a full house. Donald Trump waddled into Ashe, and everyone booed him. This was just a few months after he announced that he was running for president, and before this decade-long descent into authoritarianism. Trump hasn’t been back to the US Open since then. But now sources claim that he plans to come back this weekend.
President Trump will attend the US Open, sources tell Page Six, for the first time since the Queens-born pol was booed at Arthur Ashe Stadium back in 2015. Sources tell Page Six that Trump will be at the tennis tournament on Sunday for the Men’s Singles Finals.
One hint that the commander-in-chief will be in the area is that, we hear, air space will be frozen, throwing off the travel schedules of any high-flying tennis fans who chopper out to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center via helicopter!
A source told us: “Blade, which has been helicoptering corporate sponsors and attendees from Manhattan to the matches, are moving flights two hours ahead of the finals,” since the area’s airspace will be frozen during the president’s visit.
Reps have not commented on Trump’s attendance, and the president has been known to change his schedule at the last minute.
In 2015, he attended the US Open with his wife, Melania Trump, to see Serena Williams play her older sister, Venus Williams, and the then-GOP presidential front-runner was booed by fans as he entered, according to a video posted by ESPN at the time. It remains to be seen what the reaction from his hometown crowd will be during Trump’s second administration.
As if the ten-year anniversary of the Vinci match wasn’t cursed enough! Jesus. What’s also crazy is that he’s going to the men’s final, which will feature no American men. The men’s semifinals are today, but the final will probably be Jannik Sinner versus Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic. Sorry, Canadians, Felix Auger-Aliassime really doesn’t have a chance in his semi! So, Trump will turn up at the all-European men’s final… and not the women’s final, which features American badass Amanda Anisimova versus Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka?
i have faith in the crowds there. i think they can boo him again and louder. And then he’ll leave and post something about how awful New York is and the whole stunt will cost taxpayers a lot of money and Congress will say “yes yes that’s fine.”
We f*cking hate him in New York and he knows it. We’ve always known he’s a racist con man who doesn’t pay his bills. He’s probably hoping he can use any protests that happen around his visit as an excuse to send the military into NYC.
This was my first thought also. He knows he’s loathed here and knows he will be loudly booed. He has zero interest in tennis and is not coming to support any American player so what is his reason for coming? To show his cult that New York is “out of control” and he needs to send in the national guard.
I would honestly rather instead of booing the crowd just stays completely silent. Not a sound That would be more unnerving for him and would make it more difficult for him to claim the crowd was out of order.
Either complete silence, or (perhaps better) have an audio file of crickets chirping @ the ready. Set phone to max volume. Imagine, a stadium full chirping crickets as he is introduced & escorted to his box seats.
We have several groups of friends who attend the US Open Finals every year. I have no doubt that they will make their sentiments known if he dares show up.
First thing I thought before I even read the article: ‘I bet he’s only going to the men’s final.’ It makes no damn sense, given that the women’s final features an American and the men’s doesn’t. There’s a loud and clear message there: women’s sport does not matter. And Trump is not the only one carrying this message, by the way. It’s a sign of the times, and it’s deeply worrisome. Belittleling women athletes is an important part of the current conservative agenda in many countries, although it’s more visible in the US than anywhere else at the moment. Either way- It’s bad.
Side note: wait for these same MAGA bros to scream bloody murder when there’s another (alledged) trans athlete competing in a women’s sports event. Suddenly, they’ll deeply care about women’s sports and the protection of women athletes.
@cherry Exactly! Well-said
Men have always looked down on women’s sport. It made me less interested in supporting male sports in return.
I’m not in the USA, and finally some men are getting interested in women’s football here.
However, I totally agree that he’s sending a message and things are getting worse in the USA.
One thing we can do is supporting female athletes more. Even just a follow on socials helps as a big audience makes them more interesting to sponsors.
TBF, they care deeply about women’s sports…when it’s a trans woman participating.
But now that they’ve banned trans women from participating, they’re back to not caring again. It’s almost like they never actually cared to begin with and it wasn’t so much about “protecting women’s sports” and more about hurting, othering and punishing trans folks.
@Kitten YA THINK???
My fellow New Yorkers will do us proud. He will feel very unpopular. LOL
Donald Trump is a New Yorker.
Don’t get too proud.
New York will give him the welcome he deserves
Watch him announce he’s taking over the entire Billie Jean King National Tennis Complex, specifically so he can change the name of the Arthur Ashe Staduim. Everyone else has bent the knee, why not the USTA?
Yes, I don’t think he gives a f**k about tennis. But he loves taking over things and renaming them after himself. I hope USTA is prepared to stand up to Babyman. Narcissist on steroids.
And make sure he doesn’t take home any trophies! I’m still peeved he kept that soccer trophy.
The past 8 months have been such a shitshow of epic proportions that I think we’ve lost sight of how weird some of this is. Like who takes a trophy that he didn’t win or wasn’t in any way involved with? That kind of got brushed over but thats really effing weird. and not just in a dictator-y kind of way but in a “grandpa has lost it” kind of way. Like my grandmother would have done that in the throes of dementia because she just wouldn’t have understood what was going on.
I think it’s as simple as he saw a gold, shiny thing and thought “ME WANT.”
Sure he’s senile but he’s also the personification of Id ergo his selfish, instinctive urge for immediate gratification kicks in when he sees something he wants.
And it matches the whorehouse decor he has vandalized the Oval Office with.
You know who does that? Putin. Putin has yet to return Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ring. Every once in a while, a very embarrassed Kraft mentions he’d like his ring returned.
Mango is trying to score brownie points with his boss.
Oh, man. This crowd will be primed to boo him like mad. We might see worse behavior from the crowd than we ever have from a player and I am here for that. My daughter was there on Monday (a friend had tickets) and if Trump had been present she would have been on her feet jeering him.
I hope the crowd chants Epstein while they’re booing him. I hope every crowd chants Epstein every time he’s out.
I will be stunned if he is well enough to travel to the US open.
His diaper won’t hold out.
Wow he really must have dementia if he doesn’t remember that making a public outing in the city that hates him the most is only going to solicit boos.
Or he’s going to try and use that as an excuse to get his idiot base riled up for the military takeover of New York.
And I really don’t want constant TV cutting to his giant mushy orange head. It’s bad enough with the constant TV focus on a player’s girlfriend / boyfriend but please, not that. And don’t let him near the trophy presentation.
I can’t really see him going – it’s a long afternoon
But – I can totally see Melania going and Trump pressing to have her present the trophy!