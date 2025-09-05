Taylor Swift partied with Brittany Mahomes in Nashville for Brittany’s 30th b-day

Y’all, wait?? Brittany Mahomes is only 30 years old? Why did I think she was in her late 30s? Brittany celebrated her 30th birthday this week, meaning she’s a Virgo. Brittany had a girl-squad b-day party in Nashville, and she invited Taylor Swift. Taylor came for the party, or one of the parties. It doesn’t look like Taylor stuck around for very long though – just a brief appearance, drop off a gift, take a couple of photos and have a glass of wine, then Tay got out of there.
Last year, there was a larger conversation about Taylor’s politics and Brittany’s politics and all of that. Like, Taylor was blamed for normalizing or accepting Brittany’s MAGA lunacy. I felt a bit sorry for Taylor, because to me, it looks like she’s being nice to the wife of her fiance’s closest work colleague. Of course, I also think Taylor doesn’t mind hanging out with Brittany, but make no mistake, they’ve barely seen each other in months and their friendship seems scheduled around football season.
One nice thing I’ll say about Brittany is that it seems like she has a core group of girlfriends and it also looks like she “treated” them to her lavish, multi-day birthday celebrations. It’s interesting to see Taylor as the “third wheel” in someone else’s clique. That’s probably why Taylor skedaddled pretty quickly.
Photos courtesy of Brittany’s IG and Cover Images.
Celebrities at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 08 Sep 2024
Credit: David Lobel/INSTARimages
I’ve followed Patrick’s career since his Texas Tech day and have never liked Brittany. Taylor dropping by was actually kind of nice, although I think I would’ve preferred sending a gift with a card and making an excuse to avoid the visit — but I think it’s wise to keep things drama free with someone like Brittany.
This is Taylor Swift publicly endorsing a MAGAt. This news could have been kept entirely private, but wasn’t.
I think it’s time for Swifties to take a sober, realistic look at their icon.
She’s been seen socializing with MAGA darlings all summer. She’s fine with these people, and their politics, but people will find any excuse for her. Just two more example: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/articles/taylor-swift-under-fire-hanging-024509243.html
and another:
https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2025/06/24/taylor-swift-travis-kelce-nashville-aldeans-bar/84330969007/
This!!! Wonder why this isn’t being covered more.
Yeah the constant defense of her hanging out with white supremacists is getting annoying.
Thank you. The apologists are as annoying as BM
No. That wasn’t “all summer” that was TEU, for 3 days. Taylor was a +1 coming to Tight End University and she controls no shots there. George Kittle and his family was scheduling everything. Kittle is probably the best tight end in the NFL and he’s maga. Bussin with the Boys Will Compton & Taylor Lewan were granted access to cover ALL of TEU, it was GROSS how desperate Will Compton was trying to make all of the coverage about Taylor – he was was asking every football player for their favorite Swift songs – all in an attempt to go viral.
Both of those links were from the three whole days of Tight End University and you can bet your bottom dollar the creepy Bussin guys were leveraging everything they had to make the most out of their brief encounter. They’re A-holes, not close friends whatsoever.
mmmkay….
https://www.tmz.com/2025/06/13/wayne-gretzky-taylor-swift-travis-kelce-stanley-cup/
Oh sure, she’s so Maga that the president continually posted his hate. Until lmao Dementia Donald completely forgot her Harris endorsement when asked about the engagement. Plus that weird creepy hate from Vance, she’s Maga for sure! I’m sure that Harris endorsement – which Travis immediately ‘liked’ – was just a cover for her true Maga self.
There was just a rivalry between the Kelces and the Bussin guys (Maga scum) about the Cinn Bearcats vs Nebraska football game. Their respective alma maters. Who was allowed in the Kelce Suite? Just Jason Kelce, insider friends and a lot of security that kept blocking all visitors the whole damn game. Poor weasel-y Will Compton couldn’t hang out, womp womp. [Will complains Travis won’t do enough for him] Maybe the polite little girls who camped out in the halls that day to get Taylor’s autograph are Maga too, did TMZ ask them?
Meh. People always do that with their faves. I remember people rushing to defend Jelly Roll after he met Trump and gushed about how cool it was to meet him. I don’t think it’s that different with Swift or any number of other celebs talked about on here, beyond the fact that Taylor has a larger fanbase thus more defenders.
Exactly. Sorry, no excuse, guess she’s a different person from what I thought.
Magna darlings…you mean like prince harrys bestie and “brother” Nacho???
Although Taylor is a billionaire and nothing like me in any way, I can certainly relate to having to be nice to–or attend social functions with–my husband’s colleagues and their spouses despite whatever I deep-down thought about them.
I don’t think Taylor is just doing this out of politeness and/or to avoid drama. People overestimate her.
Right? You don’t go out of your way to have friendly-looking photos with your work colleagues or your partner’s colleagues. TS is clearly aware of the issues with the Mahomes/MAGA crowd and somehow she’s being forced into these photos? Do people really think that she would show up if she didn’t want to be there? Or that she’d allow herself to be photographed there? People really need to stop bending themselves into pretzels to excuse her behavior. She’s in her 30s. She’s a grown woman. She knows what she’s doing.
It also goes against other things Swifties insist about her – that she’s in total control of her image, that she knows exactly what she’s doing at all times, that her public life is very carefully curated, that everything has a hidden meaning, that she’s the most powerful woman in the world, etc
She’s all of those things but can’t do anything besides fly to Nashville for Brittany Mahomes’ party because she has “play nice” with her? Those things don’t really go together.
Taylor is powerful enough that she can choose where she spends her time. She can easily say she’s too busy for this but she chose to attend. It shows how weak her Miss Americana politics/desire to be on the right side of history actually is— that she can just put it all aside and happily pose for photos at her fiance’s colleague’s wife’s birthday party.
Right. Taylor doesn’t need to go to Brittany’s birthday bash – Brittany needs her to go (would we be talking about it on here otherwise?)
I know people will defend her by saying “she has to be nice to brittany bc of Travis and Patrick” but there’s a difference between being civil and attending an out of town bday party like this. I’m not saying she needs to throw stones at BM while they’re in the same box at a game, but this is still a choice for Taylor.\
Something I’ve come to realize about her is that she takes on the personality of who she’s dating. Joe is political so she became political. Travis is a frat boy and she’s his WAG. But people will twist themselves into pretzels to defend her when she’s clearly signaling who she is now. She could have sent a gift but her showing up and taking pictures that she knows will be on the internet. When people tell you who they are believe them.
Yup. All of this.
That’s a good point and makes a lot of sense. Her image has definitely shifted to to just straight-up WAG after years of speaking out, voter registration, Democrats, feminism, etc… Anyway, apparently I’m a Joe Alwyn fan now.
Only Joe has never once shown to be political.
@Tara Joe is absolutely political. He posts about Palestine a lot on his Instagram.
Brittany looks older than 30 because her makeup.
I thought the same. All of those Trump loving trunts all look the same. They apply their makeup with a trowel and don’t blend. And all the same hair. Fake tans. Too white teeth.
Oh, I was thinking she seems older because many of us are like, “Ugh, you’re still here?”
I don’t care that Brittany owns a women’s soccer team. She publicly defended her brother-in-law who SA’d a restaurant worker and it was on camera. She is vile.
Huh…it’s like she can actually make her own decisions who she hangs out with and is friends with. Why do you people think you can decide who she needs to be friends with…none of your business.
I truly wonder if some of these commenters are aware of all their friend’s political views. Do they introduce themselves and ask if the other person belongs to a political party? Do they say they can’t be friends because they don’t like someone’s politics? I refuse to discuss politics with friends because you will not change anyone else’s viewpoint and both sides want to win. With that said, I have aquaintances that won’t move beyond that because I disagree with their moral stances.
I am not close friends with anyone who is MAGA. I live in a red county (but a purple area) and there are a lot of MAGAs here. The only ones I talk to at all are the parents on my kids’ soccer teams and even they’re not actively MAGA, “just” conservative (although I’m sure they voted for trump – but no red hats or anything.)
Guess who are the parents that I hang out with after the games? Not those.
Someone’s politics tell me their moral stances. You seem to be making a line between politics and morality but that line is pretty much nonexistent.
I could not be friends with a MAGA fascist but you do you.
It can be tricky. Personally, I’m aware of my close friends’ political views and they align with mine. But I’m thinking of this weekend when I’ll be tailgating in a group. My husband’s bestie’s GF seems…apolitical. The bestie seems like he *might* (?) have voted Trump or third party but I honestly don’t know for sure. Another couple that will be there are more my bro’s friends and I’ve never talked politics with them even though I’ve know them for decades. Most of the other women there will be Trump-haters but I have no idea what their SOs believe in politically.
I feel like it’s the difference between first-party friendships (people you actively CHOOSE to hang out with regularly) and third party friendships (people who are in your social orbit for whatever reason). It’s unrealistic to expect that one must politically vet every single person they might interact with in a larger social setting. I’m not gonna be a giant bitch to people who are friends with my friends just because I suspect they might not politically align with me.
Now if they showed up in full-on Trump gear waving a Trump flag, it would be a different story but a lot of people are either apolitical or quiet about their politics.
Kicked out all the bullies out of my life (friends, family, coworkers) and guess who they supported last election? Supporting DT says sooooo much about a person. They love him because they identify with him. He normalizes their responses, hatred, tendencies, which tells me I need to not have those people anywhere near my home or my child. It’s non negotiable. I don’t hang with nazis, fascists, traitors, MAGA, White Supremacists, and people who revel in cruelty as long as it’s Black or Brown people suffering it. Do I miss them? Absolutely not. Life is so much better without them.
To each his/her own. But I keep saying it “I don’t let politics get in the way of my personal friendships” type of cowardice is how we got here. Normalizing fascists is not ok. Had “good people” just stood for something back in 2016, or even after Jan. 6th – we wouldn’t be here would we? But God forbid White folks be accountable and uncomfortable and make uncomfortable decisions for the greater good. The way White people are coddled in the US – Taylor included, does them no favors.
I can’t stand the Mahomes. Wait till this administration comes for their interracial marriage but the dumbfuckery of these supporters knows no bounds until the cruelty is at their front door. Then it’s this isn’t what I voted for pearl clutching. May they all get wrecked.
The U.S. is on the road to becoming a christofascist white supremacist nation, but sure, keep kiki-ing with the MAGAs who helped make it happen.
I have cut off family for being MAGA. I do the bare minimum of interaction with coworkers that are MAGA, I don’t attend their out of office parties. It’s a choice on my part to be authentic to my views that humans are humans and deserve all the rights no matter their ethnicity, gender, religion, and immigration status.
Taylor is hyperaware of her image. She chose to be photographed with BM. She won’t be photographed with Trump or his close cronies, bet your bottom dollar, but a low level MAGA is apparently fine.
I am fully aware of the politics of the peiple I associate with. I do not hang with MAGA, ever. Period. It’s not about politics anymore. It’s about right v. wrong. I don’t normalize hate by dismissing it as a vote in a booth. But you keep sticking your head in the sand for convenience’ sake. That’s how we got here in the first place.
I do not have MAGA or Republican friends or family members. I don’t ask, but these things come out. Once I know someone supports fascism, racism, homophobia, transphobia, and are anti science, they are dead to me.
I have to be civil to the people I work with, but civility is all they get from me.
My mother changed her viewpoint when her daughters talked to her about how scary it is to be raising children in this country, especially girls, with an anti vax worm brain in charge of health, politicians being owned by the gun lobby as children continue to get slaughtered in their schools, and 77 million people saying it’s okay for a man to grape a woman, he can still be the president.
Everything is political. Apolitical is complicity.
Because she makes her brand on performative advocacy and then asks us to give her attention, give her clicks, buy her merch, buy multiple versions of her albums, attend her tours…
That’s why it’s our business.
Wow, I can’t believe how much Taylor gets infantilized in this post. Such a contrast to how other celebrities who make such decisions are treated on this site.
She chooses to hang out with and spotlight MAGA friends. Stop making excuses for her.
Exactly this.
THANK YOU! Maybe it’s the Twee outfits or the jumping up and down at awards shows – this is a 35 year old woman, not some teenager in middle school. Wtf
Agreed Tina E it’s gross
The first photo looks like a picture of Taylor with two sets of identical twins. Generic AF.
Interesting picture. Britany is married to a half black man and yet she never seems to socialize with black players wives/girlfriends .They have private boxes at the games but the black women sit in the bleachers . Some macro aggression going on there .
My sense of this is that her husband doesn’t really identify as having Black blood. His mother is a bald-faced racist, not sure how she brought herself to be intimate with his father. My guess is this family has no interest in friendships with non-white people, despite Patrick being biracial. MAGA for real!
The sooner we realize that rich people have a different social calculus than the rest of us, the better off we’ll be. Taylor may be liberal, but she’s also rich, and Rich People Friendships are way more transactional than a “normal” friendship. I’m sure Taylor Swift probably has some more traditional friendships based on mutual respect and shared values, but I would guess that, like most very wealthy, successful people, most of her friendships are far more calculated and impacted by things you and I would never think of, like brand sponsorships and investment opportunities and other power play stuff that doesn’t enter into the picture when most of us make friends.
I talk to my kids all the time about Rich People Math, which is my catch-all term for the way people who’ve grown up with money approach the world, which is VERY different from how regular people make decisions about their lives.
These people pretend they’re swimming in the same pond as the rest of us, but their yachts are in a whole different ocean where, for the most part, morals take a back seat to money.