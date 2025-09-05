Taylor Swift partied with Brittany Mahomes in Nashville for Brittany’s 30th b-day

Y’all, wait?? Brittany Mahomes is only 30 years old? Why did I think she was in her late 30s? Brittany celebrated her 30th birthday this week, meaning she’s a Virgo. Brittany had a girl-squad b-day party in Nashville, and she invited Taylor Swift. Taylor came for the party, or one of the parties. It doesn’t look like Taylor stuck around for very long though – just a brief appearance, drop off a gift, take a couple of photos and have a glass of wine, then Tay got out of there.

Last year, there was a larger conversation about Taylor’s politics and Brittany’s politics and all of that. Like, Taylor was blamed for normalizing or accepting Brittany’s MAGA lunacy. I felt a bit sorry for Taylor, because to me, it looks like she’s being nice to the wife of her fiance’s closest work colleague. Of course, I also think Taylor doesn’t mind hanging out with Brittany, but make no mistake, they’ve barely seen each other in months and their friendship seems scheduled around football season.

One nice thing I’ll say about Brittany is that it seems like she has a core group of girlfriends and it also looks like she “treated” them to her lavish, multi-day birthday celebrations. It’s interesting to see Taylor as the “third wheel” in someone else’s clique. That’s probably why Taylor skedaddled pretty quickly.