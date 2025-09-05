Royalist: King Charles ‘doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about the whole Harry thing’

My guess is that Prince Harry will fly into the UK at some point this weekend. We don’t know any details about his schedule other than the WellChild Awards are scheduled for Monday. I have no doubt that Harry has shared some or all of his schedule with Buckingham Palace, just as I’m sure that any information given by Harry probably travels through four layers of palace bureaucracy before it gets to King Charles. All of which to say, if Charles and Harry do have any kind of meeting, there are probably a dozen palace busybodies involved with coordinating it, all of those busybodies have direct lines to most of the royal rota. Speaking of, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast/Royalist Substack has a new exclusive about the Meeting Which Will Probably Not Happen. As it happens, it feels like Sykes’ sources are less “backstabbing courtiers to the king” and more “Prince William’s vile associates” and “Camilla’s handymen.”

Prince Harry has not spoken to his father, brother or stepmother since he gave a BBC interview four months ago, accusing palace insiders of wanting him dead and his father of not caring about his security, The Daily Beast can exclusively reveal. Harry and Charles’s office both did not comment to The Royalist, but three separate friends of the King, the Queen, and a friend William who used to also be close to Harry, told The Royalist there has been zero contact between Harry and the royals since Harry’s blistering BBC interview of 2 May this year in which Harry said of his father, “He won’t speak to me.” While news of the ongoing froideur does not definitively rule out the prospect that there could be a quiet rapprochement between father and son when Harry is in the U.K. on Monday for the WellChild Awards, it does not bode well. A friend of the King bluntly told The Royalist: “Charles doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about the whole Harry thing. He is focused on the job, his duty and his wife. Just yesterday, he was at a cancer hospital, talking to patients, so I think that gives a good sense of his priorities. The King’s position is clear. He was hugely saddened and hurt by what Harry said, as any father would be, but he loves both his sons. The situation is simply that nothing has changed.” Asked if the King being willing to restore relations with Harry was contingent on Harry apologizing, the source snapped: “Any suggestion that an apology is being demanded is completely false.” A friend of Queen Camilla conceded, however, that an apology from Harry would help, saying: “Camilla would like nothing more than for it to be happy families, but the fault is not with her husband. The King has wished Harry and Meghan well, publicly and privately. But he has been put in an invidious position by Harry saying, on television interviews and in books, that Camilla was prepared to leave ‘bodies in the street’ to become Queen. It is completely untrue, as Camilla never, ever wanted to be Queen, it was Charles who wanted it so badly. Charles just can’t sit down for a cup of tea with someone who has said something that disgusting about his wife. If Harry would really like to see his father, he has to say the hardest word. It may stick in his throat but he has to say it. Harry talks a lot about accountability. How about some accountability on Harry’s part for the damage he’s caused?” The friend added that Harry was naïve if he had expected his relationship with his father to survive his attacks on Camilla, saying, “Charles has made it very clear Camilla is the most important thing in his life.” This sense that Camilla is “the most important thing in Charles’s life” is one you often hear from their friends.

[From The Royalist]

To think, I actually had high hopes that both sides were turning the page after Tobyn Andreae met with the Sussexes’ reps in London. I was like… well, it’s happening slowly, but eventually something will come of it. If this is the way it really is over there, I hope Harry is well aware and prepared for the waves of bullsh-t coming his way. It would be funny as hell if Harry ended up issuing yet another statement about how his dogsh-t father refuses to see him. Like… I get that seemingly everything these people do is for an audience of one (Harry) but they continue to look batsh-t insane to everyone else. Proudly stating that “Charles doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about the whole Harry thing.” That quote should go in the Dogsh-t Father Hall of Fame. And all of the stuff about “Harry needs to apologize for what he said about Camilla” – LMAO. That old rottweiler is still FURIOUS that the redheaded stepchild called her out so thoroughly.