Royalist: King Charles ‘doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about the whole Harry thing’

My guess is that Prince Harry will fly into the UK at some point this weekend. We don’t know any details about his schedule other than the WellChild Awards are scheduled for Monday. I have no doubt that Harry has shared some or all of his schedule with Buckingham Palace, just as I’m sure that any information given by Harry probably travels through four layers of palace bureaucracy before it gets to King Charles. All of which to say, if Charles and Harry do have any kind of meeting, there are probably a dozen palace busybodies involved with coordinating it, all of those busybodies have direct lines to most of the royal rota. Speaking of, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast/Royalist Substack has a new exclusive about the Meeting Which Will Probably Not Happen. As it happens, it feels like Sykes’ sources are less “backstabbing courtiers to the king” and more “Prince William’s vile associates” and “Camilla’s handymen.”
Prince Harry has not spoken to his father, brother or stepmother since he gave a BBC interview four months ago, accusing palace insiders of wanting him dead and his father of not caring about his security, The Daily Beast can exclusively reveal. Harry and Charles’s office both did not comment to The Royalist, but three separate friends of the King, the Queen, and a friend William who used to also be close to Harry, told The Royalist there has been zero contact between Harry and the royals since Harry’s blistering BBC interview of 2 May this year in which Harry said of his father, “He won’t speak to me.”
While news of the ongoing froideur does not definitively rule out the prospect that there could be a quiet rapprochement between father and son when Harry is in the U.K. on Monday for the WellChild Awards, it does not bode well.
A friend of the King bluntly told The Royalist: “Charles doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about the whole Harry thing. He is focused on the job, his duty and his wife. Just yesterday, he was at a cancer hospital, talking to patients, so I think that gives a good sense of his priorities. The King’s position is clear. He was hugely saddened and hurt by what Harry said, as any father would be, but he loves both his sons. The situation is simply that nothing has changed.”
Asked if the King being willing to restore relations with Harry was contingent on Harry apologizing, the source snapped: “Any suggestion that an apology is being demanded is completely false.”
A friend of Queen Camilla conceded, however, that an apology from Harry would help, saying: “Camilla would like nothing more than for it to be happy families, but the fault is not with her husband. The King has wished Harry and Meghan well, publicly and privately. But he has been put in an invidious position by Harry saying, on television interviews and in books, that Camilla was prepared to leave ‘bodies in the street’ to become Queen. It is completely untrue, as Camilla never, ever wanted to be Queen, it was Charles who wanted it so badly. Charles just can’t sit down for a cup of tea with someone who has said something that disgusting about his wife. If Harry would really like to see his father, he has to say the hardest word. It may stick in his throat but he has to say it. Harry talks a lot about accountability. How about some accountability on Harry’s part for the damage he’s caused?”
The friend added that Harry was naïve if he had expected his relationship with his father to survive his attacks on Camilla, saying, “Charles has made it very clear Camilla is the most important thing in his life.”
This sense that Camilla is “the most important thing in Charles’s life” is one you often hear from their friends.
To think, I actually had high hopes that both sides were turning the page after Tobyn Andreae met with the Sussexes’ reps in London. I was like… well, it’s happening slowly, but eventually something will come of it. If this is the way it really is over there, I hope Harry is well aware and prepared for the waves of bullsh-t coming his way. It would be funny as hell if Harry ended up issuing yet another statement about how his dogsh-t father refuses to see him. Like… I get that seemingly everything these people do is for an audience of one (Harry) but they continue to look batsh-t insane to everyone else. Proudly stating that “Charles doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about the whole Harry thing.” That quote should go in the Dogsh-t Father Hall of Fame. And all of the stuff about “Harry needs to apologize for what he said about Camilla” – LMAO. That old rottweiler is still FURIOUS that the redheaded stepchild called her out so thoroughly.
Attacking Harry seems to be the only work William is interested in doing.
a lot of the baggage with this family plays out like Rashomon, wherein one member’s version of events hinges on a set of claims that hang together as a whole, one link at a time. So if you break one link the whole thing falls apart. It’s like one of the logical syllogisms they serve you on standardised tests where you fill in the bubbles. “If Diana was psychologically sound, then she was right to suspect her husband of lying when he took his vows.” ….”if Charles was lying, when he promised to ‘forsake all others,’ then Diana was psychologically sound.” …that’s really the basis for the entire saga. Draw a through line to the present day. Camilla was treated quite fairly in Harry’s book given her role in his family. The thing that astounds me, is that these two creeps really never expected to be held accountable. Or to face consequences. It’s like… the French aristocrats who went to the guillotine protesting they were being manhandled. They really don’t get it. You made the Church of England a joke on the world stage, really, you don’t see how that’s problematic? I guess they just don’t think much about the whole Church thing, which, in a country like this one, is kind of the default setting…. It’s hardly the Bible Belt. But they’re going to run up against basic disgust at some point. I predict a swift backlash when Charles actually passes away. That’s when all the emotions will surface. There will be no need to suppress anything. I don’t think they’ll come for Camilla with pitchforks, but she certainly won’t be invited to Ascot. She’ll get the life she always deserved, which will mean going to ground, in the countryside, with her dogs and her gin for company. Not very nice. But she hardly deserves public sympathy. She really is wicked, as QEII observed.
A friend of Will would not be “close” to Harry. Ever. Note to Camilla, the fault IS with your husband. Charles made it clear Camilla was the most important person in his life Ages ago. And he’s not a good father or grandfather. Though he would never admit that. And Charles said a whole lot worse about his own parents and never apologized for that. such hypocrisy
Agree! If he was a good father, the rift would bother him terribly. But alas…
“Charles doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about the whole Harry thing.” Ummm, the whole Harry thing is your son, Charles, jeez.
To an extent, though, I kind of agree with the Camilla part. Just in that Harry publicly saying that Camilla left bodies in the street was never going to endear him to Charles. Do I think that Charles should get over it, especially since he knows what Harry said was true? Yes. Camilla is his Angela Kelley, calling up the papers and playing games. She always has been.
Diana was slammed by sympathizers of Charles, Like Nicholas Soames and Penny Junor, Ingrid Seward, Sally Bedell Smith who really went after Diana. Junor said she had the cooperation of C and C. So how come Charles did not “realize” this would not endear him to his sons. Charles did things that did not “endear” him to Harry like pulling security from him and his wife and children and evicting them. C and C ignore their part in this. I think Charles always blames others. That has been his problem in dealing with other people, and his own family
Fair enough. The difference is that Harry still wants to see his dad and Charles does not seem to care. If he does care at all, it’s hard to tell by his actions.
It may be past time for Harry to call this situation a lost cause.
The only thing Charles really cares about is pitying himself. Followed distantly by his incessant attempts to embiggen Camilla.
Wait just yesterday there was an article about how sad Chuckles was about the situation with Harry and his heir and what he should do? Today he doesn’t think about Harry at all? GTFO with this nonsense.
The Excess wrote so many stories about Harry and Meghan they can contradict themselves on the same day. I got banned from commenting because I often pointed out the contradictions. Clearly the editor doesn’t read the articles before he allows them to be published.
What a vile article. I think it is fair for Harry to want to meet with Charles in order to see if this is how he really, genuinely feels. If this article is just William’s mouthpiece, then there might be hope for Harry and Charles to have a relationship. But if it truly reflects how Charles feels, Harry should write his father off forever. The narcissism and impunity of the left-behinds is truly spectacular.
If Charles spends very little time thinking about his younger son he is a bad father. Doesn’t the person who wrote this piece realise that he is insulting the King.
Not thinking about your estranged son is not a flex. The fact his comms team doesn’t realize how bad that looks and sounds is also a pretty, pretty big problem.
All they think about is Prince Harry, the endless briefings have shown that he is all they think about.
Chuck wished Harry well publicly and privately?? LMAO these people are delusional. Chuck snatched back the house his mother gave to his son and stripped his son of security which coincidently is how his first wife died but sure he wishes Harry well.
I know that part of the reason the rota print so many lies is to skew historical records but no matter what they do there is no saving Chuck.
If this was true Charles wouldn’t het upset everytime Harry does event when he’s on tour and the Palace wouldn’t be demanding that Harry share his schedule with them.
Interesting that the friend states Chuck loves both his sons but Camzilla is his priority, hasn’t that always been the case? Both sons of Diana were neglected in preference for Camzilla. I doubt that Chuck speaks much to W and K these days. We were told Kate arranged access to the grandchildren. How often does he see them? It’s not just Harry and Meghan and his youngest grandchildren that he doesn’t bother with, is it? You reap what you sow.
Cat’s in the Cradle” is narrated by a man who becomes a father in the first stanza. He is constantly too busy with his work to spend time with his son, despite his son looking up to him and promising he will grow up to be just like him. When the son graduates from college, he declines his father’s offer to relax with him and instead asks for the car keys. In the final stanza, the now-retired father calls his adult son and asks to spend some time together, but the son is now too busy with his own work and family to spend time with his dad, and the father realizes his son has indeed grown up to be just like him.
This is one of my favourite songs by Harry Chapin. Chuck should listen to it and reflect on it’s meaning and being a better dad and grandad!
Great song 🎶
Chuck may think the Rottweiler is the most important person in HIS life…but I seriously doubt she thinks Chuck is the most impotent person in HER life.
He drops dead tomorrow, she has her life outside his including boozy lunches where she bitches to Clarkson and her other minions.
She also has her grandkids with whom she spends a lot of time with at Ray Mill. Compare this with lonely Chuck. Sucks to be Chuck.
So… Camilla is the most important thing to Charles and everyone accepts this, yet Charles and everyone around him consistently fail to accept that Meghan is the most important thing to Harry, and have thus constantly disrespected her and advertised it? When will Charles apologise to his son for all the things he put his son’s wife through?
The cognitive dissonance is glaring.
Charles chose Camilla over his own child, and he needs to live with the consequences.
So if he doesn’t spend time thinking of ‘the Harry situation’ then the stories about him missing his grandchildren are just fairy tales
So Charles doesn’t think about family. He doesn’t think about country. He just thinks about his tired, old (my grandfather’s word) bladder. Repulsive.