Katherine, Duchess of Kent, has passed away at the age of 92

Katherine, the Duchess of Kent, has passed away at the age of 92. The Duchess of Kent was rarely seen in public in recent years, even though her husband is still technically a working royal with a public schedule. In the 1990s, the Duchess began working as a music teacher and a private piano teacher. In 2002, the Duchess made the choice to step away from most royal work. She also converted to Catholicism at some point.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin the Duke of Kent, has died at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace has announced. Buckingham Palace said the duchess had died late on Thursday evening. The palace said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.” “The King and Queen and all members of the royal family join the Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly the duchess’s lifelong devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.” The union flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at midday as a mark of respect and a formal framed announcement will be posted on the railings of the royal residence shortly.

It’s really sad, and I hope her husband and children take some time away from everything. I do wonder about the funeral arrangements, given her conversion to Catholicism. Obviously, she won’t have a state funeral or anything like that, but I wonder if there will be some weird rules about whether the Windsors can attend a Catholic funeral mass? I also sort of wonder if someone, somewhere will say that Prince Harry “needs to come back to England” for the funeral.

Tennis fans will always remember the Duchess of Kent for her humanity and empathy towards Jana Novatna after Jana lost in that Wimbledon final. The Duchess comforted Jana as she wept on the Duchess’s shoulder.