Princess Kate will do two solo events on Thursday, the last day of Harry’s visit

When the Prince and Princess of Wales announced that they would attend rugby matches over the weekend, the announcement came about 24 hours beforehand, in what everyone assumed would be around the same time as Prince Harry’s flight into Heathrow. Harry really surprised them by flying in overnight on Sunday, going straight to Windsor to pay his respects to the late QEII on Monday, and then keeping it breezy until the WellChild Awards on Monday night. What I’m saying is that William and Kate purposefully went outside on Saturday in advance of Harry’s visit, which they thought was only going to be for one or two days. Then they were stunned to learn that Harry planned for four days of events, his own little royal tour.

Suddenly, the Kensington Palace clownshow had to throw together some last minute events for the two biggest clowns of all, Peg and Wig. Kate “surprised” everyone by turning up at William’s Women’s Institute event on Monday. Kate was mercifully absent from William’s event on Tuesday, where he made jazz hands at a homelessness project. But they’re making Kate and her poor sausage-curl wig go outside AGAIN. On Thursday, Kate will have TWO events.

The Princess of Wales is set to carry out two engagements this week, Kensington Palace has confirmed. Kate, who made a surprise appearance alongside the Prince of Wales on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Monday, will take a tour of Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk on Thursday, followed by a trip to Marina Mill in Cuxton, Kent. The princess’s engagements come during brother-in-law Duke of Sussex stay in the UK, and will take place on what is expected to be Harry’s last day of charity visits. Kensington Palace said the princess’s visit would “celebrate the unique skill, creativity and craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers”. In a statement announcing the visit, the Palace said: “Her Royal Highness’s visit will highlight the rich heritage of the British textile industry and celebrate the joy found in working in the creative industries.” It said Kate has “long been passionate about the importance of the British textiles industry and its role as part of the UK’s cultural and creative voice”.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Back in June, the Daily Beast’s Royalist got a major briefing after Kate dramatically pulled out of Ascot at the last minute. A former staffer sniffed: “Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance….She has never found the public appearances, and the forensic attention and criticism that goes with them, at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.” Another royal insider said: “The important thing here is Kate’s recovery. It was too much, unfortunately, for her to have three appearances in under a week, and the lesson has been learned. Kate will take it much easier for the rest of the year.” Well, after two months off and a yacht holiday around Greece, suddenly Kate has made a full recovery, enough to do (gasp) five events in eight days. I’m really not interested in hearing any more bullsh-t about Kate needing to be babied even further – she’s showing that all it takes is a visit from Harry to get her ass in gear.

Additionally, this is exactly the kind of bullsh-t that makes me extra grateful that Harry and Meghan got the hell out of there. This is what they would have had to deal with 24-7. Any time Harry or Meghan would do a charity event or highlight a good cause, Will and Kate would have put together some pitiful excuse for an “event” at the last minute and demand equal coverage. While I’m thrilled that H&M don’t have to put up with it, you know Charles and the media have significant regrets. I hope Charles watched the absolutely clownery from his heir and the wig this week.