Princess Kate will do two solo events on Thursday, the last day of Harry’s visit

When the Prince and Princess of Wales announced that they would attend rugby matches over the weekend, the announcement came about 24 hours beforehand, in what everyone assumed would be around the same time as Prince Harry’s flight into Heathrow. Harry really surprised them by flying in overnight on Sunday, going straight to Windsor to pay his respects to the late QEII on Monday, and then keeping it breezy until the WellChild Awards on Monday night. What I’m saying is that William and Kate purposefully went outside on Saturday in advance of Harry’s visit, which they thought was only going to be for one or two days. Then they were stunned to learn that Harry planned for four days of events, his own little royal tour.
Suddenly, the Kensington Palace clownshow had to throw together some last minute events for the two biggest clowns of all, Peg and Wig. Kate “surprised” everyone by turning up at William’s Women’s Institute event on Monday. Kate was mercifully absent from William’s event on Tuesday, where he made jazz hands at a homelessness project. But they’re making Kate and her poor sausage-curl wig go outside AGAIN. On Thursday, Kate will have TWO events.
The Princess of Wales is set to carry out two engagements this week, Kensington Palace has confirmed. Kate, who made a surprise appearance alongside the Prince of Wales on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Monday, will take a tour of Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk on Thursday, followed by a trip to Marina Mill in Cuxton, Kent.
The princess’s engagements come during brother-in-law Duke of Sussex stay in the UK, and will take place on what is expected to be Harry’s last day of charity visits. Kensington Palace said the princess’s visit would “celebrate the unique skill, creativity and craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers”.
In a statement announcing the visit, the Palace said: “Her Royal Highness’s visit will highlight the rich heritage of the British textile industry and celebrate the joy found in working in the creative industries.” It said Kate has “long been passionate about the importance of the British textiles industry and its role as part of the UK’s cultural and creative voice”.
Back in June, the Daily Beast’s Royalist got a major briefing after Kate dramatically pulled out of Ascot at the last minute. A former staffer sniffed: “Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance….She has never found the public appearances, and the forensic attention and criticism that goes with them, at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.” Another royal insider said: “The important thing here is Kate’s recovery. It was too much, unfortunately, for her to have three appearances in under a week, and the lesson has been learned. Kate will take it much easier for the rest of the year.” Well, after two months off and a yacht holiday around Greece, suddenly Kate has made a full recovery, enough to do (gasp) five events in eight days. I’m really not interested in hearing any more bullsh-t about Kate needing to be babied even further – she’s showing that all it takes is a visit from Harry to get her ass in gear.
Additionally, this is exactly the kind of bullsh-t that makes me extra grateful that Harry and Meghan got the hell out of there. This is what they would have had to deal with 24-7. Any time Harry or Meghan would do a charity event or highlight a good cause, Will and Kate would have put together some pitiful excuse for an “event” at the last minute and demand equal coverage. While I’m thrilled that H&M don’t have to put up with it, you know Charles and the media have significant regrets. I hope Charles watched the absolutely clownery from his heir and the wig this week.
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museumâs newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas. The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museumâs
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to mark the third anniversary Queen Elizabeth II’s death
She will need another vacation soon
Who’s doing the school runs
Who’s doing the school runs–LMAO
The school runs are so sacred that Jesus himself is doing them.
Kate gave him the name of her wig guy, of course.
Of course.
OMG. I – literally – just snorted my coffee reading this comment. How very kind of Jesus Himself to assist Their Royal Layabouts with the hallowed school runs!
You slay me. I am DEAD. 🙂
The emperor has no clothes!!!
Maybe the textile mills Kate is visiting can make the emperor some clothes.
Definitely will be needing a vacation, she already looked exhausted on the return of the wig Thursday, so by the end of the week Chicka wig will be dragging behind her saying you forgot to pin me in . Wait up kateeeeee.
Next week is Trump’s state visit. I am wondering if Kate will turn up for this one or if she needs recovery time and another vacation for recovery from actually doing some work.
Oh, the humanity!
They are so obvious its laughable. Everyone knows why they’re working this week. even this article makes sure to mention harry’s appearance.
and Kate has “long been passionate about textiles”? GMAFB. they made her patron of something textile related and that was the last we heard about that.
my question is – are these events actually being planned last minute, or were they being planned a few weeks ago? it just seems so disruptive to call up these mills and say “hey the princess of wales needs a photo op so she’ll be stopping by for 15 minutes” with only a few days notice.
and we all know these visits will be 15 minutes.
But the message is clear – Kate can’t work…..unless Harry is in town.
My suspicion is that these are planned pretty last minute. Bc there’s no reason not to announce them sooner. It’s not about security despite what they say. I’d almost have more respect if they just kept things normal, each of them doing one event this week as opposed to obviously packing their schedule just bc Harry’s in town. It reeks of desperation. They should really just play it cool but they have no chill when it comes to the sussexes.
They are the OPPOSITE of cool, aren’t they? But I’ve often noticed that people who have harmed you can’t play it cool around you, even—maybe especially—when you’ve forgiven them. 🙄
It’s just funny bc every now and then they try and do some pr like oh we don’t even think about Harry at all. But this negates that narrative. They are thinking abut him so much despite yes, as you say, they actively harmed him when he was in the uk.
These could definitely be last-minute. I mean, how long does it take a few grandmas to bake some brownies and put on their good dresses? But also, I had suspected the Waleses were also out and about to try to make people forget about their awful summer press coverage–you know, two birds with one stone. If this was last-minute, then it’s purely because they’re afraid of Harry, and they really were just going to pretend like the negative coverage–about the megayacht, skipping VJ Day, and their fifth “forever home”–didn’t matter.
Becks- these events are definitely being planned last minute. No doubt. It’s like they think Harry can’t see they’re doing nothing when he’s not in town.
Yeah, I know you all are right and that these engagements were planned as last minute as possible.
it just seems so rude and inconsiderate to me, you know?
It’s absolutely rude and inconsiderate. Reminds me of Muckross House in Ireland. The owners did an extensive remodel of their home to prepare for a visit from Queen Victoria. It nearly bankrupted them and she only stayed two nights
I think they’re meant to be grateful that beautiful, perfect, flawless, never put6a foot wrong, cancer survivor princess with amazing hair graces them with her presence. That’s what they go for. Plenty swallow it too.
Natasha Archer must be watching all of this last minute rushing and breathing a sigh of relief with a nice cup of tea.
IIRC, Harry was originally only scheduled for a few days in London. Then late last week it was announced that he was staying through Thursday. And late last week was when KP suddenly booked all these events for Kate and William. Coincidence? You decide.
I feel like this isn’t obvious to the mass of the British public who aren’t paying attention to the Waleses. These stunts are so the TV spot that shows Harry can immediately be followed by one showing the Waleses, and the unengaged public will think, “Well, that’s OK, the Waleses are also doing engagements, I heard something about a megyacht and fifth forever home, and they weren’t at VJ Day, but here they are, so everything’s fine.”
Kate has been doing last minute engagements for years. The original excuse was that they were embargoed for security but no one believes that.
This is more of the same. Her staffers have probably worked the hardest all year scrambling to arrange these last minute events.
Next week will be interesting
Yes, I had the same thought. Let’s see if she keeps this up – or maybe the next time she leaves the house is for her Christmas concert.
I’d be surprised if we see Kate next week.
Next week KP will be back to shaming everyone for expecting Kate to leave her house after recovering from pre-cancerous cells and William doing the school run. This week was the busiest those two have been since the end of 2023 and the press will expect everyone to forget that, actually, they can do bread and butter events. Kate is not too fragile to work. She can do things that don’t bring her joy, after telling everyone she was done with the intense scrutiny and charity work.
Will she not be at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral? I doubt Kate will miss a chance for some more funeral stunting. And we’ve yet to hear, shockingly/S, how involved the Wales will be with the state visit but I’m guessing they’ll be there for a few things, same as the French one. Announced at the last minute, as usual. So no, I think they’ve got another week to go before they can return to their regularly scheduled once a week event interspersed between holidays.
Well she was pretty MIA at the Qatari state visit – just the official welcome and that was it. So she could hide away again this time.
Is it possible Charles and Harry are meeting on Thursday, and that’s why Harry extended his trip, and that’s why KP is sending out Kate not once, but twice? Charles was supposed to be in Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, but I read he was returning to London on Wednesday, so maybe a Harry-Charles meeting is taking place Thursday?
Doesn’t he come down every thursday for his cancer treatment?
If there is a Charles-Harry meeting on Thursday KM can stay home, as she’ll be blown clean off the front pages.
Even a Tina Turner wig won’t be enough to outshine Charles & Harry.
Charles and Harry met today. He was seen arriving at Clarence House.
The press hinted at this meeting. Especially this morning. That said I wonder what the messaging will be after this meeting.
I don’t trust Charles. He would have to give them a safe home in the UK and security before I believe anything.
Exactly. As a mother, I can’t imagine not giving my child a great place to stay and total security.
@becks1 do we thing that maybe KP didn’t know that H is at CH which is why there’s a sudden onslaught of engagements? (as well as the usual desperation to maximise SEO around the Sussexes as usual)
Also cue the most Meghan-esque outfit for tomorrow
“Joy” and “the British textile industry” are two words I don’t think I ever imagined seeing together. I mean WTH? Weren’t there a couple of centuries of strikes and truly wicked oppression? And is that sad prairie peplum dress supposed to make us drool over British creativity? All I can say is, hey, *I* want a whole propaganda arm dedicated to covering up my failures and keeping my secrets, too. Lol! Not really. Looks kind of uncomfortable. I’d rather be in Montecito 🤣🤣🤣
She heard the hymn “Jerusalem” and got curious about the dark satanic mills I guess.
these are the two most shallow, self-serving, insipid, bigoted, cynically transparent people that have stamped across the public domain in all the years I’ve been on earth. God, have some dignity. JFC.
You can just feel the scrambling at KP to get anything at all on the calendar for the Wails. I’m picturing aides frantically calling organizations that they refused months ago to see if they can weasel back onto the guest list: “Good news! No, not a donation, but you’ll have the honour of the royal presence at your event! You must be so excited. Oh yes, I’m sure it will be a pain in the ass to accommodate us, but aren’t charities all about helping others? And we REALLY need to look busy while Harry’s here. For some reason, we never plan ahead for this even though he comes at the same time every year! Ah well, we’re still learning!”
Since they don’t do that many bread and butter style events and yet they’re tied to so many charities and orgs, I have a feeling it’s not that hard to find something for them to do. Are people scrambling to prepare last minute? Sure but a lot of the people at these orgs are professionals and can make it work even with the added pressure. It’s probably hardest on the KP staff. I’ve always felt like they have large amounts of do nothing time and then some deeply stressful moments bc everything is so last minute. Does it show a lack of planning and foresight from the heir and his wife? Absolutely.
They are so obvious lol. Harry is in town so we must be out and seen. She will be sure not to be too sickly to attend this hurriedly put together events. They both missed VJ Day because of vacation but you can be sure that if Harry were in town at that time they would have got their asses back from vacation to appear. Can’t wait to see what is out in her head for those events and of course the jazz hands and maniacal grin will be on full display.
What surprises me most is that they don’t schedule events ahead of time so they look like they were always booked and busy when Harry comes to town. I mean, it’s not a secret when the Wellchild awards happen – they could make it a point to always have a full schedule of events in early September and put it out to their stenographers in the rota that they will just be going about their business, working hard even as Harry tries to distract with his charisma and glamour. Instead, it feels like they are always surprised and scrambling.
All I can say is, rain or shine, nobody can spur William and Kate to work more than Harry and Meghan. Good God, these people are so transparent and shameless.
The leave behinds are their own worst enemies. Just read the write up of Kate’s agenda for Thursday… touring and highlighting. That is what the 90+ year old queen used to do, but she was old and from the WW2 generation. Harry hasn’t been touring and highlighting during his trip home; He has been mixing things up, causing things to happen that matter, and pushing change. Poor Egg and Keen. They really are lost, as is Chuckles. History will not be kind to any of them.
So do you think its their choice to step out everytime the Sussexes are in the news cycle or the Media bully them into it? Since they are so hell bent and defiant on doing so little I wonder Who has the power to tell them to get out there when need be…Media,Charles or plain old jealousy?
Will she be making a donation when she visits because if not, then what is the actual point? These charities must be sick of accommodating the Lazies of Wales all the time. I wish they had the backbone to refuse.
Is she going to show up as a redhead next ? In a beehive wig? Anything for attention.
I’d actually respect her a (teensy tiny) bit more if she showed up as a redhead. That would indicate that she’s having fun with her wigs and styles. Instead of the sister wife clothes and barbie hair that both project that she thinks of herself as a child.
You know, sometimes you have to give time some time, as Mitterrand said. Because it takes a while for the real lesson to sink in, especially if it’s working itself out amidst a superficial power struggle. But this is the lesson: it’s not about just being *seen* to be believed, as QEII famously said. In her day, maybe you really did have to get out and press the flesh, albeit in gloves and with the requisite decorum. But WanK have observed Meghan and Harry’s use of social media, and have clearly said, right!! That’s the secret. Even going so far as to hire the staffer that M&H had to let go when they left the UK. Shamelessly. …but that’s not it. Then, you can see them grasping at straws, like, I know!!! I’ll just wear the same outfits…. But that just looks creepy AF. Pathetic. Then it’s the sound bites, the jazz hands, the earnest mugging and phony faces. Which… just puts people off. Cause it’s so false. The real lesson is, if you don’t mean it, you have to fake it. They are trying to fake it till they make it, as people say here, with rather more fervent emotion than might be comfortable. But… you can’t fake it. M&H actually care. They actually do give a sh*t. For lack of more eloquent words. You can’t fake that.
The thing about “fake it ’til you make it” is that you have to want to make it. The end goal is making it, not the faking it part. So, the question is – what is “making it” for W&K? They’ll be King and Queen (Consort for the nitpickers) no matter what they do or don’t do – that sounds like the ultimate “making it.”.
So, what is all this about? Why all this scrambling for last-minute stunts? They’ve already declared many, many times their intention not to focus on “bread and butter” engagements, so why not stick that declaration. If it’s about positive press, they have the BM kissing their asses every single day. Is all this energy and focus really just about Harry?
This must be one of those “impact” events we hear so much about William and Kate being so keen on, not to be confused with ribbon cutting and factory opening and waving…
Right? All of the sudden, when Harry’s in town, they do bread and butter events as opposed to impact events. Likely bc they’re easier to set up last minute.
Yep. It certainly begs the question of why, knowing the children were back in school and supposedly it’s time to work again, there weren’t prearranged events with their projects of impact like Kate’s “lifelong work” of early childhood? Why did she visiting British textile mills, a “passion” of hers that magically appeared right before Covid and coincidentally, she always leaves with gifted clothing – for both her and the last time, Carole. But then we all know why….
Why didn’t she arrange some type of event for back to school? like a meeting with a local parents group or something? Discussion about the transition, how hard it is when your child goes off to kindergarten for the first time (or the UK equivalent) etc.
Most people would’ve gotten therapy by now, I’m just saying. Peg and Wig’s life revolves around vacations and spite. The poor couple will probably need another mansion or castle to make them feel important.
I bet it is not fun for the staff to run fast to put together these last minute events. That is stressful.
It is, and I don’t think the places feel like they are allowed to say “no.” They run to hustle up the CEO and a few others and frantically order in some food that won’t be eaten.
I’m not surprised that Kate is going out tomorrow. This shows that Kate is capable of doing more than one engagement in a week if she wants to. In this case, I think she was told that she had to do engagements because Harry was in the UK.
I don’t think they were told to get out. I think they wanted to be out while Harry was in town. Nobody can force W&K to do anything. They’ll pull out of Ascot last minute, skip VJ Day, and obtain as many homes as they feel like it and nobody can tell them anything. Nothing gets their asses moving like Harry showing up and getting all the headlines. Let’s not forget that even the BM said that Sussexit was the closest that William and Kate had been in a long time.
Is she putting on a red wig this time?
It sure seems like this is the most they’ve worked in years! And, they have to hang out with Trump next week, try to spin that Royal rota. If it was M&H, they’d be crucified.
Why do I suspect that next week there will be articles covering the “poor girl’s” exhaustion and Kate’s realization that this high level of work is too much for her health and she has to pull back?
where are the “she’s a peacemaker” articles. I guess Harry made it clear how he felt about THAT.
The most hilarious and ridiculous spin re Harry and the Keens was that Harry would have dated Keen during her breakup with peggs. That Butler made all these wild claims. Harry and Chelsea were a couple and Harry did not even look at Kate. Will shunted Keen a few rows in back of him, no interaction at the Diana concert. While Harry and Chelsea sat together with plenty of PDA. This was when theoretically the Keen breakup was still on
The way W&K show their asses because of Harry’s visits is truly pathetic. I’d have an iota of more respect for them if they had just carried on as usual.
The team KP must really be basement level to not resign en masse with this stupid, desperate display.
She suddenly is very interested in textiles. How do her handlers come up with these crazy causes? They couldn’t stage something around her early years? Obvi there weren’t any day cares wanting to subject their children to another rainy dog and pony show. But she also loves nature! She’s very multi-faceted. There wasn’t something going in nature to highlight? A garden of pumpkins she could harvest? Leaves should could pretend to rake?
How many stories will there be on this poor “girl’s” exhaustion come Friday? And how many months will she need to take off to recover? Maybe there won’t be a Christmas concert this year! Gasp.
Maybe she’ll bring Charlotte in and say she likes certain types of textiles for her outfits. Or something like that.
I’m sure Charlotte is weaving her own fabrics, knitting her own sweaters and designing her own fashion by now. She’s currently in her “blue” period.
I think textile mills were chosen so that Khate say something about how she’s incorporated fabric into their home decor (just like with her jam making remark). Marina Mill’s website focuses on bespoke design and home design/furniture fabric. I know Meghan hasn’t done much on WLM related to home design, but the textile thing is very “lifestyle” coded and maybe it was what KP staff could arrange at the last minute.
Whatever happened to the butterfly project? Or the literacy book fairy thing? Literacy could tie into the early years propaganda. It seems like something could have been put together for something she has done before — for continuity if nothing else.
I know Harry probably wants to return to his wife and kids in Montecito but I wish Harry would extend his visit to the UK just for another day just to spite Willi and Kate forcing them to come out another day and to do another day of work.
Harry is the motivator to get these two to do more than the bare minimum. Lets see if the next time they’re relatively busy is when the Sussexes have another event or Meghan goes outside.
You’d think they’d have some pride. I mean, just stick to the narrative you’ve created for yourselves: We’re lazy and we’re not going to do any royaling unless we want to do some royaling.
Responding to Harry like you’re dogs and he’s Pavlov ringing a bell is embarrassing.
Right?? I mean sitting at home doing nothing would not have looked good but this is actually WORSE. They are trying so hard and all they are doing is giving us a real time comparison for how boring and bland they are. This visit has been a masterclass from Harry and his team. The UK doesn’t deserve him but this is clearly important to him so I hope this is the start of more visits.
This proves that they can and will work when they want to, with proper motivation. unfortunately public service is not that motivation.
This is going to make people ask “If they can be arsed to work when Harry is in town WTF can’t they be arsed to pay respect to WWII vets?”
Welp, not to threadjack but I think Charles and Harry meeting at Clarence House today will overshadow these Thursday events. 👀
@Crystal I am pleased for Harry that he got to see his dad especially if he’s as ill as has been suggested.
I’m enjoying how people are losing their minds. One choice comment from the Mail was “That’s right Charles, stab us all in the back” LOL.
@Crystal, truly appreciate the breaking news. Someone in KP is punching down walls and smashing some plates. KCIII& Camilla should brace themselves for the incoming💣💣. Glad Prince Harry got to see his father one last time, i think..
Oh,no! She’s worked more the past week than she has the past year. She’s going to take the next two years off….
” It said Kate has “long been passionate about the importance of the British textiles industry and its role as part of the UK’s cultural and creative voice”.”
Prince Harry’s sister in law’s passion for 🇬🇧 brands and influence has not saved Cefinn, Seraphine, Jaeger. L.K. Bennett, Ted Baker from shutting down.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj4y8vzxdwvo