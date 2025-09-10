The British media is not happy about Prince Harry’s $1.5 million charity donation

Yesterday, Prince Harry visited the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, where he spent time with many youths, all of whom were thrilled to meet him. There were at least a hundred people waiting outside CRS too, and Harry did a nice little walkabout. The photos are spectacular. I can’t help but think back to all of the times the left-behinds arrive to events with absolutely zero people behind the police barricades.

Harry also announced his $1.5 million donation to Children In Need, a charity doing great work in Britain. Let me tell you something… none of this has gone down well with royalists or the left-behind Windsors. The British press is mad about it too, because they’ve been trying to convince their readership that Harry is broke, that he can’t afford the mortgage on his Montecito home, that eventually he’ll come crawling back to the UK because he can’t afford to live without his father’s nonexistent largesse. They’re even crying about how “real royals” don’t donate their own money to charities. Weird flex but okay. By the way, Harry emphasized that his donation IS his own money, it’s not coming from the foundation side of Archewell.

The Duke of Sussex has announced a personal donation of £1.1 million to tackle youth violence in Nottingham, saying that knife crime was “one of the most urgent issues facing this country”. Despite relocating to California more than five years ago, he gave a speech in Nottingham in which he said he would “continue to stand with you” and praised the city’s “banging” jerk chicken. A spokesman for Prince Harry said that the money, donated to BBC Children in Need, had come from the duke’s own funds rather than Archewell, his media organisation. A contribution of £300,000 from BBC Children in Need will be added to the donation to help young people impacted by violence. In a speech after touring the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in the St Ann’s area of the city, Harry said: “I’ll continue to stand with you. Nottingham has my respect — it always has — my commitment and a permanent place in my heart.” His visit appears to have been well received by the public. When he arrived in a black Range Rover, a crowd of about 100 people, including a group of young children, had gathered to cheer his arrival. One well-wisher shouted: “Harry, you brought the sunshine with you.” Among those waiting outside was Margaret Wilson, 66, who was wearing a purple T-shirt bearing the slogan: “Team Harry. Lifetime Member. Man. Myth. Legend”. She said: “I was a fan of his mother and I like what he’s doing. He’s doing a lot for charity and he’s not even on the payroll. He doesn’t have to do this; he’s choosing to do this.”

[From The Times]

“Despite relocating to California more than five years ago” combined with “he’s not even on the payroll. He doesn’t have to do this; he’s choosing to do this.” *chef’s kiss* I love the idea that when one moves to California, you can no longer visit the UK or give speeches in Nottingham or donate to charity. Margaret Wilson has it right – Team Harry. People Mag also had a nice interview with some of the coordinators and staffers at CRS, all of whom adore Harry – go here to read.

You guys, Harry’s donation broke royal protocol.

Prince Harry has made a personal donation of £1.1m to a UK children's charity. Harry said he hoped it would help "changemakers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces", but critics are calling it a charm offensive. Do you think this donation is genuine?… pic.twitter.com/VXiXuDo8c2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 10, 2025