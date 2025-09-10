The British media is not happy about Prince Harry’s $1.5 million charity donation

Yesterday, Prince Harry visited the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, where he spent time with many youths, all of whom were thrilled to meet him. There were at least a hundred people waiting outside CRS too, and Harry did a nice little walkabout. The photos are spectacular. I can’t help but think back to all of the times the left-behinds arrive to events with absolutely zero people behind the police barricades.
Harry also announced his $1.5 million donation to Children In Need, a charity doing great work in Britain. Let me tell you something… none of this has gone down well with royalists or the left-behind Windsors. The British press is mad about it too, because they’ve been trying to convince their readership that Harry is broke, that he can’t afford the mortgage on his Montecito home, that eventually he’ll come crawling back to the UK because he can’t afford to live without his father’s nonexistent largesse. They’re even crying about how “real royals” don’t donate their own money to charities. Weird flex but okay. By the way, Harry emphasized that his donation IS his own money, it’s not coming from the foundation side of Archewell.
The Duke of Sussex has announced a personal donation of £1.1 million to tackle youth violence in Nottingham, saying that knife crime was “one of the most urgent issues facing this country”.
Despite relocating to California more than five years ago, he gave a speech in Nottingham in which he said he would “continue to stand with you” and praised the city’s “banging” jerk chicken.
A spokesman for Prince Harry said that the money, donated to BBC Children in Need, had come from the duke’s own funds rather than Archewell, his media organisation.
A contribution of £300,000 from BBC Children in Need will be added to the donation to help young people impacted by violence. In a speech after touring the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in the St Ann’s area of the city, Harry said: “I’ll continue to stand with you. Nottingham has my respect — it always has — my commitment and a permanent place in my heart.”
His visit appears to have been well received by the public. When he arrived in a black Range Rover, a crowd of about 100 people, including a group of young children, had gathered to cheer his arrival. One well-wisher shouted: “Harry, you brought the sunshine with you.”
Among those waiting outside was Margaret Wilson, 66, who was wearing a purple T-shirt bearing the slogan: “Team Harry. Lifetime Member. Man. Myth. Legend”. She said: “I was a fan of his mother and I like what he’s doing. He’s doing a lot for charity and he’s not even on the payroll. He doesn’t have to do this; he’s choosing to do this.”
“Despite relocating to California more than five years ago” combined with “he’s not even on the payroll. He doesn’t have to do this; he’s choosing to do this.” *chef’s kiss* I love the idea that when one moves to California, you can no longer visit the UK or give speeches in Nottingham or donate to charity. Margaret Wilson has it right – Team Harry. People Mag also had a nice interview with some of the coordinators and staffers at CRS, all of whom adore Harry – go here to read.
You guys, Harry’s donation broke royal protocol.
Prince Harry has made a personal donation of £1.1m to a UK children's charity. Harry said he hoped it would help "changemakers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces", but critics are calling it a charm offensive.
Do you think this donation is genuine?… pic.twitter.com/VXiXuDo8c2
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 10, 2025
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The monarchy will never be abolished in 🇬🇧. People over there bought their bs and will continue to for a long time.
Thank you for those who said no to that nonsense and left that country to create other places….
Please strip the Scottish Saltire from the flag you displayed. The majority of Scots don’t feel the same about the royal bullshit.
As do the Welsh ..who needs that grinning skull of a William as Prince of Wales . And the Irish definitely dont want in . High time they were given their Independence. ..Charles and Camilla are truly the end of the road.They better teach William and his progeny some skills other than fattening off the land and its people.
‘People’ doesn’t include those of us who have eyes and ears properly connected to their brain. That’s like saying that everyone supports Trump in the US.
Royals in the UK are way more popular than Trump in the US though, and UK mainstream media -with very rare exceptions- will not air or write any negative coverage about them.
Most Brits believe their media about it, too. Obvious in the polls (no, I’m not talking about online daily mail polls or things like this, but legit polls that are usually correct about predicting elections for instance)
William has a very hard act to follow. Been that way since day one.
We are dumbfounded how the royalists and their media perform mental and verbal gymnastics to turn Prince Harry’s personal donation of $1.5 million to tackle youth violence in Nottingham, UK as a bad thing and unroyal. We are not amused.
The $1.5m was donated last December – Harry made that clear in his announcement. And the amount made public at the request of the charities involved.
That’s very interesting. I wonder if that money would’ve gone to Sentebale had the mess not gone down?
Sophie chandauka must be fuming, too, ‘Why not us? We need this money more than they do.’
Well, looking forward to seeing Sentebale’s next accounts on September 30th.
Unlikely this particular money would have gone to Sentebale. Harry had already made a donation in that amount sometime around when Spare was published; that and a donation to Well Child were announced when it came out in January 2023. So, barely two years before. For a small organization like Sentebale – under other circumstances – that money should have lasted quite a while.
Harry puts his money where his mouth is, unlike the royals just blabbing with jazz hands and always empty hands. It is shameful how they try to turn this as something selfserving. Hope Harry inspires others to give where/when they can.
I remember when Harry and Meghan visited this group on one of their first engagements. I believe it is an authentic endorsement for the work this organization is doing and the joy it brings Harry for seeing how well they are prospering and still standing.. The cynicism from the gutter press is expected because they are so used to the performative gestures from Harry’s birth family.
“Do you think this donation is genuine?”
Well, Alastair*, did the bank claim he donated Monopoly money?
*what is the British male equivalent of Karen?
😂😂😂
@Tuesday
I’d like to put forward Nigel as name to be use.
Brilliant! Nigel it is!
I would nominate “Richard” as the runner up name, as in Eden, Fitzsimmons, Kay and Palmer.
Dick????
I mean they’ve been doing this for years so it’s no difference lol.
Except this time they are getting low engagement from it cause it’s played out.
Good for Harry and from the social media posts of all the people there…they loved it
Imaging trying to make a LARGE donation to a youth program into a bad thing. The jealousy is strong with KP and the British media.
Exactly!! They are jealous they are left with the lazy grifters and hoarders of wealth who wouldn’t think of donating their own money. Harry doing anything good will always make the leftovers look bad and they know it!! So they have to come out with all these how dare he do good things articles.
But peggs donate his 60000 air ambulance salary to charity as his fans cry out.
You know they’re mostly bots? That’s kps work and it’s all lies. Willy doesn’t have fans.
Trying to find derangers is very bad for one’s health. Every article is false, keep in mind.
I know all that but I like seeing how desperate they are. Will donating a salary someone else could have used is pathetic.
You’re absolutely right, they’re mostly KP bots. But somebody told those bots what to say, and the best they can come up with is William’s ambulance salary over a decade ago.
Lol, they forget to say it was over 10 years ago.
I’m wondering if we’ve ever received any proof/confirmation that he did indeed do that. WandK are great at telling us what they intend to do but unsurprisingly we rarely receive any follow-through or follow-up.
This shows Harry’s dedication and compassion to the causes he supports.
Chris Ship, ITV UK, interviewed the lady in the purple t-shirt Margaret Wilson. He asked her if she would wear a t-shirt like this to support Willi or Charles if they would visit the area. Her answer: “I wouldn’t.” LMAO.
I love Margaret Wilson, go girl!
HAHA Margaret Wilson is a new Sussex Squad hero lol. Love that she said that to him.
It’s been a swift reaction from the BM. How dare he donate over a million dollars! Who does he think he is? Turning a donation into a bad thing seems pretty on brand for the BM. Especially a donation from Harry. While hailing William and Kate…for doing the barest of bare minimum inbetween holidays.
They turned invictus into something bad so yes, on brand and makes them look like the garbage they are. However, there are people who believe them, especially when broadsheets repost the same garbage.
The broadsheets have become a real let down.
But they crowed pretty loudly some time back when Queen Camilla made a personal donation to some scheme the DM was running.
You can bet your bottom dollar that cushions were being thrown all around KP once those pictures hit the internet. No matter how much the BRF and their rats in the MSM try to smear him those people waited to see HIM. They’re all smiling and looking AT him and are genuine in their happiness to see him.
“They” can try to denigrate his contribution but, the truth of the matter is, Harry put his money where his mouth is. Unlike his greedy brother who scams millions from charities, the NHS, empty prisons, and homes riddled with mold. The people KNOW this and love Prince Harry for it.
If I’ve read the reports correctly Harry travelled to Centre and stayed and chatted with the youngsters for three hours. William on the other hand stayed in London and was only at the project for an hour (just long enough to get his picture taken.) The two appearances quite clearly show the difference between those who show up because they feel they “have” to and those who show up because they clearly “want” to. Harry arrived (and left) to cheers and smiles from people who waited around just to catch a glimpse of him. The FK may have arrived and those at the project were probably grateful for his appearance but, few people hung around outside to wait for him. And that’s the main difference between being liked just for being the FK and being a prince who is loved because he loves us all back!
#GoodkingHarry.
Harry clearly has it all wrong, real British royals don’t donate their money to people in need, oh no no no mister , they prefer to take all the money they can from the needy. Geez Harry, when will you get with the program, grift not give , it’s the Windsors family motto.
The royal way is to show up empty handed and to “listen and learn” Plus, do it every 8 years or so.
But don’t forget, there’s also “the odd smile here and there” for the Ukrainian volunteer workers.
William and Kate can donate money. They just don’t want to. They can say it’s for political reasons but I call bullish-t. The BM has shown they are willing to cover up for the Wales and fluff them up as the second-coming of royals. So surely they can spin William and Kate donating money as a good thing. They’re more than willing to spin their copious amounts of vacations and house-hopping into a good thing so surely they can do the same with some donations. The royals don’t spend their money. They keep their money. And the BM is angry bc Harry is highlighting that very obvious fact.
It doesn’t fit with the image that the bm are trying to project about Harry, that he is not a nice person. If they want him to come back why don’t they try being nice to him instead.
But on occasion they do get other rich people to donate money to them by giving them honors and selling off access to themselves.
They’re griping about the donation because what’s REALLY chafing their tender parts is Harry’s charisma, that effortless charm and ease in handling the public. Big smiles, full-bodied hugs, balloon fights, high fives, earnest conversations—IOW, he gives complete engagement with the public rather than stiff over-rehearsed gestures and looks of maniacal glee pasted over looks of pained boredom. The left-behinds make it obvious how much they hate the job—they stay on vacation for months and only emerge at Ascot, Wimbledon, and the odd soccer championship. Harry goes to see the poors to sprinkle around some of that noblesse oblige and does it with quiet gusto. He’s not bored; he’s in his element! The contrast is so jarring and OBVI, the press have got to find something to yowl about. I’m looking forward to MOAR TEARS! Weep you rotten bastards—cry your bitter hearts out. Cry all week. Cry all year! Bwahahahahaha!
That ratio from likes to replies tells me what most people thought about that question about the donation being genuine. The royalist fans, the media, and courtiers of course all don’t like this.
It ruins all of their narratives. He’s not broke, he’s not there to try to get more money because of Netflix or as ever not selling well. The British public doesn’t hate them, and they aren’t worried about being booed upon their return. Most devastating for the heir though, it shows actionable charity is something that can be done easily from someone in his position.
The only thing they have left now is to pretend that he’s doing all of this, not because it’s actually beneficial for the people who will be able to take part in these programs, but because he hates his life in California and misses the UK and his friends. The same friends that apparently would run right to the media sources he doesn’t trust to tell them all about what he’s thinking or saying or planning. Him being unhappy in his marriage is all they have, and all they hope for.
Of course the British (tabloid) media and the so-called royal experts and commentators are not happy with Prince Harry’s 1.5 Million dollar donation (the youth and teens in Nottingham are, thank you Harry). It has killed their narrative that Harry is almost broke, and his begging to come back to the royal fold.
And now they’re creating a new narrative: “Royals don’t donate their own money to charity. They donate their time and do fundraising for their charities.” Lies, of course. When did that fundraising happened for the last time? For over 1,000 years this royal family is used to steeling from countries/the public/taxpayers, and begging and taking money from wealthy (shady) donors in exchange for access, honours and titles. They have no clue whatsoever what working hard for your money means, and doing good and real philanthropy/humanitarian things with some of your own money, look like.
I don’t understand this thought process though. Because in addition to trying to ruin his reputation with the British public, which clearly hasn’t occurred totally, they also want to spread this nonsense to the world wide press to ruin his reputation.
I can’t speak to how it will go down in other countries, but in the US they’re not just going to regurgitate that its bad that he donated over a million dollars of his own money to charity. Regardless of the side of the political spectrum you’re on no one thinks that wealthy people giving away money is bad. They may have a problem with who you give it to, because of political beliefs,but the idea in general that a person with a lot of money is supporting the charity and so that’s bad of them won’t land.
I saw that GMB clip. Unhinged. I guess this explains why William and Kate roll up to foodbanks with empty hands. The Royal Family not being allowed to donate or raise money for charity is crazy. I kind of understand why Meghan’s cookbook and Smart set collection robbed the press and William and Kate the wrong way. It wasn’t only jealousy but it’s not what Royals are supposed to do. Meghan must have been shocked when they told her that.
But if memory serves me, WandK made a donation kinda recently and Queen Camilla made a donation to the DM scheme some time back.
No I don’t think W&K made any donations recently. William said he was going to donate one fridge to trips in Poland but that was it.
Camilla made a donation to the Red Cross I think? Through the DM but it was an actual donation IIRC.
I think Margaret Wilson needs to find a way to sell those T-shirts in the US. I want one!
We need an As Ever drop of those shirts lol
I just watched the video of Good Morning Britain Duncan Larcombe, former editor of the Sun(!), was really put in his place by the black newsreader. Good for her.
This argument about the royals only donating their time and “help to raise money” is ridiculous. It is a myth.
Researchers found that royal patronages and turning up for photo ops by members of the royal family, which is in itself self-serving for the royal family, justifying their existence, does not bring any attention to the charities or help to raise money. It was reported that even Willi and Kate do not believe in royal patronages hence they refused to take on anymore of the vacant royal patronages after the late Queen’s death.
And I actually can remember that after it became public that Willi accepted a substantial settlement with the Sun it was claimed that Willi donated it to a charity. And it also raises questions what actually happened to the fridge Willi pledged to donate a fridge to the troops in eastern Europe. There are even reports that Charles donated money to food banks for buying fridges and freezers.
They are again re-writing the rule book and royal protocols just for Harry.
The secondary problem is that the Royals bring no attention to the charities they visit. There is no social media push, no interviews, no talk about the important work being done or the individuals doing it.
It’s just staged photos of them stirring an empty pot over a burner that isn’t even turned on. And then they leave.
Because to the royals – their visit is the story. Them “going good” with absolutely zero positive impact for the places they visit is the story. Them and only them. It’s kind of horrifying.
That empty pot being stirred by Bully Idle over a nonexistent flame was absolutely emblematic of the current state of the British Monarchy. It’s only going to get worse in… :checks watch: 2yrs, maybe less, by the courtiers’ own admission? Two years, and he’ll be chucking around the pot and the ladle as well.
Brits should invest in protective headwear. Maybe Kate can issue a Royal Warrant for that.
The issue with this donation is what many of us here have said for the past 5 years – H&M pose a huge threat to the monarchy because they are proof that you don’t need the monarchy to make a difference. You can just do something – donate money, donate time, show up, bring attention to something – because you want to, because you have the resources, etc. You don’t have to schedule something as an “engagement” and you don’t have to count in the court circular and you dont need people to bow or curtsy to you and you dont need to launder money through your charitable “foundation” to make a difference.
Harry is showing up because he wants to and because he can, and he’s making that donation for the same reason. and he doesn’t need the backing of the firm in any way to do it. And its his own money because as it turns out, he is pretty successful outside the royal family.
And all that is terrifying to the institution.
Excellent points. I’d add that it wouldn’t be so terrifying for the RF if they actually did live a life of service instead of just talking about it. If W&K were out there with the people, offering tangible help instead of only a photo op, they wouldn’t have to worry about what Harry is doing.
The more they scream and cry about this donation, the more support for Harry will grow in places like Nottingham where they will see the very real effects of such a substantial, and focused, donation. They’re shooting themselves in the foot because it’s just paving the way for even more comparison with the lack of impact that W and K have with anything.
Also to mention, it was a very smart move to donate via Children in Need. it’s pretty much a British institution at this point that has huge reach and impact; it has a massive televised fundraiser every year on the BBC and it’s never had any negative press that I can recall. So it’s going to be tough for them to spin it as a bad place to donate to (hence it’s all focussed on Harry).
I agree with what you said. The fundraiser for Children in Need is coming up soon. I am wondering if this will feature in their fundraiser night.
However I found it very interesting as well that Harry chose Children in Need from the BBC. He could have chosen any other UK children charity such as Barnardos or NSPCC but he chose Children in Need from the BBC. The BBC published the interview of Princess Diana by Martin Bashir who faked documents to coax Princess Diana into this interview. When the report about the failings of the BBC in regards to this interview were published in 2022 Willi, Harry’s brother, was scathing about the BBC. Willi has not worked on projects with the BBC, he seems to prefer to work with ITV. ITV broadcast every year Kate’s Christmas concert.
So I find it interesting that Harry chose a charity connected with the BBC.
ITV was always considered to be down market to the BBC.
The BBC already airs a christmas concert so they didn’t have that as an option for Kate’s christmas thing.
Monika, if I might hazard a guess, I looked up Children in Need, That organization helps children through issues of mental health, poverty, social inequality and family challenges. All of these issues are ones that I see Harry supporting. It’s probably as simple as that.
He broke the most important protocol of them all, being useless.
Yes indeed!
Absolutely this👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.. also I want to know where to get that “Team Harry” t-shirt. Love to see the crowds show up for Harry while the left overs haven’t had a friendly crowd in years, it sure highlights the empty barricades that have become the norm for the lazy ones.
His outfit is the perfect business very casual for the audience. He looks terrific.
#GoodKingHarry has been trending on twitter for a couple of days.
Yes, it felt like funeral coverage, the way they reported the donation! Trying to downplay it in every way possible, as if a million dollars wasn’t even worth donating. It’s insane. They are missing the point! Someone cares & wants to make a difference. To question that shows the emptiness of their own hearts.
The argument that only royals can successfully do charity work has always bothered me, I mean look at the hundreds of thousands of people who volunteer their time, around the world, to be of service to others. These people have jobs, families and struggles of their own but still they take an hour or so of their time to serve others, to comfort others, to care for animals and the planet. Keeping up with this narrative is a direct slap in the face to those who serve without receiving millions of pounds, multiple houses and fawning coverage. As the Sussex’s once said, “service is universal”.
ITA – and the argument is ludicrous because there’s only one British royal family and there are another 8 billion people living on the planet. There must be millions and millions of charities out there.
@Harla and here’s the thing that irritates me, is the media’s insistance that the left behind senior royals do charity. It’s grifting wrapped in concern trolling, especially from the Waleses. I don’t think a forensic auditor would find much of WanK’s ‘foundation’ gives much actual relief to any quarter of the public… and that’s not even touching how Chuck cooks his books…
That white anchor on the GMB show was really scrambling for a way to criticize Harry LOL … She brought up George Michael’s private donations to charities.
She had to reach because she didn’t have any examples of royals who quietly gave huge sums of money … because they don’t exist.
The Black journalist, by contrast, did a great job of putting Harry’s donation in the context of his 20 years of charity work.
there is a significant portion of Stockholm Syndrome in the British public’s default setting spin to “William good, Harry bad,” which gets twisted to yield such bizarre counter factuals as “charity donation bad, stingy and point-scoring, good?” It’s… sigh. I actually happened to pass a mini monument to SHAEF (supreme headquarters, allied expeditionary forces, IIRC) in a local park yesterday, where Eisenhower had a whole command post in anticipation of D-Day. It’s a very low-key, very touching spot, and one I never knew existed, despite having lived within walking distance for nearly 10 years. But they did refer to American servicemen as “oversexed, overpaid, and over here.” They were — I have only just learned — paid five times what British enlisted men were paid. I would be willing to bet that was someone at the War Dept (as it was) not understanding that the exchange rate at the time was four USD: one GBP. Anyhoo. They’ve always been a bit chippy about us storming in to save the day. LOL. “Some kind of help is the kind of help, that helping’s all about; and some kind of help is the kind of help, we all could do without.” —from Free to Be, You & Me. It sounds like Harry brings the right kind of help. WanK are just withering by comparison: that rictus grin, that overeager, try-hard, desperate, jumping-out-of-my-skin mien, that horribly inhibited and overcompensating blend of want-it-so-bad-but-can’t-quite-pull-it-off. It’s….. cringe. I almost feel sorry for the awkward squad. Then I remember how they treated Meghan. Then the schadenfreude kicks in. LOLOLOLOL.
Why people (British Press) act like Harry was broke after leaving The Firm? Didn’t he inherited tens of millions from Diana? There’s always been this narrative like he was almost a pauper prince until the Netflix contract came along. It would be great if someone with more knowledge about the Diana inheritance could chime in.