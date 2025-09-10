Sky: Prince William & ‘wingman’ Harry could still be such a ‘powerful team’

Prince William and Kate’s post-Harry-visit vacation is going to hit like crack next week. In the past seven days, we’ve seen more of William and Kate than we have at any point in the year. It’s wild that no one is calling them out on it, right? That none of the royal commentators will actually say the words “William and Kate are desperate for attention and they’re clout-chasing Prince Harry during his four-day visit.” What the royal reporters will say and write is pretty funny though. Take, for example, Sky News’ Rhiannon Mills, who wrote an “analysis” piece: “William and Harry show separate commitment to shared causes – it shows what a powerful team they could be.” Sob, why didn’t Harry divorce his wife and come back to do all of William’s work? They could have been a TEAM!!
This industrial estate in Nottingham was certainly not the glamour of California. But Prince Harry could not have seemed more at home during his trip back, which was ultimately to see friends. Ever since he left for America, he’s stayed in touch privately with community groups that do the vital work of trying to keep young people out of trouble and tackle youth violence. They have been discreet about his contact, and loyal to him.
So now it felt like he was paying them back – with a huge million-pound donation from his own pocket, not from his charitable foundation. That’s particularly interesting because we don’t usually get told the amounts royals donate. But also when there’s been so much chat about Harry and his money since he left the comfort of the Royal Family.
It also seems to show a firm commitment to the UK that we’ve not physically seen from him in a while. Is this the half-in, half-out royal life that he always wanted? Other family members don’t have a choice, of course.
In London, Prince William was making a similar type of visit to an event in Lambeth focused on what his homelessness initiative, Homewards, is trying to do more specifically for young people.
I was once told by a palace insider that Harry would be William’s wingman when he became king. Their ongoing commitment to the same issues shows how much they could still be a powerful team if they could patch things up.
As I watched Harry walk out of the recording studios, there was a serious feeling of deja vu. This had felt so similar to engagements I’d done with him on this very spot in the past, and that is hard to square with what’s happened over the last five years.
We thought he was leaving, but instead, he hopped over a small wall to chat and take photos with the crowd, despite his security team trying to guide him to the car. Will there be any other unexpected sights over the next two days? We’ll have to wait and see.
[From Sky News]
“We thought he was leaving, but instead, he hopped over a small wall to chat and take photos with the crowd…” That’s something William can’t do… because there are rarely crowds waiting to see him. This is all so pitiful from everyone involved in the UK – William’s half-assed, last-minute busywork to “compete” with Harry, royal reporters mocking Harry’s charitable donation, royal reporters wistfully dreaming of Harry coming back to be William’s “wingman,” since they know William isn’t up to the job, nor does William have any charisma, work ethic or charm. It’s been so many years, and there’s still this refusal from the Windsors, the press and the royalists to acknowledge their massive role in everything that happened. None of them can say “actually, we should have treated Harry and Meghan better, then they would have stayed.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
NMA ROTA The Prince of Wales visits l Skills, a youth organisation in Lambeth, who have received funding
from the Homewards Fund to expand their services for young people in the local area. The Homewards
Fund aims to support the delivery of work in the six Homewards flagship locations and offers up to
£500,000 of flexible seed funding in each location.
Spiral Skills was founded in 2015 and works with local schools, youth organisations, and authorities to
provide early intervention, holistic support, employability skills, and access to employment and services
for undeserved 14–25-year-olds. The organisation provides a range of services including career
coaching, employment opportunities and workshops to help break the cycles of exclusion and
unemployment for young people in the local community. The Prince met Fara Williams ex professional footballer,Image: 1035516396, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.,Image: 1035540749, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover/Avalon
Peggs tried to break up harry and Meghan. And these writers want harry to be his wingman. I thought keen was supposed to support pegg. Peggs needs to do more work himself
Still waiting for that apology to Meghan for the disgusting treatment she endured and continues to endure without one word from Charles ,who could end it.
Has there even been a king so loudly in need of a “wingman”? How embarrassing
it really is so embarrassing for William. It says a lot about how he’s viewed by the Firm and the press.
I know. It’s like he needs training wheels on his reign.
“I was once told by a palace insider that Harry would be William’s wingman when he became king.” But you were never told this by Harry, who is the person that would need to agree. It’ll never change but the way the media just makes plans for the lives of the people further down the line of succession in this family to provide support for the Wales’ laziness gets under my skin. No autonomy. Just articles about being” wingman” and needing to be ready to ” step up”. Never any criticism about why they need all this support.
And the media needs to stop acting like they don’t understand how they got there, on the outside looking in. They have never stopped their hate campaign in the past decade. They were writing terrible articles about Harry and Meghan in August of 2019, and they were writing terrible articles about them in August of 2025. Lamenting what a team they could have been without acknowledging their part in the Sussexes departure and continued general distance is so disingenuous.
Exactly. When William married Kate, didn’t he obtain a new “wing” woman for his team? Why is Harry needed when Kate the Keen is right there waiting?
With so many people recognizing that it’s much healthier to go no contact (or minimal contact) with toxic relatives, it’s great that Harry is modeling the same. He comes from the ultimate toxic family and breaking out of his assigned role is a beautiful thing to see.
Wingman my ass. Harry was the scapegoat that Peg wanted for him to do all the work while Peg would take all the credit! Harry is the only powerhouse in that family. Harry is smart and Harry is kind and he dedicates himself to helping others with his platform.
I agree with this with one caveat, Meghan is also a powerhouse. Harry saw that in her almost immediately when they began dating. He said he knew she was up for the job. But that was also the problem.
With three comms offices, all trying to make their principles the “most popular” by taking the shine off of the others, they did everything to take down Meghan. Instead of embracing the “Markle Sparkle” and letting it fall on all of them, they tried to extinguish it. With Harry and Meghan’s popularity they could have had Harry pair with Can’t and Meghan could have “possibly” Made Pegs not look so constipated every time he was out in public. Then switch off for the ladies to do events together.
Just remember” LOVE WINS.
That’s a great point. Maybe the Queen thought that and it’s why she did the overnight royal train with Meghan so soon. I remember how much positive press those engagements got. Meghan was also very respectful of making the Queen the star of the event.
Yes Meg is a powerhouse too!!
” which was ultimately to see friends.” Being economical with the truth, Harry’s main reason for coming was to visit his charities, and to chat to his grandmother. Well that is what I do when I visit the place were my mother’s ashes are.
To be fair I read that as meaning Harry considers charities’ organisers and those they serve personal friends making the visits to the charities also visits to his friends?
Amazing. Harry is realizing the vision he has had in mind all along. He has a much larger platform to do everything he wants from California and without the petty interference and backbiting from all those nameless palace aides. Well done!
What is this mess? Mills writes, “Is this the half-in, half-out royal life that he always wanted? Other family members don’t have a choice, of course.” Are we to feel bad for the Wales over their lack of choice? Bc ummm….they’ve been making a clear choice for a while now. The Wales have chosen to be even less than half-in, half-out working royals. They’re more like 1/8th working royals, maybe. But here’s Harry, fully funding his family and security and still doing the work despite getting nothing from the tax-payers. Oh yeah, and donating his own money.
🎯 The Waleses are more like 1/8 working royals. Maybe the outrage is over the Sussexes having to earn a living while the Waleses freeload on multiple free palaces, the duchy, and the sovereign grant. I mean…. Tom Sykes on his sykophantic substack wrote the other day that Harry should downsize so he can afford to live on income from Diana’s bequest. Charles stripped their security and Frogmore, security is expensive, and why shouldn’t the Sussexes live in a nice home if they can afford it? It’s not like they’re benefits scroungers who just got a fifth “forever home.”
King Charles should ask Prince Harry to time a one week visit to UK during summer to get the Wales working in summer
Every family member that isn’t going to be King of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has the choice, actually. William’s two younger children will have the choice.
Even William has a choice.
I’m waiting for another poll to show how much the public hates Harry and loves William.
Yep, in 3…2…1…
I think the Mirror already did that poll. Something about how William should tell Harry to go home (as if, lol), and they said the numbers were overwhelmingly for that, but didn’t actually give any numbers.
I wonder how many days they’ll need to take off for “family time” after this exhaustive work schedule?
This is a horrible look for the Royal family n 🇬🇧press. WK should have been MIA. What a mess these 2 buffoons have made. Let’s see if the buffoons go MIA next week. The stupidity is unreal.
W&K should have scheduled something in Scotland or Wales or Ireland. All this busywork within a 1/2 hour helicopter ride from Windsor is straight-up embarrassing. Poor things, I guess they didn’t know Harry was staying through Thursday until Harry decided that late last week.
Actually, I very much suspect they did know Harry would still be here, it just wasn’t announced until last week. Today, Harry is visiting a blast injuries center, while Will is doing something equally serious (or, it would be with anybody else) by marking World Suicide Prevention Day at a mental health center (in Wales!). Sounds to me like TPTB knew Harry’s schedule, and KP specifically chose this event to compete. And since we’ve been told revealing his schedule is a condition for Harry if requesting security, it’s a backwards way of confiiming that yes, Harry was likely granted security for this visit.
The media sees what’s happening but will continue to spin lies for the BRF. Harry is no one’s wingman. He is no one’s spare. Everyone can see that he is his own man- happy and fulfilled. A loving husband and father who any other family would be immensely proud of. The charitable work he does is who he is- helping others because he wants to, not because he has to.
WanK should have scheduled something in Scotland, Wales, or Ireland. All this busywork within a 1/2 hour helicopter ride from Windsor is straight-up embarrassing. Poor things, I guess they didn’t know Harry was staying through Thursday until Harry decided that late last week.
You can only have a real team if both/all participants are contributing equally!
” wingman ” ?? I think she meant to say doormat and scapegoat.
I don’t think that these people really listen to the words coming out of their mouths, or consider how incredibly stupid they sound to anyone with 2 working brain cells.
William does not listen to any advice. So the Wingman would just be someone who always agrees with whatever he says.
I think by wingman they mean that Harry could be charming and gregarious and smooth out small talk for William at public events.
Everyone knows that William is incredibly awkward socially and Harry would be his buffer. Of course William would not take any advice from Harry, he just wanted Harry to run interference for him.
William is just so weird. He makes Charles look good by comparison. William with all his inherited wealth and youthful good looks couldn’t find anyone other than Kate to take him. Nobody else wanted him. That’s pretty incredible and he really must be just terrible for no one else being willing to be with him.
I’m really tired of the royal rota (and the royal family) treating Harry as if he has no other role in life other than as William’s wingman or Meghan’s puppet (allegedly). As if he isn’t a living, breathing person with his own desires for his life. They infantilize him almost as much as they infantilize Kate. Harry is the smart, charismatic Prince, not William.
I think the demeaning of Harry and Meghan’s marriage by these “writers” is really horrific. It is also sexist. Will wants to order Harry around and is frustrated. The Queen should have put Will in his place by telling him to stop trying to break up Harry and Meghan with “advice”. She gave permission and she should have shut him down
I don’t know how lucid she was towards the end, but the fact she allowed the royal rota to massacre Meghan – and William and Charles to lead the barrage of hate – made me lose all respect for her.
Well unfortunately for William, his “wingman “ has flown away and isn’t coming back. Time for William and his wife to grow up and get to their jobs and stop moping, whining and plotting revenge.
“Is this the half-in, half-out royal life that he always wanted?”
— “Always”?
“Other family members don’t have a choice, of course.”
— Why? Is someone pointing a gun to their head?
This makes me so happy seeing Harry so in his element. It’s really what he’s known his whole life growing up. I wish the other royals and tabloids would chill the f out. He would love to be surrounded by his countrymen and doing this all day with Meghan by his side… sigh.
i have to say, I think there is something profound in Harry’s adaptation to America that is about more than the gorgeous weather and beaches in California, and the admittedly eye-watering Netflix contract. Which is… Americans aren’t generally susceptible to the false solidarity that gets routinely invoked in the UK, like, come on, do your bit for the team. You owe it to us… we’re all in it together. When this is a good faith sentiment, and everyone really does get stuck in, it’s amazing. But just as often — in my experience of volunteering in my own community — it’s a false pitch and a kind of cliché recycled by cynical people who’ve long since occupied positions of local prestige or authority who really can’t be bothered to get to grips with their actual jobs. Who call on “the big society” the same way David Cameron did at the Olympics in 2012, because his government hadn’t budgeted or staffed the site or the events properly. I mean, people do show up, they do help out, but it’s often because the people who were supposed to be in charge, in terms of having an actual job, let them down.
These “dueling” engagements prove once again a huge difference between William and Harry. Harry sincerely LIKES people. He is interested in others and is more concerned with promoting causes than promoting his status. William, on the other hand, thinks he’s God’s gift to the world and believes a few minutes of mingling with peasants is more than enough.
Everyone seems to realize that inept Pegs is unsuited and unable to rule without Harry doing the heavy lifting. How disabled is William? What will they do to shield the truth when the time comes? Because surely they know that Harry will NEVER agree to come back to be William’s Head Scapegoat and Work Horse. Harry is free!
Yet the problem continues to loom. How ever will they hide the truth of William’s inability and incompetence? Because Peg’s is fundamentally incapable of rising to the occasion.
As Chuckles nears his expiration date, a wave of panic must be gripping the courtiers and the media. Pegs is utterly useless and it shows.
The media that has the guts to report honestly on William may survive, because there is certainly a story there.
Any courtier who is not training themselves to qualify for some other job is just a supreme moron.
It has been known in royal history for the older son resign in behalf of the next son…
I can’t get the “Let It Go” song from “Frozen” out of my head when I read these ridiculous what-might-have-been columns.
Harry lives in the United States with the wife and children he adores, and because they are a happily, well-adjusted couple, he can travel once in a while to spend time on the causes he believes in. That’s it. That’s the whole deal. Harry’s not coming back to save William’s sorry ass.
The British press was so confident that Harry was never going to leave that they encouraged the Palace to reject his proposal for half in. It’s too late to turn back now.
Does anyone hear the sobbing in this piece? I swear I hear her teardrops hitting the keyboard as she writes this . Please sob , Harry , sob come back. Sob . Wank is lazy and inept and it’s you who has the touch and the ability to connect and get shit done . Harryyyy .sobbibggggggggg. .
The other royals don’t have a choice? Seriously, how do these people look themselves in the eye after writing lies and dribble like this? William’s only passions are drinking, football, and rage leaking about all the ways he wants to hurt is brother when he becomes king.
What is great though is that it appears to me from the receptions Harry is receiving, the British people understand what is actually happening and they aren’t falling for it anymore.
It looks to me like Pegs is going to have to do more than plop an ugly wig on Kate’s head if he wants to win back the hearts of his subjects. I’ve got the popcorn. I can’t wait to see what ridiculous bs he tries next.
There is clearly rising panic given prospect of King Willy happening much sooner than anticipated. In 2020 no one could have forseen KC’s cancer diagnosis. W and K were looking forward to 15 to 20 years coasting both figuratively and literally on borrowed luxury yachts. W crumbled under pressure last year to step up for his dad. He just couldn’t do it and he hid between his wife and kids. This year he has limped back to work and seized under modernization and being a hands on daddy to justify a “stripped” back approach to “working.” It is the only way he can cope with the enormity of becoming king in the near future. He’s had slight pushback from the Fail who are worried about him embarrassing the UK from a national perspective. Our monarchy must be the envy of the world , don’t cha know!! Instead of helping the king and being a steadfast and reliable heir to ensure a smooth transition, he’s done the reverse. He’s actually dialling down his commitment to the role eg no VJ day and the removal to Forrest Lodge, further remoteness. While the king is alive and fit to rule there isn’t a crisis but there is a current problem with Will for whatever reason or reasons. The ostrich position will no doubt prevail but really King and suits should be summoning Will for a serious talk about going forward and co operation from now on. What are Will ‘s plans for PoW and Kingship perhaps he’d like to share them direct with his dad, king and boss? Briefing to BM on both sides is counter production. Why can’t anybody in this family talk face to face?
Anyone else feel like KP’s decision to send Bully Idle to the World Suicide Prevention Day event was a pointed, mocking dig to H&M regarding what the palaces put them through?
In wonder what the bm and brf’s definition of wingman is? Do they mean someone to order to do the work so another person can take credit? And, never be paid much so that you only have clothes for engagements or tours, but anything personal you have to figure out how to pay for. Well, alrighty then. I can’t imagine why they don’t have droves of people signing up for that position.
Can any of these people see farther than the end of their nose?