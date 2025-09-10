Sky: Prince William & ‘wingman’ Harry could still be such a ‘powerful team’

Prince William and Kate’s post-Harry-visit vacation is going to hit like crack next week. In the past seven days, we’ve seen more of William and Kate than we have at any point in the year. It’s wild that no one is calling them out on it, right? That none of the royal commentators will actually say the words “William and Kate are desperate for attention and they’re clout-chasing Prince Harry during his four-day visit.” What the royal reporters will say and write is pretty funny though. Take, for example, Sky News’ Rhiannon Mills, who wrote an “analysis” piece: “William and Harry show separate commitment to shared causes – it shows what a powerful team they could be.” Sob, why didn’t Harry divorce his wife and come back to do all of William’s work? They could have been a TEAM!!

This industrial estate in Nottingham was certainly not the glamour of California. But Prince Harry could not have seemed more at home during his trip back, which was ultimately to see friends. Ever since he left for America, he’s stayed in touch privately with community groups that do the vital work of trying to keep young people out of trouble and tackle youth violence. They have been discreet about his contact, and loyal to him.

So now it felt like he was paying them back – with a huge million-pound donation from his own pocket, not from his charitable foundation. That’s particularly interesting because we don’t usually get told the amounts royals donate. But also when there’s been so much chat about Harry and his money since he left the comfort of the Royal Family.

It also seems to show a firm commitment to the UK that we’ve not physically seen from him in a while. Is this the half-in, half-out royal life that he always wanted? Other family members don’t have a choice, of course.

In London, Prince William was making a similar type of visit to an event in Lambeth focused on what his homelessness initiative, Homewards, is trying to do more specifically for young people.

I was once told by a palace insider that Harry would be William’s wingman when he became king. Their ongoing commitment to the same issues shows how much they could still be a powerful team if they could patch things up.

As I watched Harry walk out of the recording studios, there was a serious feeling of deja vu. This had felt so similar to engagements I’d done with him on this very spot in the past, and that is hard to square with what’s happened over the last five years.

We thought he was leaving, but instead, he hopped over a small wall to chat and take photos with the crowd, despite his security team trying to guide him to the car. Will there be any other unexpected sights over the next two days? We’ll have to wait and see.