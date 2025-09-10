“Austin Butler & Emily Ratajkowski? Sure, why not” links

Austin Butler & Emily Ratajkowski are happening? [Jezebel]
Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski spark dating speculation with cozy outing in NYC https://t.co/DQghQc3uXQ pic.twitter.com/uoU1tFhG6I
— Page Six (@PageSix) September 6, 2025
Oh, I hadn’t heard about ERat for so long and I had forgotten all about her! Hopefully, I can return to that happy state soon.
Was just thinking the same thing about her yesterday.
Lol. Agree.
Only read the headline before commenting. It astonishes me to think we’re still talking about Emily Ratajkowski in 2025. I guess she made it, lol.
I feel so dumb asking this but….who is she? I have seen her name in headlines on here before and I have no clue who she is. A model? an actress? an influencer?
She was a model in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video and parlayed that into an acting career or something.
What is so dreamy about this dude that he seems to be dating multiple women? I don’t get it. Maybe it was that whole schtick where he “couldn’t turn off his Elvis accent” that turned me off.