“Austin Butler & Emily Ratajkowski? Sure, why not” links
  • September 10, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Austin Butler & Emily Ratajkowski are happening? [Jezebel]
Teyana Taylor wore Marc Jacobs at the One Battle After Another premiere. Critics say that she’s really great in this. [RCFA]
Andy Cohen is microdosing a GLP-1. [Socialite Life]
Is this Chris Evans-Anya Taylor Joy movie worth watching? [LaineyGossip]
Dev Patel is in a folk-horror movie! [Pajiba]
Another Downton Abbey premiere! [Go Fug Yourself]
Mariah Carey performed a medley for her VMA Vanguard award. [OMG Blog]
All about the new Bachelorette. [Just Jared]
Ryan Seacrest is back for another season of American Idol. [Seriously OMG]
Throwback pics of Glen Powell & Gigi Paris. [Hollywood Life]
A therapist talks about Gen Z’s troubling behaviors. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Austin Butler & Emily Ratajkowski? Sure, why not” links”

  1. Annette says:
    September 10, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    Oh, I hadn’t heard about ERat for so long and I had forgotten all about her! Hopefully, I can return to that happy state soon.

    Reply
  2. Tuesday says:
    September 10, 2025 at 12:48 pm

    Only read the headline before commenting. It astonishes me to think we’re still talking about Emily Ratajkowski in 2025. I guess she made it, lol.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 10, 2025 at 1:08 pm

      I feel so dumb asking this but….who is she? I have seen her name in headlines on here before and I have no clue who she is. A model? an actress? an influencer?

      Reply
      • Tuesday says:
        September 10, 2025 at 1:56 pm

        She was a model in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video and parlayed that into an acting career or something.

  3. Sue says:
    September 10, 2025 at 1:06 pm

    What is so dreamy about this dude that he seems to be dating multiple women? I don’t get it. Maybe it was that whole schtick where he “couldn’t turn off his Elvis accent” that turned me off.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment