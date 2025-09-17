Royalist: The Windsors ‘debased’ themselves for Donald Trump’s state visit

Bad news? I think they’ve pumped so many drugs into Donald Trump, he now looks somewhat healthier than King Charles. I would feel bad about saying that, except I remember Charles’s courtiers running around, briefing the press about Joe Biden’s age several years ago. Charles was pissed that President Biden didn’t go to the coronation, remember that? So Charles made it all about Biden’s age and health. Now Charles has been receiving cancer treatments for nineteen months and his mealy pallor makes Trump look hale and hearty.
Of course, there are plenty of other parts to this state visit which are pretty disgusting. Trump is being feted and celebrated like a conquering king. He’s a pathetic authoritarian hellbent on destroying NATO, the European Union and all postwar societal, cultural and economic advancements. I don’t exactly blame Charles and the royals for this – this was decided by Downing Street and Keir Starmer’s government, to roll out the red carpet this way for Trump. But that didn’t stop Tom Sykes from going OFF on his Royalist Substack, in a piece called “Britain Grovels Before Trump, Shamefully Enabling This Sick, Destructive Man.” An excerpt:
The United Kingdom shamelessly prostrated itself at the feet of Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, throwing a welcoming party for his state visit at Windsor so lavish it looked less like diplomacy than ritual self-humiliation. No foreign leader has ever been greeted with this degree of ceremonial excess. The choreography was on the scale of Elizabeth II’s funeral, yet this was not grief but a spectacle, a genuflection staged for a man many Britons see as a wrecking ball aimed at the very post-war settlement the country once helped design.
To those watching with clear eyes, it was nauseating. There was at least a grim honesty in the absurdity. Trump demands spectacle, and Britain, desperate to please, delivers. He wants to be king; Britain obliges.
But in obliging, the U.K. reveals something darker about itself: that to keep America close, it will debase itself utterly, strip its traditions for parts, and hire out its monarch like a sex worker to soothe the vanity of a man who insists on being treated as sovereign.
Royal ceremony is theatre, but this was a theatre that revealed far more than a sovereign nation should about its craven need to please a foreign leader who has done nothing to help Britain and plenty to harm it.
[From The Royalist Substack]
Yeah, I agree with all of that. It’s pathetic on both sides – Trump is a global embarrassment, and America will likely never recover from any of this. But I don’t hold it against the UK for doing what they can to stay on Trump’s good side. In fact, I think Starmer and many other European leaders have figured out their own ways to manipulate Trump and/or work around him. This is part of how they do that – they play to his vanity, they treat him like the most delicate and superficial strongman ever, because that’s exactly what he is.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
STATE VISIT BY THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.The President and First Lady will join The King and Queen, and The Prince and Princess of
Wales, in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle,Image: 1038093219, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover/Avalon
-
-
NMA POOL President Trump arrival Windsor Castle on his second state visit to the UK , the first time a president has been granted a second state visit .,Image: 1038093229, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
-
-
NMA POOL President Trump arrival Windsor Castle on his second state visit to the UK , the first time a president has been granted a second state visit .,Image: 1038093243, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
-
-
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are welcomed by William and Catherine, The Prince and Princess of Wales in the Walled Garden on the Windsor Castle estate on Wednesday 17th September 2025,Image: 1038093256, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
-
-
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are welcomed by William and Catherine, The Prince and Princess of Wales in the Walled Garden on the Windsor Castle estate on Wednesday 17th September 2025,Image: 1038093275, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038093293, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Toby Melville/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038093448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Toby Melville/Avalon
-
-
NMA POOL President Trump arrival Windsor Castle on his second state visit to the UK , the first time a president has been granted a second state visit .,Image: 1038093472, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
-
-
NMA POOL President Trump arrival Windsor Castle on his second state visit to the UK , the first time a president has been granted a second state visit .,Image: 1038093512, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
-
-
President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visit Windsor Castle as they make a second State Visit to the UK
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visit Windsor Castle as they make a second State Visit to the UK
Featuring: First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Two decaying wankers patting each other on the back for successful grifting.
“It’s always 2 dumb b*tches telling each other ‘exactlyyyyy'”
I saw a picture of Charles walking behind Trump, he looked old, short and defeated 😞 William and Kate looked lost 😞
I thought no one was allowed to touch the RF? Didn’t Michelle Obama get raked over the coals for deigning to touch the Queen?
Ha! Literally my first thought. Someone needs to get these two sick old men back to their rooms at the Shady Grove nursing facility. They look terrible and must need their meds and a nap.
Charles pulls those goofy faces and trump mugs for the cameras. Embarrassing
Well, if the UK hadn’t wrecked its other relationships, maybe they wouldn’t have to deal with Trump. But they can look on the bright side – in a couple of days, Trump will be gone. We don’t have that luxury.
Yeah, they’ll send him back to us, more full of himself and more dangerous than ever. If they didn’t see the need to do this with Hitler, why do it with Trump? Since they find him so handy for their own uses, they should just keep him. Better yet, force the Windsors out and make the Trumps their new royal family. This is all so disgusting. Even Neville Chamberlain wasn’t this bad.
This is how Trump thinks; if you’re nice to me I’ll be nice to you and we can play together in the sandbox but you’ll have to let me have all the toys. Or else.
The UK would not have had to do this, at least not to this extent, if they hadn’t left the EU.
I hadn’t thought of that, but your right they are on their own now.
Trump looks exactly like one of the Oompa Loompas in that carriage photo.
It is the irony of Mandleson being sacked and shamed over his friendship with Epstein and yet Andrew was front and centre with RF yesterday. Now Epstein ‘s other chum is being fêted by RF? Will has been particularly nauseating running around after Trump so he can stick it to Harry that he’s a GLOBAL statesman!
What has all this debasing ourselves actually got the UK though? A slight reduction in tariffs compared to Europe that we probably would have got anyway with a bit of negotiation because we are not a major trading partner with the US! A nothing burger of a trade deal if you remove the tariff reductions. Starmer has not achieved anything on Gaza or Ukraine. I’m unconvinced. I wait to see if this visit produces anything tangible!
Where’s the lie? They normalize and appease a predator on the global stage.
“hire out its monarch like a sex worker” – ouch. Too bad Sykes only brings his little claws out on his Substack, never on his main writings…
I have to give Melania some credit: Her forethought in wearing these wide-brim hats that keep people away from her face, and hide the disdainful look that’s always in her eyes.
Camilla looks out of place, and so does her outfit. Maybe something more tailored? It’s quite shocking to see the image of Kate standing with William, just how tiny her waist is. I’m celiac and I used to be that thin before my diagnosis. It’s not healthy. Wills got to hobnob with Andrew yesterday & Trump today lol. Not great.
It’s all just so cringe and embarrassing to look at really. Trashiness all around.
Vanity and ego pretty much describes Trump to a T, so yes, I do think these visits are arranged with his vanity and ego in mind.
unfortunately these images will not age well but that’s the gig.
I also think that the royals may find Trump grotesque in his mannerisms and way of speaking but that doesn’t mean they think he’s wrong so they might not find him as repugnant as some of us would.
Despite what the media claims and what the courtiers will later claim, I think the Royals are perfectly ok with interacting and being around the Trumps. They have a lot in common. All of them are rude, uncouth, Ill-mannered, treat people like garbage, believe they are better than everyone else etc. They should absolutely be embarrassed to be around the Trumps but they aren’t.
And a share attachment to gold leaf furniture and decor!
Can someone please clear this up, for me? What are they doing that’s above and beyond a State visit and right up there with QEII’s funeral?
James O’Brien’s “alternate commentary” is a lovely palate cleanser.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dae9Fo_72iw
Shouldn’t it have been Trump’s island buddy Andrew riding around with him in the horsey carriage?
Melania’s back to favoring the Hamburglar hat, I see.
I do hold it against them for sucking up. The world needs to turn its back on us – that may be the only thing to wake people up.