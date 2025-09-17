Cardi B confirms her fourth pregnancy, her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Man, Cardi B is fertile. Cardi is expecting her fourth child, and first with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs. Cardi’s first three children were fathered by her first husband, Offset. For what it’s worth, Cardi and Offset’s divorce has not been finalized. She’s still technically married, although she has been the one pushing for the divorce to move faster, and Offset is the one dragging his feet. Cardi has only been dating Stefon Diggs for less than a year? The first rumors about them started last fall, but they didn’t really step out together until spring and summer of this year. Also: during Cardi’s trial several weeks ago, she absolutely looked visibly pregnant and she was waddling in and out of court. So, there was already a lot of gossip, but she only confirmed it today.

Cardi B is expecting another little one! The “I Like It” rapper, 32, revealed in an interview on CBS Mornings that aired on Wednesday, Sept. 17 that she’s pregnant with her fourth child, due before her tour launches in February.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B told anchor Gayle King, in a pre-taped interview. Responding to King’s messages of congratulations, Cardi — born Belcalis Almánzar — expressed her thanks and shared, “I’m excited.”

“I’m happy,” she said. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work — but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

She went on to share about her relationship. “Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers,” she said. “I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. ‘Yeah, you’re one of the greatest, but what’s next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We’re never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going it and that’s just what we are.”

Diggs, a 31-year-old NFL wide receiver for the New England Patriots, makes Cardi B feel “safe,” she told King — both emotionally and physically. “You see how big he is,” she joked.

“He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,’ said Cardi B. “Two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was like crying and crying and crying, just because I was getting really nervous with the whole album rollout. People were coming at me very hard; you know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.”