Amanda Seyfried gave up Botox for a year for her historical film

Amanda Seyfried’s new movie The Testament of Ann Lee came out of the Venice Film Festival with a lot of momentum, for both the film itself and Amanda’s performance. Mona Fastvold directed the film from a script she co-wrote with her real life partner Brady Corbet, making this movie complementary to last year’s The Brutalist which they also co-wrote, and Corbet directed. Ann Lee follows the titular character, a real woman from the 1700s who founded the Shaker religious sect in America. Fastvold makes a point, though, of saying that the movie is “inspired by” the real Ann’s life, as opposed to a straight up biopic. The film includes a lot of the Shaker’s signature singing and dancing, often described as “ecstatic,” making the project an excellent showcase for Amanda. Not to get all Marlon Brando about it, but she could be a real contender during awards season. And while many actors in her heels have trotted out the campaign talking point of the physical transformation/sacrifice of a role, Amanda has been citing one very 21st century luxury she had to do without: Botox.
At the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her film The Testament of Ann Lee on Tuesday, Sept. 9, the actress, 39, opened up about giving up Botox and makeup for her role as Ann Lee, the founder of the Shakers.
In speaking with Etalk on the red carpet, Seyfried said that the “sacrifice” was well worth it.
“I’m an actor and that’s my job and that’s what I love to do,” she told the outlet. “I don’t necessarily need all that in my life. I just like it. The things that I like, I can sacrifice a little. Of course I can.”
She added, “We did make sacrifices, and it was worth it. Every day was fun. We didn’t just survive, we thrived.”
The actress previously spoke about forgoing Botox as part of director Mona Fastvold’s no-makeup rule for The Testament of Ann Lee in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Aug. 26.
“I couldn’t get Botox for a year,” she told the magazine. “That was a big assignment… When I first got [Botox], I was, like, ‘This is amazing,’ because I frown a lot. But then it all came back in a way that was absolutely necessary for all the work I was doing.”
The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday, Sept. 1. The historical musical drama earned a 15-minute standing ovation after the screening — the longest of any film at this year’s event, surpassing the 13 minutes of applause given to Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.
In video footage shared by Variety, Seyfried was captured getting emotional at the ovation as she gazed around in awe at her colleagues, including director/co-writer Fastvold.
Per a synopsis from the festival, The Testament of Ann Lee is “an epic fable inspired by the life of Ann Lee, the founder of the Shakers, a radical religious movement that began in the late 1700s.”
Take a quick trip with me, reader, if you will. Think of Austin Butler, years after filming Elvis and he was still all “I just can’t shake the accent!” And then, by contrast, we have Amanda Seyfried, proudly stepping up to the mic and declaring, “I gave up Botox, you guys!” I love her for this! Genuinely, I’m not being sarcastic or facetious at all! (I know sometimes it can be hard to tell…) This is what I’ve always enjoyed about Amanda: she is never too cool for school. She’s full unapologetic theater kid energy, yet without veering into Rachel Berry obnoxiousness. I’m thinking especially of how candid she’s been about how hard she worked for her six Wicked auditions to play Glinda. She wanted it bad! And then didn’t hide or deny it publicly, even though it didn’t go her way. But it sure sounds like playing Ann Lee is going her way in a very big way. And in Testament she still gets to show off her singing and dancing chops, only she’s traded flying monkeys for, according to Fastvold, “the best prosthetics we could possibly get for birthing vaginas.” Well, that’s me sold.
Photos credit: IPA/INSTARimages, IMAGO/Anna Maria Tinghino/Avalon, Cover Images, Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon, Cobra Team/Backgrid
She’s someone who has grown on me as a person, even if I can’t stand watching her onscreen.
Same. I used to hate her, can’t even remember why now.
Mine is dumb. There is something about the way her lips move as she speaks that weirds me out. Just gives me the ick even though it’s irrational.
The way she speaks makes me think she had an untreated speech impediment as a child. Which is probably unlikely, because she was a child actor. I would assume that would have been addressed at that time so as not to interfere with her career.
I also think her weight loss after Mean Girls has given her a gaunt and bug-eyed look.
These are shallow things to say about a person, I know!
She’s attractive as well as talented.
Sorry Amanda.
I would watch this just for her. She’s so freaking talented and yes, so real for just admitting she does Botox. I got it for the first time this year because I also frown a lot and I have to admit, I like the results!
I get that their looks are huge for many actors (also tied to the lucrative commercial deals they make) but I wish every film banned botox, it’s so weird watching people trying to emote with little to no facial movement. For example I loved The Fall Guy but yikes it was distracting.
I sort of agree with you and I also loved the Fall Guy! I wasn’t as distracted in that movie because it was set in modern day with wealthy industry people. Like I expect them to look like that. The pre-2000s set movies and shows look weird to me when people have obvious botox and fillers.
Yes! I don’t like immobilized faces, and yes many of these actors have veered far into immobilization. Watching people’s weird botoxed, filled and surgeried faces increasingly feels like I’m watching ai slop, and for as much as it’s a brief shock to see a normal face like Lisa Kudrow, after that brief second of “oh she looks…” I realize she looks great and that wrinkles are not the enemy.
Amanda went a year with no botox and no one thought she looked anything off so…
I respect that she was honest about giving up Botox. I guess it is just a sad statement on society that she felt she needed it in the first place, especially because she is only 39.
The Testament of Ann Lee got a lot of raves at TIFF and so I think she will be a part of the discussion along with Jessie Buckley.
I’ve apparently got resting troubled face, eg I furrow my brows when I’m thinking, listening, just going about my day. People think I’m upset when I’m totally not at all.
I’ve been thinking a lot lately of getting botox around my elevens/forehead just for that.
Not out of vanity but because I think it’s negatively affecting my relationships. (Friends, family asking me if everything is okay, treating me with kid gloves etc. and it’s probably sinking my flirting game too LOL)
I got it years ago for my “elevens“ on my forehead and absolutely loved it. I have the same issue with resting bitch face.Now I get it two or three times a year on my forehead and around my crows feet. People judge, but if it makes you feel better about yourself, go for it!
Try the stick on things (Frownies? Wrinkies? Whichever…) first.
I get it done once or twice a year and it really does help with my 11’s. My daughter was always asking why I looked so mad lol. I haven’t had anything else done & I like the little confidence boost it gives me.
I’ve never been a big fan of her as a vocalist. She was one of the weak links for me in both Mamma Mia! and Les Mis; her voice is a little too thin and reedy for my tastes. … but I’ve always loved her as an actress. I will definitely be seeing this!
She was really good playing Elizabeth Holmes in the Theranos movie. Giving up Botox probably made her face more expressive and historically accurate.
I have nothing useful to add except that the TIFF photos of her, Fastvold, and Lewis Pullman with the puppies were pure serotonin. Seriously, look them up. 🙂