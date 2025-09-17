Melania & Donald Trump asked for separate bedrooms at Windsor Castle

Donald and Melania Trump arrived in the UK last night, and they arrived via helicopter at Windsor Castle a short time ago. Droopyface Don looks like he was pumped full of drugs so he could manage “walking” and “descending stairs.” Melania looks like she’s already fed up with all of this. Mel has barely been around her husband or the White House this year, preferring to split her time between New York and Mar-a-Lago. This state visit might be the most time Don and Mel have spent together in many years. Well, speaking of, the British tabloids have some tea on the Trumps’ sleeping arrangements. Separate bedrooms, separate lives.
President Trump and first lady Melania will sleep in separate suites at Windsor Castle, according to sources. Palace insiders have told the Daily Mail that the pair have opted for some privacy and will enjoy their own rooms, as well as sheets shipped in from the U.S. during the U.K. state visit” this week. Thankfully, Windsor Castle boasts more than 1,000 rooms, including state apartments, private chambers, chapels, and offices.
“Below-stairs wags, noting that Melania has a separate suite, joke that if she’d asked for a water bed she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald,” the Daily Mail’s “Ephraim Hardcastle” column reads.
The suggestion that the Trumps are effectively separated has lingered in the background of the administration for months. She lives mainly in New York as her husband rips up and redraws the White House in his image down in Washington, D.C.
However, their decision to sleep separated by a wall could be considered all the rage at Windsor, since the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are said to have enjoyed their own separate sleeping quarters. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have gone one step further and maintain separate residences.
Trump’s lackeys reportedly combed his Windsor suite before he touched down at Stansted Airport, just outside of London, on Tuesday, surmising that the royal bedding was not up to scratch, the Ephraim column states. His team then provided housekeepers at the 11th-century residence with his preferred bed linen. A courtier joked in response that this was because Trump decided that he did not want to sully royal bedding with his tanning chemicals.
[From The Daily Beast]
The gossip has always been that Don and Mel have separate bedrooms though – I remember those reports from the first Trump term. From what I remember, Don took the Lincoln Bedroom and Mel took a different bedroom, and she set up her own space in the residence so she didn’t have to see her husband. Anyway, it’s interesting that the British tabloids are gossiping about the Trumps’ separate bedrooms. Now do William, Kate, Charles and Camilla.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the Air Force one during the US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom at London Stansted Airport, Stansted, United Kingdom, 16th September 2025,Image: 1037943179, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: EDITORIAL USE ONLY;, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ae Cosgrove/News Images/Avalon
-
-
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport, in Essex, ahead of the US President’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Where: Stansted, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport, in Essex, ahead of the US President’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Where: Stansted, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport, in Essex, ahead of the US President’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Where: Stansted, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. .
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. .
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visit Windsor Castle as they make a second State Visit to the UK
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
President of the United States Donald Trump and the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visit Windsor Castle as they make a second State Visit to the UK
Featuring: First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Separate accommodation for visiting dignitaries is nothing new. The Kennedy trips were , Ike and Mamie, etc etc.
Where everyone is sleeping seems quite irrelevant give how absolutely miserable everyone looks in the official photos. No one wants this visit. I assume Trump left his fail children and Nazi comrades at home this time.
Well, the do acknowledge that Charles and Camilla maintain separate residences. I wonder if Will and Kate are ever just like why can’t we just say we do that too? Except of course that doesn’t go with their happy family doing all the school runs together pr.
If William hadn’t made ‘happily married family man’ the mainstay of his brand for so long their lives would be a lot easier.
Yeah this is well known about them, and it fits right in with the rest of the Windsors. They’ve been telling us for years how it’s perfectly reasonable and expected that not only do they not share bedrooms, it’s not odd that they live in different homes for most of the year.
They’ve been telling us that from Elizabeth and Philip, down to Charles and Camilla, and a bunch of others in that family. Not sure why they are trying to make it a thing here. Healthy couples sleep separately if they’re on different sleep schedules, and if one snores or has a CPAP machine. Not sure how they manage to swing making people think it was normal for a healthy, happy couple to live 900 miles apart for most of the year.
so do they bring their own sheets so they can take them and the staff cant’s see that he’s incontinent?
oh was that what was thrown out the window?
Or that quip about them not wanting to leave orange makeup on the palace sheets might be true.
He’s incontinent and probably at this point can’t control his bowels either (he reportedly always smells like a Trump Dump).
They are trying to hide it from the Windsor housekeepers, who will sell the story (as they should!).
If anyone is eating, don’t read this: Why do I get the feeling his tanning chemicals are far from the only stains he leaves on his bedding, and they don’t want that revealed, so they bring sheets that they can take away when they leave, so no leaks, pun very much intended.
He probably travels with a rubber sheet as well.
It is so unprofessional for palace sources to leak this.
Btw what is up with Trumps upper lip in the header pic it looks like a white moustache?
Maybe he’s trying to keep it from drooping. He looks like he is grimacing. He looks unwell but someone did a decent job topping off the hair.
I think he had a mini-stroke those few days he was missing. Since then, the left side of his face seems to be drooping all the time. It’s a noticeable difference.
We knew this and we don’t blame her. We do blame her for staying with him and pretending like he’s a good person. I wish I had the foresight to insist on separate rooms with mr. gaffney. No troubles with us together. I just want my own space more than every now and again.
Melania, an immigrant herself, asked to see Obama’s birth certificate. She’s also a grown woman who’s staying with a fascist. I blame her.
You can add another D…for Darth (Vader) when Donny boy is hooked up to cpap. Yet another reason for separate bedrooms.
I reckon none of the people on the photo even share a house, let alone a bedroom.
In the standing to attention pic of WanK she looks like the has the totally unrealistic proportions of my childhood barbie. Minus the boobs. If they don’t want us talking then they need to go back to padding her clothes. Or actually get her help but we know the royal family aren’t big on that.
I wouldn’t sleep next to rotting garbage, would you?
I wonder how much extra he had to pay her to agree to hold hands a lot on this trip. 🤔 Probably a million dollars a hand hold. 😂
Good lord, Trump looks like AI tried to colorize a black and white photo and failed!
Mel’s hat game is a direct steal from The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show. She’s cosplaying Natasha Fatale, right down to the black and purple wardrobe.
Why is she dressed for a funeral? Bizarre
Wishful thinking?
She looks like her face hurts. I mean, more than usual.
The photos from this trip show the Trumps holding hands which we know Mel hates. How does he “convince” her to do it?
$$$$$, and you just know she pulls a Monk as soon as she’s out of line of sight! I can picture her SS detail pulling out a wipe and handing it to her.
Could also be for physical stability.
I THINK….. the tell is the hamburgler hat. When it’s not the real Mel, the Hamburgler hat comes out so pictures can’t scrutinize her facial features too much to spot the difference.
I think that’s the real Mel. I don’t think she would give up an opportunity to rub shoulders with British royals.
That suit looks terrible on her though.
Well as we all know this isn’t anything new so its weird that its getting such coverage. maybe talking about the bedrooms was a way to sneak in the information about the bedsheets?
I’m shocked he made the trip. He always looks a frumpled fascist mess. The droopy face, the ill fitting suit. Ugh. That forward lean is becoming very apparent in every pic. Also, her hands are bigger than his, and she doesn’t have big hands. His hands really are tiny.
I think she is holding his hand for balance and to avoid another fall. He brings his own linens because he is incontinent. Apparently his smell is absolutely awful. Racism stinks!
I imagine those sheets need to be treated like toxic waste.