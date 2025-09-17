Melania & Donald Trump asked for separate bedrooms at Windsor Castle

Donald and Melania Trump arrived in the UK last night, and they arrived via helicopter at Windsor Castle a short time ago. Droopyface Don looks like he was pumped full of drugs so he could manage “walking” and “descending stairs.” Melania looks like she’s already fed up with all of this. Mel has barely been around her husband or the White House this year, preferring to split her time between New York and Mar-a-Lago. This state visit might be the most time Don and Mel have spent together in many years. Well, speaking of, the British tabloids have some tea on the Trumps’ sleeping arrangements. Separate bedrooms, separate lives.

President Trump and first lady Melania will sleep in separate suites at Windsor Castle, according to sources. Palace insiders have told the Daily Mail that the pair have opted for some privacy and will enjoy their own rooms, as well as sheets shipped in from the U.S. during the U.K. state visit” this week. Thankfully, Windsor Castle boasts more than 1,000 rooms, including state apartments, private chambers, chapels, and offices.

“Below-stairs wags, noting that Melania has a separate suite, joke that if she’d asked for a water bed she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald,” the Daily Mail’s “Ephraim Hardcastle” column reads.

The suggestion that the Trumps are effectively separated has lingered in the background of the administration for months. She lives mainly in New York as her husband rips up and redraws the White House in his image down in Washington, D.C.

However, their decision to sleep separated by a wall could be considered all the rage at Windsor, since the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are said to have enjoyed their own separate sleeping quarters. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have gone one step further and maintain separate residences.

Trump’s lackeys reportedly combed his Windsor suite before he touched down at Stansted Airport, just outside of London, on Tuesday, surmising that the royal bedding was not up to scratch, the Ephraim column states. His team then provided housekeepers at the 11th-century residence with his preferred bed linen. A courtier joked in response that this was because Trump decided that he did not want to sully royal bedding with his tanning chemicals.