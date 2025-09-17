Platell: Princess Kate isn’t sulky or boring, she’s the ‘shining jewel in the Royal crown’

Some commenters ask why I even pay attention to what the Daily Mail says about the Windsors and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This story is a good reason why: because the palaces are in open communication with the Mail’s editors, columnists and reporters, and both sides yank each other’s leashes constantly. The Mail does not have a parasitic relationship with the Windsors – they have an evil symbiosis, working in concert with one another. So, during Prince Harry’s four-day visit to the UK, Mail columnist Amanda Platell wrote several violent hissy fits about his trip and how Prince William is plotting to destroy Harry when the time comes. Then everything shifted, and suddenly no one could deny that William and Kate are lazy idiots who were pitifully trying to “compete” with Harry. Platell’s volte-face was astonishing, and she wrote that Harry’s visit should be a wake-up call for the sulky “Prince and Princess of Boring.” Just a few days later and at least one call from Kensington Palace, and Platell changed her tune once again in this piece: “I’m so disgusted with myself for the cruel thing I said about Kate… I’m choking on my words now I know the truth. Kate, I’m just so sorry.”
On Saturday, in the wake of Prince Harry’s whirlwind ‘pseudo-royal tour’ and the reconciliation with his father, King Charles, I warned of the dangers to the monarchy of the return of his prodigal son. I lamented that the Prince and Princess of Boring, William and Kate, had decided to hide away from the public eye at such a critical time, even questioning the wisdom of Kate’s two dull visits to textile factories as Harry was adorably high-fiving disabled children at the Diana Awards, set up in honour of his mum.
Well, I’m now not just eating my words – but choking on them, after reading details of the Princess of Wales’s hectic itinerary for President Trump and First Lady Melania’s historic second State visit to Britain. President Trump has said himself that he and Melania are ‘thrilled’ the Princess will be ‘front and centre’ during their visit. A Trump source added: ‘The inclusion of Princess Kate in so many events during the state visit is an honour.’
I now regret that I overlooked what a valuable asset Kate is to the Royal family and for that, I owe her an apology. Given her high-profile role in the diplomatic proceedings, I am now astonished that mum-of-three Kate, who let’s not forget is still recovering from cancer, even managed to squeeze in those two textile factory visits, alongside the extensive preparations required for Trump’s visit.
I can only imagine how many hours are required to plan her outfits for the coming days – for she will certainly perfect the respectful, dazzling, dignified looks fit for a Presidential visit. How many trips did her hairdresser have to make to finesse a hair-do upon which to perch a priceless Windsor tiara?
When I wrote on Saturday, I was forgetting that when Kate puts on the glamour and the glitz, her presence is incomparable. She is still the shining jewel in the Royal crown, one of the most photographed women in the world with the enigmatic magic of Princess Diana.
It is satisfying to see that media coverage of the Trump tour has already eclipsed Prince Harry’s visit, which I can now see for what it was: a desperate bid from the disgraced Prince to ingratiate himself back not just into his father’s good books, but also to remind us all of his inalienable Royal status as fifth-in-line to the throne. A status which has made him and his wife millions through their Netflix documentary and Harry’s own memoir Spare.
I wonder if we’re supposed to read some of this with an eyeroll, because Platell couldn’t be more obvious with her regurgitated palace talking points, specifically the Waity PR: that everyone should be on their knees with gratitude that Kate does some jazz hands during state visits, that she’s the second coming of Diana, that she’s the jewel in the crown, for goodness sake! It’s purposefully over-the-top, right? Right?? Anyway, I’m sure she got a call from the palace. They must have panicked because what happens if they lose the support of one of the most deranged royalists at the Mail? It’s funny to think that Platell is the Deranger equivalent of Walter Cronkite. Anyway, the second half of this is just rage and insults at Prince Harry, so it’s back to regularly scheduled programming after several days of people calling out William in particular.
And pigs can fly
Oh dear did someone get their hand slapped and had to apologize to the shining jewel in the rusting crown? My god just tell the truth and stop the lying they can’t throw you in a dungeon. If you have any dignity left ( and I don’t believe she ever did) than stop the nonsense!
Her editor obviously got a call from the palace and told Amanda she had to write this. So she did because she doesn’t want to lose her job but it’s purposefully laced with sarcasm and doesn’t ring true at all.
How many hours go into planning her outfits… This is ironic, isn’t it? Dusting off one of her gazillions of dresscoats, slapping her little-girl-wig on her head and Kate is done! Don’t tell me she is preparing any sort of content for her engagement with Melania. Both are only keen on finding the next camera…
“Little girl wig” is right. I see that sad thing (and, let’s be honest, her makeup) and just think 🎵I’ve written a letter to Daddy…🎵
This bit in particular:
“I can only imagine how many hours are required to plan her outfits for the coming days …. how many trips did her hairdresser have to make to finesse a hair-do upon which to perch a priceless Windsor tiara?“
It is absolutely DRIPPING with sarcasm.
Obviously Platell has been called to heel, and she’s not happy about it.
That is one very dull crown indeed.
Remember when ABC killed an Epstein expose with the threat of cutting off access to Will and Kate? That’s still the play here. “Look, the king is going to die and if you want access to the new king and queen, you need to eat crow and say that Kate is the bestest best of whatever forever!”
This definitely reads like shade. I mean, Kate is the “shining jewel” because Amanda “can only imagine how many hours are required to plan her outfits for the coming days … How many trips did her hairdresser have to make to finesse a hair-do upon which to perch a priceless Windsor tiara?”
Still nothing about how Kate’s work is “impactful” or anything but “dull?”
This gives “I’m choking on my words” new meaning. So the Fail got an incandescent call from KP, Amanda pretended to apologize (with or without her editors’ OK) and, oh, here, have KP’s latest talking points about Harry.
Totally agree.
This is too over the top…she is being sarcastic and throwing shade….
I agree that this is 100% sarcasm, written so over the top that the “journalist” intended everyone to know it was sarcasm! Actually, it is pretty funny, as well!
Yeap, this is so full of shade. When I first read the headline (I did not read the piece till now) I thought Platell was taking the mickey out of Kate. I am still not sure if this piece by Platell is meant to be taken serious.
“How many trips did her hairdresser have to make to finesse a hair-do upon which to perch a priceless Windsor tiara?” Irony? Sarcasm?
“She is still the shining jewel in the Royal crown, one of the most photographed women in the world with the enigmatic magic of Princess Diana.” Again Irony? Again Sarcasm?
This sounds sarcastic. She’s being sarcastic, right? PLEASE TELL ME IT’S SARCASM. Because otherwise, my God, this beyond excessive fawning is embarrassing for the writer and for Kate herself. Hell, I’m embarrassed just reading it.
100% its sarcasm. Kate is doing three things at the state visit, which is pretty on par with what she usually does at these events. Its Trump and his minions, so no one is going to expect her to be intelligent or make small talk. She doesn’t have to prepare jackshit lmao.
She clearly got a call from W&K’s team and this is the result.
I wonder if the call came from Carole, maybe via one of her mates high up on the Mail. As there’s no “apology” for William.
Amanda Platell, what it’s like to sell your soul? As a writer, your words are your credibility, your skill, your value, and you just proved to have none of those things. I’ve seen some sick stuff come out of the salty press but this is a new low.
I read this as her taking the piss. It was Amanda who first coined the soubriquet “waitykatie” and as a professional working woman knows lazy when she sees it.
You guys, mood boards of Meghan looks take tiiiiime. Gawd.
Yeah I think Amanda is giving Kate the business here. And of course she had to get in her obligatory dig at Harry. However, I think the response to Thump’s visit will be quite a bit different than what Harry was given.
That article is hysterical! She clearly got a call to walk back what she said and is using sarcasm and passive-aggressiveness to fight back. How hard it must be to choose outfits! Sit with her hairdresser! Poor sausage, it’s amazing that she found time to visit a textile factory amidst all that WORK.
Similar to the hysterical explanations about how Kate couldn’t possibly attend ASCOT because it was a hot day, she ‘d have needed to sit for hours getting her hair done (!), carriage was rickety going over pot holes, heatwave on ( already mentioned?), she’s in recovery from cancer you unfeeling brutes and is naturally delicate because she’s a true lady not some kind of farm hand!!
This is 100% snark. Either she or her editor (or both) got a phone call from the palace so she agreed to regurgitate the palace talking points but this is pure shade.
I mean, this? “I am now astonished that mum-of-three Kate, who let’s not forget is still recovering from cancer, even managed to squeeze in those two textile factory visits” had me howling. And this? “media coverage of the Trump tour has already eclipsed Prince Harry’s visit, which I can now see for what it was: a desperate bid….” she gives away the game very carefully in some of these lines – “i can now see for what it was” because someone at KP told her that.
This is actually hilarious. When I first saw the headline I thought “oh FFS” but reading it…its dripping in condescension and snark.
What’s interesting to me is that a call was made and it was about….Kate. Apologizing to Kate as opposed to William. So who made the call or did KP really only care that it was walked back for Kate?
Yes I think that’s interesting too. Is it because the Firm is depending a lot on Kate’s “glamour” to get them through William’s reign? Is it because they think the cancer makes her free from criticism? Or is it just because someone on Kate’s team (ahem Carole) called and William wasn’t part of the discussion?
But – what does Kate have to offer them in exchange for this? Sorry, but no one at either palace is going to cut out the DM. English is there and she heads the rota so she says who covers what. So access to W&K wasn’t on the table. Access to the kids? Eh, that’s not really worth anything anymore. Or did Platell just decide getting screamed at wasnt worth it?
By all means, let’s never forget the cancer. How angry must they have been at KP for Platell to actually use the words, “I apologize.” But it looks like Platell got her own back by the end – so sarcastic.
How brave and hardworking Kate is, squeezing in those two factory visits in between choosing evening gowns. What saintly patience and fortitude she shows in spending hours with her hairdresser on multi-colored wigs. Really, the UK is blessed to have her.
Kate did a video announcing she was cancer-free a year ago so this feels disingenuous. They can say she’s still recovering from having had cancer sure but not this.
Oh just the headline is hilarious. I’m disgusted with myself. I’m so sorry Kate now that I know the truth. LOL
KP demands a groveling apology for Kate and presto!! Here it js. Harry asked for an apology to Meghan and it’s “sorry we can’t do that, protocol, you know”.
Anybody read about the hard lives of pioneer women who had to be multitasking and self sufficient? A striking example is Mary Walker’s 1840 diary, where she notes, “Got my housework done; baked six more loaves of bread; cooked a kettle of mush; put my clothes away; set my house in order—at 9 pm was delivered with another baby”. Can you imagine comparing this woman or indeed any women without wealth and staff with the pampered life of Kate?
Keen has no magic and she’s no Diana. Keen with the wig draped over her shoulder and that silly expression
The witch got a rage-call from Bulliam Stalin and she caved. A volte face to save her job. Not just apologise but grovel! But most of all rip into Harry again! Those were the orders to Witchell!
A passive-agressive non-apology they got.
But Harry sure was flogged!
Again, it’s a cesspool 🤮
Witchell should be inducted to the Order of the Brown Nose !