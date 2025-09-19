Brigitte Macron will present ‘scientific evidence’ that she is a woman in her lawsuit

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron filed a lawsuit against Candace Owens. You see, Owens is one of the prominent self-styled “transvestigators” in America, meaning she and other bigoted grifters publicly “accuse” famous/prominent women of being transgender. I don’t even know if Candace Owens originated the lie that Brigitte Macron was born a man, but Candace was one of the loudest voices screaming about it. Candace probably never thought the sitting French president would actually sue her. Well, she was wrong. The Macrons are going all in, and they’re fully prepared to see this through. Even if that means providing scientific evidence to the court that Brigitte is a biological, cisgender woman.
Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove Mrs Macron is a woman. Their lawyer says the French president and Mrs Macron will present the documentation in a defamation suit they have taken against the right-wing influencer Candace Owens after she promoted her belief that Brigitte Macron was born male. Ms Owens’ lawyers have responded with a motion to dismiss the claim.
Speaking to the BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast, the Macrons’ lawyer in the case, Tom Clare, said Mrs Macron had found the claims “incredibly upsetting” and they were a “distraction” to the French president.
“I don’t want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he’s not immune from that because he’s the president of a country,” he said.
Mr Clare said there would be “expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature” and while he would not reveal, at this stage, its exact nature, he said the couple were prepared to demonstrate fully “both generically and specifically” that the allegations are false.
“It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward,” he said. “It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she’s willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight. If that unpleasantness and that discomfort that she has of opening herself up in that way is what it takes to set a record straight and stop this, she’s 100% ready to meet that burden.”
When asked if the Macrons would be supplying pictures of Brigitte pregnant and raising her children, Mr Clare said they existed and would be presented in court where there are rules and standards.
Ms Owens, a former commentator for conservative US outlet Daily Wire who has millions of followers on social media, has repeatedly promoted her view that Brigitte Macron is a man. In March 2024, she claimed she would stake her “entire professional reputation” on the allegation.
When the Macrons filed the lawsuit, I knew that Candace was screwed. It’s pretty obvious that there is be a mountain of “evidence” that Brigitte was born a woman and has identified as a woman for her entire life. I’m a big fan of public figures dragging these nutcases into court and destroying them. That’s what happened when the Sandy Hook families took Alex Jones to court as well – once you stand up to these losers, liars and morons, their whole world falls apart, as does their grift.
FRANCE- POLITICS-TOP LEVEL SUMMIT-NIGERIA-AFRICA French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte received Nigeria s President Bola Tinubo, who is visiting France for two days in the company of the First Lady, at the Elysee Palace. In Paris, 28 November, 2024. PARIS ILE-DE-FRANCE FRANCE Copyright: xAndreaxSavoranixNerix FRANCE- POLITICS-TOP LEVEL SUMMI ASAVORANINERI-4,Image: 940392686, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Andrea Savorani Neri/Avalon
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte at the Ceremonial Welcome for the State Visit of The President of France Emmanuel Macron at Windsor in Windsor, England, UK on Tuesday 8 July, 2025.,Image: 1019688065, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
Paris, FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a grand state banquet at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris to honor the state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
Hanoï, VIETNAM – France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visit the University of Science and Technology in Hanoi on May 27, 2025. © Jeanne Accorsini/Pool/Bestimage
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
Jakarta, INDONESIA – Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto receives France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 28, 2025.
Pictured: Prabowo Subianto, President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
London, UNITED KINGDOM French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron explore the British Museum in London as part of their official visit to the United Kingdom.
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
London, UNITED KINGDOM French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron explore the British Museum in London as part of their official visit to the United Kingdom.
Pictured: Brigitte Macron
London, UNITED KINGDOM Brigitte Macron, President Emmanuel Macron, and Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, gather at a state banquet at Guildhall in London on July 9, 2025, as part of the French presidential couple’s official three-day visit to the UK.
Pictured: Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron
Ridiculous par for the deplorable course regarding a situation like this 😡
Absolutely disgusting that she has to do this
Absolutely. The whole thing is appalling and gross and it goes without saying she shouldn’t have to do this but I am kind of glad she is.
I hope it discourages other from making such disgusting claims. But I also hope it doesn’t set a precedent for us HAVING TO PROVE our womanhood to any creep with a platform. Ugh.
It’s humiliating, to say the least.
But I am glad they are suing the hell out of this person.
I’m actually pretty concerned about this, because the whole thing seems like it just reifies transphobia?
Because while I’m glad this will hopefully get Owens to stop bullying Macron (and maybe be more cautious before bullying others), I hate that the response is “Here’s scientific proof I’m a ‘real’ woman,” in which only women who were assigned female at birth, and/or have certain physiological/genetic/hormonal markers are real women.
I wish instead the response were more along the lines of “All women are women, regardless of birth assignment, so STFU” or some other dismissal of the entire conversation.
Feels Macron could have a sexual harassment case against Owens, for instance, because she should have a right to not have her genitalia discussed by Owens, repeatedly, on public platforms.
But when it’s about proving “real” womanhood by expert testimony and sex assignment at birth, we reinforce the notion that transwomen are not women.
And that’s exactly the kind of message Owens supports. So she kind of wins either way.
DK, good points. But also: the Right is asserting a prerogative to say: a man is what I say is a man; a woman is what I say is a woman. This case is refuting that claim. It’s important to push back, on that, as well.
Absolutely horrendous that she is made to do this. I genuinely hope that they end up taking all of Owens’ money and that she’s forced to deplatform.
100% this. I hope they absolutely bankrupt her.
This is ridiculous. Candace Owens needs to reflect on what sort of person she is.
I think Candace knows precisely what type of person she is.
When I think there are consumers out there for this kind of garbage, I realize how messed up this world is (or is getting to be).
Candace is in for the grift! Yet there are people more than willing to believe her BS…. What a world! The internet is a general purpose technology but it has brought in its own ilks as with all inventions!
She has millions of followers 😏 this is beyond sad 😏
If I had the money, opportunity, and legal team I would absolutely go after people like this.
Moving past the ‘so what???’ aspect of someone’s biology (and the scientific inaccuracy of the idea that biological gender is absolutely binary), if you’re going to lie with a view to hurting others you should be taken to task.
The way the press have treated Harry and Meghan and his response to a lifetime of it is a big part of why I applaud their success and will support their endeavours where I can.
This is absolutely disgusting. I understand why she’s doing it, but that we’ve gotten to the point where this is reasonable or even something that needs to be done is awful. And the thing is these people who are the audience for this sort of bigotry will never believe any evidence anyway. They will just move the goal posts as to why it doesn’t count, because they don’t like to be confronted with their bigotry.
I’m glad that Candace is being sued though. I do understand that you can’t acknowledge every crackpot, but the more these people are proven wrong for grifting hopefully the easier it will be to use them as examples of why other grifters are likely lying.
Owens was absolutely not the first one to make those allegations. They come from French conspiracy theorists. Some have even already been to trials, one won and one lost.
French media is to blame as well for giving them a lot of air time, and some left wing newspapers are even now claiming that Brigitte Macron is a transphobe for wanting to prove that the allegations are false.
How did one manage to win? 😮
Basically, they argued hat they had spread the rumour in good faith, that they did believe that she was born a man when spreading it. French courts are known to be very laxists in general, it is not that surprising.
She appealed the judgement tho.
This is a gross story. Why is Candace so dead set on being right? I know she’s pretty delusional but is she really this delusional? She definitely has a lot of money, why risk losing it for such a stupid and obviously fake story?
Because she likely knows that she will not be the one paying the legal bills if the bills are paid at all. And in the meantime maybe she is hoping for a fox or political position by being as hateful and descructive as possible. Maybe you have to show that you have no morals at all and are willing to sink well beneath the sewer to snag one of those jobs.
Seems like a DNA test would suffice, but whatever¯\_(ツ)_/¯. As for Candace Owens’ staking her entire professional reputation on her assertion… well, that shouldn’t take long.
IMO, Candace Owens is a Heritage Foundation stooge. She thinks feminism is a precursor to transgenderism.
Yep, and now she’s trying to make money off the Charlie Kirk m*rder to payroll this lawsuit. She is in panic mode.
Photographic evidence? Ugh. Won’t that leak?
If intrusive photographic evidence is required in legal cases like this, some victims will be hesitant to sue bc it’s so frickin intrusive and gross on top of an already intrusive and gross situation.
Could be just photos of her when she was pregnant?
I read on the Guardian yesterday it would be things like pictures of her pregnant, baby pictures, childhood pictures – things that prove she has always identified as a woman.
As I said above, a simple DNA test with affidavits from the testing lab that it is hers should be sufficient. More definitive than photos of her while pregnant since photos can be manipulated in many ways.
I hope they sue the pants off her when this is done
It’s so fucking vile how obsessed these people are with other folks’ genitals. So perverted and sick.
I am so happy the Macrons are suing the ever living you know what out of this professional troll. May she be left with nothing but her White Lives Matter shirt on her back and only crusty ass Yeezy in her contact list as White Supremacy turns its back on her. Apparently she is getting trolled online by racists who call her family an abomination.
Owens is incredibly dangerous. She doesn’t just carry water for White Supremacy. She fuels it and fans flames. She gives racist a live prop to point to and say “see this Black person agrees with my bigotry” In fact the mass shooter in New Zealand has said he was directly influenced by Candance Owens. Numerous mass shooters have been influenced and indoctrinated by her.
Imagine your entire legacy being death and destruction and for what a few dollars! What a vile person she is! Get wrecked Auntie Ruckus!
First, Candace Owens is a creep. Full stop! Second, why this creep is so preoccupied with another woman’s genitals and chromosomes eludes me. I agree with Susie Shirley. Nothing would please me more than to see Brigitte Macron receive a handsome settlement and Owens bankrupted.
These people are sick – just no other explanation.
So glad people with means are doing something to take every one of these nutjobs down. They all need to be silenced and forced to crawl back under their rocks.
Big fan of this. So happy the Macrons made time for it. This garbage will continue until powerful people shut it down, and this is one such way to do so.
I don’t understand what “photographic and scientific”evidence is necessary. All they have to do is provide her and her children’s birth certificates.
I hope they take Owens to the cleaner’s.
I hope this will bankrupt Candice, what an awful thing to do to someone- regardless of whether or not it’s true…terrible to out people who don’t want to be outed. Go Brigitte, slap them with a lawsuit as hard as you slapped…nvm. lol