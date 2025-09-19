Brigitte Macron will present ‘scientific evidence’ that she is a woman in her lawsuit

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron filed a lawsuit against Candace Owens. You see, Owens is one of the prominent self-styled “transvestigators” in America, meaning she and other bigoted grifters publicly “accuse” famous/prominent women of being transgender. I don’t even know if Candace Owens originated the lie that Brigitte Macron was born a man, but Candace was one of the loudest voices screaming about it. Candace probably never thought the sitting French president would actually sue her. Well, she was wrong. The Macrons are going all in, and they’re fully prepared to see this through. Even if that means providing scientific evidence to the court that Brigitte is a biological, cisgender woman.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove Mrs Macron is a woman. Their lawyer says the French president and Mrs Macron will present the documentation in a defamation suit they have taken against the right-wing influencer Candace Owens after she promoted her belief that Brigitte Macron was born male. Ms Owens’ lawyers have responded with a motion to dismiss the claim.

Speaking to the BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast, the Macrons’ lawyer in the case, Tom Clare, said Mrs Macron had found the claims “incredibly upsetting” and they were a “distraction” to the French president.

“I don’t want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he’s not immune from that because he’s the president of a country,” he said.

Mr Clare said there would be “expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature” and while he would not reveal, at this stage, its exact nature, he said the couple were prepared to demonstrate fully “both generically and specifically” that the allegations are false.

“It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward,” he said. “It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she’s willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight. If that unpleasantness and that discomfort that she has of opening herself up in that way is what it takes to set a record straight and stop this, she’s 100% ready to meet that burden.”

When asked if the Macrons would be supplying pictures of Brigitte pregnant and raising her children, Mr Clare said they existed and would be presented in court where there are rules and standards.

Ms Owens, a former commentator for conservative US outlet Daily Wire who has millions of followers on social media, has repeatedly promoted her view that Brigitte Macron is a man. In March 2024, she claimed she would stake her “entire professional reputation” on the allegation.