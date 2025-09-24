Donald Trump looked & sounded ‘stark raving mad’ at the United Nations

Donald Trump hates many different parts about being president. I would think that he hates showing up to the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, which is happening this week. But you know what? I bet he actually enjoys it – it’s a chance to make a horse’s ass out of himself on the global stage, in front of all of the visiting heads of state and international diplomats and dignitaries. Trump must feel like he’s in his element. Either that, or this weak, ugly, orange man feels angry that he’ll never be welcome in these circles, so he lashes out in the most obvious and pathetic way possible.
Early into his nearly hourlong remarks on Tuesday, Trump said the global body is “not even coming close to living up” to its potential.
“All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up,” the president said. “It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war. The only thing that solves war, and wars, is action.”
Trump’s wandering speech had no shortage of false claims and contradictions. He touted peace while telling drug cartels he would blow them “out of existence.” He questioned the purpose of the U.N.’s existence, but later in the morning told the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres that the U.S. “is behind the United Nations 100%.”
“I may disagree with it sometimes, but I am so behind it because the potential for peace at this institution is great,” he said.
While opening his speech, Trump told the room that the teleprompter wasn’t working, saying that whoever was operating it was “in big trouble.” He later mocked the U.N. for having a “bad escalator.”
Trump claimed he has “ended seven wars,” while the U.N. offered empty words. Trump, who is campaigning for a Nobel Peace Prize, boasted how he — and not the U.N. — has been a key player in settling global conflicts. But Trump’s repeated claims of being a peacemaker are complicated. Some of the conflicts he has cited in the past have not been wars or have yet to end.
Trump said if Russia does not end its invasion of Ukraine, he is prepared to impose “a strong round of powerful tariffs.” He then told European nations to “step it up” and stop importing Russian oil.
Trump scolded representatives for their countries’ immigration policies, while upholding his mass deportation agenda in the U.S. as the best way to address the “crisis of uncontrolled migration.” This led the president to say, “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”
Trump described climate change as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.” The U.S. president claimed that scientific predictions made by U.N. bodies were wrong and blasted wind farms and other renewable energy projects. He instead encouraged countries to buy fossil fuels from the U.S.
Ol’ Dinosaur Butt thinks he ended seven wars? Which seven?? Name them. The Trojan War, the Peloponnesian War, the Troubles, the War of the Roses?? WHICH WARS? Honestly, I think much of this was the malfunctioning teleprompter, and because of that, Trump was just riffing. This is what his dementia-addled mind came up with while “riffing.” Journalists were appalled. So were our European and Asian allies. Days without Trump making America into a global laughingstock: Zero.
Also, his reference to the UN escalators is real – the escalators were turned off right when Donald and Melania stepped on them. He had to haul his own dinosaur butt up the stairs. The White House is demanding an investigation into whoever made Trump walk up stairs! UN sources insist that Trump’s own dumb people accidentally turned off the escalator AND f–ked up his teleprompter.
A U.N. official said the UN understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House was operating the teleprompter for Trump. https://t.co/DZwqyWtYVn
— Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) September 23, 2025
if you think Joe Biden on his worst day was in the same galaxy of cognitive decay as his successor, you're as embarrassing as Trump is
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 23, 2025
A senior foreign diplomat posted at the UN texts me: "This man is stark, raving mad. Do Americans not see how embarrassing this is?"
— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) September 23, 2025
Trump's speech to the UN General Assembly in 2 minutes: pic.twitter.com/8zct5WxAcA
— The Recount (@therecount) September 23, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
His puppeteers Putin and a select number of billionaires don’t care what he says and how he embarrasses the U.S. That’s what they want! And they have Steven Hitler Miller calling the shots for them. They keep him happy with his royal visits and his gold Oval Office.
Trump exists because America has archaic election laws put into place by the creators of the constitution. In the 1920s and 1960s America passed laws to enfranchise women and people of color. The Supreme Court, lead by John Roberts, knocked down the law that enfranchises people of color and reclassified corporations as “people,” giving them unlimited spending power in elections. Billionaires manipulated our broken voting system to put Trump in office twice. Trump does not represent the majority of Americans and many of us are deeply humiliated to see our country represented like this on the world stage.
🎯
I spent a peaceful day yesterday at a presidential library. Going through the gifts given from around the world was my favorite part. Check if you have a presidential library near you and check it out. There was another highlight for me, a replica of the Oval Office with the furniture artwork everything, was sort of magical.
I visited the presidential libraries of JFK and jimmy Carter. Unforgettable experience.
Here for the presidential library love! I work at one! 😊
Some of them also run amazing forums and lecture series. We attend events at the JFK library frequently and now they have a virtual option.
Thank y’all for this! I’ll be sure to seek these out when I next travel somewhere. Here in Hawaii an awful lot of folks are bummed that President Obama’s library wasn’t created here.
I can’t bear to hear him speak. I don’t understand how anyone who does comes away thinking anything other than he’s stupidest person they’ve ever heard in their life. Much less vote for him to be president. It’s like I’m living in a country suffering from some mass psychotic delusion about him.
I genuinely don’t think most of his base actually watch his speeches. Or if they do, they love that he can get away with whatever he wants, because they transfer their own feelings of catharsis: “he does whatever he wants, and he represents me, who would also like to do whatever the hell I want.” Cognitive dissonance is a hell of a drug, because it prevents them from acknowledging all the ways his actions are harming them directly.
They also no longer publish the transcripts of his speeches on the WH.gov page due to their batsh*t craziness.
🎯
He speaks the language of “his people”, the MAGA level of language. This speech tastes like honey to Trump supporters.
🎯
I have to read my news because I cannot stand the sound of his voice. That combination of smugness, arrogance, incompetence, and slurring is impossible.
Someone from his own party stopped the escalator? So they’re losing patience waiting for him to drop on his own, huh?
And yes, world, we know he’s a fucking embarrassment. But the other guy was slightly older, and the person he chose to succeed him was the wrong color and didn’t have a penis, and tariffs are basically like Viking tribute and other countries would be paying US, and sitting out this election would somehow be better for the Palestinians, and maybe germ theory is bullshit and a worm-addled ex-junkie is worth a listen, and surely they weren’t talking about US when they detailed how they’d persecute marginalized communities, and women are just silly gooses who don’t know that forced birth is actually good for them.
We’re a stupid-ass, arrogant country, is what I’m saying.
You summed it up perfectly, more’s the pity. 😕
🎯
Umm he sounded stark raving mad because he is stark raving mad!! His speech was an absolute disgrace!!
Americans totally notice that he is stark raving mad. It’s just that the press refuses to acknowledge the fact. This has been the situation since he came down that escalator and ranted about Mexican rapists. They’ve pretended he’s normal and he’s not.
Well, I appreciate Kaiser’s inclusion of a tweet from John Harwood, who is apparently tweeting it like the people are seeing it (‘as any sane person can see, he’s a raving lunatic;’ ‘rubber room;’ and ‘he’s flat out crazy’). Don’t recall him from MSM, but apparently he got pushed out of CNN when Malone came on board.
I watched the speech live, it was stunningly bad. He even complained that the floors were travertine, not marble.
Trump has stiffed NY tradesmen his entire life and the escalator/teleprompter problems are his hilarious karma, the escalator was working just fine until the Felon and his wife got on.
Even inanimate and objects like escalators and teleprompters hate him.
I thought he bitched the floors were terrazzo? (which I love, BTW) Yeah, cheeto caligula hates the UN simply because he didn’t win the bid for their renovation…
The lies were coming in so fast and furious that I must’ve gotten the two flooring types confused. Every line was offensive in some way. It was hard to stomach the whole thing but I wanted to see if he touched on Palestine recognition (it was historic that many countries did).
And how typical of that thin skinned buffoon to insult a renovation that he he lost the bid on!
“Ol’ Dinosaur Butt thinks he ended seven wars? Which seven?? Name them.”
–Supreme Leader ended the conflict between “Aberbian” (Azerbaijan) and its neighbor “Albania” (Armenia). And last year, he settled that ongoing war between the Jedis and the Siths. Give this man that Nobel Peace Prize now.
Full-blown dementia on display. Then he spent the night sundowning and raving.
Every time I see him in public these days, I can’t get over how there isn’t a single person who cares about him enough to get him the care he needs. No spouse, no child. To let him go out looking like he has shoe polish all over his face (at least it was blended for this occasion) and rant and rave. At his ah-see-toe-men-ah-fin presser he wasn’t speaking in full sentences.
Yes, this. And if they can keep his check-ups private, they can keep his gerontologist private, and get him on dementia-slowing medication. It would be better for everyone, including me, who could not like him less; it’s impossible. Does he wear contacts? He can barely read.
It’s his Khruschev at the UN moment. That’s what I think he was trying to do. All that was missing was taking off his shoe and banging it on the podium, but he probably doesn’t have the physical ability to do that.
If he takes off his shoe, he’d suddenly be 5’9”.
You win!
“Do Americans not see how embarrassing this is?” Some of us do. Anyone who could stop it chooses not to. So here we are in Mad King territory. Anyway, I refuse to be embarrassed. Not my circus, not my monkey.
Yes, that’s how I feel. I voted against this turd three times, donated to his opponents, wrote postcards, did what I could to convince others not to vote for him or to get off their asses and vote for the others. It’s not my damned fault he’s in power. I’ve been yelling for 25 damned years that the Republicans were coming for our reproductive freedom and women better not get complacent, but they did anyway. I don’t know why anyone was even surprised when Roe was overturned.
Yes, it’s embarrassing, but I feel no personal shame and all I can do now is protect my peace. Of course I’ll keep voting and doing what I can but that’s all I can do. When I go to Italy next spring for my friend’s daughter’s wedding, I’m bringing my “I Didn’t Vote For Him!!” t shirt. Don’t blame me for this mess. It’s not of my making.
@MaisiesMom – Thank You for your service! While I was shopping on Etsy for an Epstein Files t-shirt, I saw a cute one with ‘The Only Orange Monarch I Want’ and a monarch butterfly. There are others depending how in-your-face you want to go. Heading to family’s MAGAt territory next month, so need to be wary. Maybe an ‘Our best hope is that trump is taking medical advice from RFK Jr.’
Look, I’m a certified hippie who doesn’t believe in violence and wishes no ill on anyone. For this “man”, I will happily make an exception.
Nobel Peace Prize, my ass. You’re a bigoted, racist, xenophobic, narcissistic, egomaniacal, demented dictator.
Come for me, ICE. I ain’t hard to find, and have my birth certificate at the ready.
@Kristen820…unfortunately it doesn’t matter anymore if you do have a birth certificate…this orange monster is deporting citizens who openly disagree or oppose him. But I agree with you 200%
Oh, I’m well aware that they DGAF. But being a petite white woman (almost entirely of Irish and German heritage – Seriously, I’m so white I’m damn near glow in the dark lol), I would make an excellent example of how completely unhinged all of this is. And I’m extremely lucky to be able to say my family has the resources to create one HELL of a problem for this absolute MOCKERY of an “administration”. I consider it my duty to use my inherint privilege to benefit those who don’t share it. So, yeah. Come for me. I dare you.
He is out of his freaking mind.
For the rest of the world what is appalling is that he is senile, and no one in the US governement does anything.
The only surprise yesterday was that he actually walked up the stairs without insisting somebody carry him.
I couldn’t believe it. When I read about this early this morning, I assumed they re-routed him to an elevator. Shocked.
There is a YouTube short circulating with Trump speaking and the looks on various people’s faces in that UN rant (Obviously edited) and the looks range from literal jaw drops, outright laughter and people with cell phones out recording him. It is fall on the floor hilarious
Are you able to provide a link?
Even if Trump were pushed out, that would leave us with Vance. Maybe he would be more of the same or worse. We’re screwed.
Thiel is backing Vance, so that’s a problem. But Vance has zero charisma and won’t exert the hold over MAGA that Trump does. I think there’s a chance the spell could break.
Yeah I think they are wary of him.
That’s why he’s grabbing Kirk’s faux Christian/pro racism organization and running with it, to get a head start on building support. Either Trump will bite the dust or be term limited so Vance plans to be next up.
🎯
Yes, Vance worries me because he can talk a mile-a-minute as if he is making a cogent argument. He just steamrollers over anyone who disagrees or is just asking questions.
As I watched Trump at the UN, I thought “Hmm, escalator doesn’t work.” then “Hmm teleprompter doesn’t work?” Perfect!! and I thought that my personal heroine , Eleanor Roosevelt, (in my opinion, the best 1st lady we’ve ever had) was having a good time harassing the Orange Blob. The UN was her proudest accomplishment and she did a phenomenal job. Harry Truman knew her worth and trusted her with it. How dare some trumped up tv presenter dare to lecture the UN with “You’re fired.”
Despicable, and as a 50 year veteran of educating American students, I strongly suspect that he shows sign of learning challenges.
Ooo! The ghost of Eleanor Roosevelt? I like this idea.
❤️
He is stark raving mad. There is definitely dementia or some other sort of cognitive decline doing on – and that’s not defending his racism or his stupidity or ignorance – he would be those things regardless – but it is so obvious when you hear him speak at all that his mind is just gone. He;s Stephen Miller’s puppet and the Republicans could not be happier.
As in, a grown man telling the U.N. “I’m good at this stuff”. A 5 year old could express himself better.
In fairness to him he totally ended the War on Christmas. We never hear about it anymore.
“Your countries are going to hell” Projecting much?
He ended the War on Christmas? Well definitely get that man a Nobel Prize, he saved Christmas!
Lol MsIam! What an asshat he is! This frigging administration and their manufactured problems and wars – they traffic in chaos. War on Woke. War on Migrants. War on Immigrants. War on Cities. War on Autism. War on Vaccines. War on Antifa. War on books. War on Black history. War on Facts. War on Taylor Swift. War on Education. War on Tylenol.
I just can’t with these jackasses anymore. I never thought I’d see the day where I miss the War on Christmas. It was a nonstop story with them for a while…I guess Project 2025 is the official declaration of victory in that war.
Sigh…I wish people had walked out as he is in mid sentence. I wish the world would stand up to him and charge him with crimes against humanity.
To the Ishaan Tharoor tweet: YES, DUDE. WE KNOW. Do people in not America seriously believe we’re all in on this? I am not a fascist. I do not support Donald Trump the fascist and do not support the fascist Republican Party (that protects pedophiles!). Trump is demented and gone, but the rest of his stupid party is demented and very much aware of what they’re doing.
I’ll hop on my soapbox again: the Republican Party stole the 2024 election. David Pakman had Election Truth Alliance on to discuss the anomalies in the election that point to it having been stolen, only the Democratic Party didn’t bother to fight, so we didn’t even get recounts.
I AGREE !!!! There is no way he won every single swing state in 2024.
I said this to a (naïve) friend the other day, and she said I was turning into a crazy conspiracy theorist. Nope. I just know what they’ll do to keep power.
If they didn’t steal the election, it was only due to incompetence, not honor – I have no doubt they were ratf*cking with the voting machines in swing states. Trump himself basically admitted it: “ (Musk) knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide.”
To add to this: they’re cheaters. Trump and the GOP literally cheat at everything. Gerrymandering is a part of cheating, though it doesn’t affect the presidential race, it has helped rig elections and states to their benefit just the same, and gerrymandering is only the tip of the iceberg.
Newsom was on Kimmel last night and he and other Democrats have begun to sound the alarm that the GOP are planning on rigging the elections going forward and I just have to sit in my flabbergast wondering how the hell they can see that coming but they refuse to look at what they did in 2024.
All of the Government is complacent in allowing this insanity to continue. Both Republicans and the Democrats are allowing this circus to continue because it could be stopped. I am happy I live in California where we are forming our own alliance on the west coast and with Canada. Soon we will be with holding our federal taxes and stop giving our money to the poor red states! We are totally self sufficient and don’t need the federal government. Enjoy your felon president.
THIS. I’ve been arguing this for my beloved New York. Like CA, New York metropolitan is one of the highest earning economies in the world. It is time to start withholding federal taxes. I pay a lot in fed taxes and I never want to withhold assistance from people in need, including red states, but screw it. I don’t trust the Trump admin to do what’s right. New York fed taxes should be funneled back to New Yorkers who are struggling. No more money to MAGA red states. Go fund yourselves.
I also blame the media. They’ve been making money off of his lunacy, pointing the camera at him and normalizing him since 2015. I can’t watch the news anymore. I watch Rachel and Lawrence and that’s about it. When something big is happening I will turn on CNN but I turn it off as soon as I’m caught up.
This would be just sad and embarrassing if he wasn’t so dangerous.
After that death defying stop at the first step on the escalator, maybe he’ll get his Purple Heart now.
Jesse Watters from Fox News is upset about the malfunctioning escalator. It was “an insurrection and what we need to do is either leave the U.N. or we need to bomb it.”
Nice. Then he changed his mind: “Or maybe gas it?”
If a non-Republican said that, they’d be pulled from the air immediately.
And it turns out that it was Trump’s own people that caused these problems, not the U.N.
Now he’s the one that needs to be pulled from the air and it should be permanent. If you think Faux News couldn’t get any worse than the voting machine/ stolen election debacle, just watch Watters and Brian Kilmeade.
Batsh*t crazy was the phrase that came to my mind. My god, that was so embarrassing.
That’s Stark, Raving Mad+
“I’m really good at this stuff”
I don’t know whether to laugh, cry or throw up; my head hurts.
Fellow celebitches in America: are there many protests in the streets against this administration or not? Thanks
Fra, yes. There’s protests in my state every day at the ICE facilities to keep the location flooded with so many people that their vehicles can’t come and go. The protestors were doing so well that authorities had to start using tear gas and shooting them with pepper balls. Usually protests are on weekends bc people have to work.
Glad to hear that. Thank you for your kind reply.
No Kings protest Saturday, October 18th.
Wow! The name is wonderful. Thank you.