Donald Trump looked & sounded ‘stark raving mad’ at the United Nations

Donald Trump hates many different parts about being president. I would think that he hates showing up to the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, which is happening this week. But you know what? I bet he actually enjoys it – it’s a chance to make a horse’s ass out of himself on the global stage, in front of all of the visiting heads of state and international diplomats and dignitaries. Trump must feel like he’s in his element. Either that, or this weak, ugly, orange man feels angry that he’ll never be welcome in these circles, so he lashes out in the most obvious and pathetic way possible.

Early into his nearly hourlong remarks on Tuesday, Trump said the global body is “not even coming close to living up” to its potential. “All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up,” the president said. “It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war. The only thing that solves war, and wars, is action.” Trump’s wandering speech had no shortage of false claims and contradictions. He touted peace while telling drug cartels he would blow them “out of existence.” He questioned the purpose of the U.N.’s existence, but later in the morning told the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres that the U.S. “is behind the United Nations 100%.” “I may disagree with it sometimes, but I am so behind it because the potential for peace at this institution is great,” he said. While opening his speech, Trump told the room that the teleprompter wasn’t working, saying that whoever was operating it was “in big trouble.” He later mocked the U.N. for having a “bad escalator.” Trump claimed he has “ended seven wars,” while the U.N. offered empty words. Trump, who is campaigning for a Nobel Peace Prize, boasted how he — and not the U.N. — has been a key player in settling global conflicts. But Trump’s repeated claims of being a peacemaker are complicated. Some of the conflicts he has cited in the past have not been wars or have yet to end. Trump said if Russia does not end its invasion of Ukraine, he is prepared to impose “a strong round of powerful tariffs.” He then told European nations to “step it up” and stop importing Russian oil. Trump scolded representatives for their countries’ immigration policies, while upholding his mass deportation agenda in the U.S. as the best way to address the “crisis of uncontrolled migration.” This led the president to say, “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.” Trump described climate change as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.” The U.S. president claimed that scientific predictions made by U.N. bodies were wrong and blasted wind farms and other renewable energy projects. He instead encouraged countries to buy fossil fuels from the U.S.

[From PBS]

Ol’ Dinosaur Butt thinks he ended seven wars? Which seven?? Name them. The Trojan War, the Peloponnesian War, the Troubles, the War of the Roses?? WHICH WARS? Honestly, I think much of this was the malfunctioning teleprompter, and because of that, Trump was just riffing. This is what his dementia-addled mind came up with while “riffing.” Journalists were appalled. So were our European and Asian allies. Days without Trump making America into a global laughingstock: Zero.

Also, his reference to the UN escalators is real – the escalators were turned off right when Donald and Melania stepped on them. He had to haul his own dinosaur butt up the stairs. The White House is demanding an investigation into whoever made Trump walk up stairs! UN sources insist that Trump’s own dumb people accidentally turned off the escalator AND f–ked up his teleprompter.

A U.N. official said the UN understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House was operating the teleprompter for Trump. https://t.co/DZwqyWtYVn — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) September 23, 2025

if you think Joe Biden on his worst day was in the same galaxy of cognitive decay as his successor, you're as embarrassing as Trump is — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 23, 2025

A senior foreign diplomat posted at the UN texts me: "This man is stark, raving mad. Do Americans not see how embarrassing this is?" — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) September 23, 2025

Trump's speech to the UN General Assembly in 2 minutes: pic.twitter.com/8zct5WxAcA — The Recount (@therecount) September 23, 2025