Walden: Prince Harry should be half-in, so the palace can have control over him!

On Monday, I covered the weekend melodramas over Prince Harry’s fictitious desire to become a working royal once again. As I said, you have to keep several things in mind for all of these “Harry should come back/Harry can never be allowed to be a working royal again” stories. One, the sources are never actually in the Sussexes’ camp, it’s almost always coming out of Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace’s rage-briefings or WhatsApps. Two, the Windsors quite genuinely believe that all charitable work falls under the umbrella of “royal work.” Thus, when Harry does events with his private patronages in the UK, they believe that he’s doing “royal work,” which is “not allowed” per the Sandringham Summit. Three, for years, the Windsors have conflated Harry’s words about wanting familial reconciliation to mean “he wants to come back and live in the UK.” All of that played out in a series of hilariously ragebaity briefings and Mail exclusives over the weekend.
So, once again, for the millionth time: Harry lives in California. He’s happy there, he’s raising his kids in America, he enjoys working and protecting his peace and not being assaulted by his brother. Concurrently, he would also like to spend more time with his father in what sounds like Charles’s final year(s), and he would like to feel safe enough to bring his wife and children over TO VISIT. Harry would also like to continue working with various British charities. That’s it. That’s the extent of it. But these delusional bitches are still writing feverish columns about how Harry absolutely SHOULD come back to be a “working royal.” Like this piece from Celia Walden at the Telegraph – an excerpt:
Reconciliations can be multi-tiered, however, and in the case of King Charles III’s long-awaited reconciliation with his youngest son after 19 months apart, I think everyone with any ounce of compassion will have been hoping that the Sept 10 meeting was just the start of a deeper rapprochement. What people might not have been expecting, however – and only emerged on Sunday – is that some of those 54 minutes were used to discuss a new role for Prince Harry within The Firm.
According to The Mail on Sunday, who cited “sources apparently close to the Duke of Sussex”, the meeting not only signalled a “thawing of their relationship” and the “acceptance” of his family “back into the royal fold”, but the start of a new working model for the ex-royal, who apparently now plans to return to the UK “four or five times a year” for “public events”.
The suggestion that this kind of formal, but informal, role might work was immediately rebutted by Palace sources yesterday, who told The Telegraph: “The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family.” And my reaction surprised me.
Why can’t Harry be allowed to be a half-in, half-out royal? That’s essentially what he is now, given no one has taken his title away, and he conducts faux royal tours to the likes of Nigeria and Columbia on a whim. When you consider the kind of gaffes The Sussexes are prone to if left to their own devices (Harry’s US visa and admissions of past drug use, being just one example), wouldn’t it also simply be safer for the Palace to have a little involvement in where he goes and who he sees?
Harry also still does a substantial amount of high-profile charity work, as we know – with the HALO Trust, Sentebale, the Invictus Games and his Archewell projects – and whatever you think of his behaviour over the past five years, he has always been incredibly good at the kind of interactions charity work necessitates. Like his mother before him, he tends to be warm and natural in even the most stilted situations. If those talents could be harnessed and used to the Royal family’s advantage, why not?
While one can’t but admire the late Queen Elizabeth’s extraordinary work ethic and discipline, there is also a reality to consider. As time goes on, younger members of The Firm are likely to want to work less than their elders. If this enrages you, remember that they would only be following the same trajectory as the rest of their generation, and, indeed, the rest of the country. Denying them that possibility, now that Megxit has made having your cake and eating it a possibility, is a risk, isn’t it? Whereas allowing (if not embracing) a more part-time model, might just help with The Firm’s long-term survival.
If there is any truth to these rumours of a new role for the Prince within The Firm, however, and if it does turn out to be something father and son actively want, there would have to be a final blab warning in the contract. Not the small print, but bolded-up in font size 72, please. “If a single more word about the inner workings of this Firm makes its way onto Oprah’s airwaves, into a Netflix special or a bestselling follow-up memoir, you’re out.”
It’s been five years and nine months of this sh-t, this back and forth debate about whether the institution made the right call by denying Harry and Meghan’s “half in” offer. I don’t even believe it was QEII’s decision – QEII’s courtiers, then-Prince Charles and Prince William all made the call to reject the half-in offer. Their decision has been catastrophic, and we’ve watched the blowback on the institution unfold in real time. What’s even funnier is watching how few people can even admit how badly the Windsors f–ked up. The Sussexit was THE thing, it was the real beginning of the end. And I hope everyone knows by now that the whole reason why “half in” was rejected was because they thought Harry would eventually come crawling back home, broke and divorced. That was the big plan. And since they didn’t get the result they wanted, now they’re like “oh wait maybe we should LET him come back, but only if he begs, only if he admits he was wrong!” Abandonment Issues Isle.
What is hilariously ironic is that even if they say that QEII/The Firm was of the opinion that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family.” when it comes specifically to H&M, what exactly do they think the Waleses have been doing for TWO DECADES? They’re way beyond half-out at this point and they don’t even bother to pretend.
How little WanK actually work makes these “Half in/Half out” articles laughable..
Isn’t the outrage about HandM wanting to *shudder* earn their own income while continuing to do royal work part-time? All would have been fine if H and M had agreed to live in a small cottage and make do with the tiny allowance they would have been paid as full-time working royals. Heck, Charles even told Harry he wasn’t paying for Meghan.
Just stay in Britain, scratching out an existence on your small income, while working full-time covering for Wanks’ laziness and serving as WanK’s whipping boy and girl. Who wouldn’t want that arrangement?
I agree, and for that reason I think the half-in arrangement would not have suited the Sussexes in the end. The RF would have asserted control over every aspect of their life, including what they were able to do to make money and how much they could make. It would have circumscribed what events and charities they could visit and where they could travel, for how long and how often. And if the Sussexes still managed to be prosperous and popular with those restrictions, the RF would find ways to pull them down so that they could never appear better than the senior royals. All while suffering the slander of the media and intrusion into their children’s lives. Definitely a raw deal and I’m glad they left it entirely.
It started with Charles’ “I won’t pay for Meghan” but escalated when they had security issues. Also Meghan came to UK with an American work ethic which applies to charity appearances, etc. When the RF started cherry picking which events they could lead, Harry started to separate.
Harry was always half in/half out because none of his personal charity work (which is by far his highest profile and most impactful) counted as royal work. Now he and Meghan work full time and maintain their charitable work, which means they really would have been the family workhorses of their generation.
It seems clearer everyday that William does not believe in the project of monarchy and Charles is in a panic about what happens after he dies. Harry may have listened politely to his father’s ideas, but it’s clear he loves the life he has and won’t give it up.
The Waleses aren’t exactly “half out”, because they don’t have an income source outside the institution. It’s independent wealth that’s threatening to the Firm. (William’s duchy income is bad enough, since it enables him to blow off his father.) But what the palace people don’t realize is that the Sussexes are probably wealthy enough, now, that they could live very well off the proceeds of their wealth—especially, if their security is provided for, as would have to be the case, if they were to go back to working for the Firm. Memo to the royals: it ain’t happening.
Yes, the hypocrisy is laughable.
Monarchist columnists are weighing up the options now it is crystal clear that neither PoW will ever be more than quarter to half time. It does feel ironic that Harry and Meg were denied half in half out whilst PoW take all the funding and perks and are less than part timers!! BM who support monarchy must rue the day they did W and C’s dirty work for them. Harry and Meg are gone forever from being working royals and yet they can take no consolation from PoW woeful output. Will is not now, nor has ever been, bright eyed and bushy tailed when it comes to service delivery.
Your comment reminds me of the time W belittled H during their interview with Matt Lauer by saying, “He’d probably sit and play computer games and drink beer.” This comment was in response to the question of what they’d like to do if they hadn’t been born into the BRF. As they say, every accusation is a confession.
And Harry look startled and taken aback by that comment. He knew which one of them was more likely to sit around and drink beer all day.
At this point Sussex supporters are beyond caring what those gutter rats think. Harry has made it clear he is happy in California with his wife and kids, will not become a tax payer funded royal again and he plans to see his father more on trips to the UK. All of their pontification will not change this.
Two things here that are interesting to me: One, that bringing Harry back would help with the monarchy’s “long-term survival.” And two, there’s no mention of what William thinks, just that the “younger members” don’t want to work as hard.
Yeah. This is coming from Walden’s imagination. It’s not coming from KP because William would hate everything Walden suggests. And it’s not coming from Harry, because there’s no mention of bringing his family with him.
It’s also the only piece I’ve seen about Harry coming back that doesn’t include something about how William is enraged, would never let it happen and how he’ll take charge when he’s king. This is more like a message to Charles – “do something or the monarchy will die with you.”
Is it about the Wales kids? Denying the Wales children the possibility of a half-in scenario is a risk to the firm’s survival. But that’s Charles and William’s fault for not allowing the Sussexes to have one bc it was short-sighted having all the rota gloat that you can’t have it both ways bc that would mean that neither could William’s kids. But honestly just bc the public was told over and over again that you can’t be half-in doesn’t mean they won’t just turn it around and act like its absolutely okay for the Wales kids. Bc that’s what they’re gonna do.
No, I really think this is about William, even though his name isn’t mentioned.
Well, that’s silly bc William is never going to want Harry around, not that Harry even wants to be half-in anymore, so what’s the point of this then?
@jais – lol, exactly. It’s pointless even if she’s talking about the Wales children. They’re not going to be old enough to do any work when William becomes king – unless she’s imagining that Charles will hang on for another 10 years at least.
I think its about William and Kate AND their children. Celia Walden (and others I’m sure) see the writing on the wall – if the parents barely work, why would anyone expect the children to work? They’re being taught that being royal is balcony appearances and Wimbledon – and not just because that’s what they do (they’re kids after all, no one expects them to have engagements in the CC) but because that’s what they see their parents do.
The RRs are finally realizing that William is never going to step up and work like his father, and that’s a problem on a few different levels
And the everpresent disclaimer: “If a single more word about the inner workings of this Firm makes its way onto Oprah’s airwaves…”
So the survival of the monarchy hinges on Harry saving it and its inner workings being kept hidden from the public? BUT It’s a taxpayer funded institution!! The public should demand complete transparency. And maybe start appointing diplomats and heads of state based on experience and merit, so the people’s interest will not be compromised by family feuds and fragile egos (exhibit A: supporting or ignoring veterans isuues)
That, and the “sources apparently close to the Duke of Sussex” make me think this crap is coming from the Wails’ camp. They want Harry to be blamed for “leaks” to sabotage the reconciliation with Charles.
“Sources apparently close to the Duke of Sussex” sounds Walden knows some randos who are wishcasting. That word “apparently” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.
No, no, it’s all about the mystery and mystique, don’t’cha know…
Poor Walden, guess her story on the dating App is over, and Piss spending more time in LA, to be closer to Meghan, so she is turning to Meghan’s husband, to get notice.
Morgan is back in the States?
What’s the point of monarchy if the heir wants to do little work and instead watch sports. Vacation. And do school runs
Like Will has ever done a school run!!!!
TBH I can imagine Harry visiting Britain 4 times a year for Invictus 2027 prep and his PRIVATE patronages. Which are, after all, “public events.” And I can imagine Charles agreeing to that.
What would be revolutionary is Harry returning to any role in ROYAL charities. Doing ROYAL charities part-time–as a representative of the monarchy instead of as a private citizen–is what the half-in/half-out model actually means. No doubt, this is what BP denied is happening.
But there’s zero evidence, and Walden has no evidence, that Harry was asking for a royal role. Or that Charles agreed to that. Harry just wants to pop in to organize Invictus and support his private charities like WellChild. So it’s fascinating that Walden wants a royal role for Harry.
Why? I do appreciate Walden telling us the Waleses are lazy without telling us the Waleses are lazy. How lame is this attempt to excuse the Lazies? “As time goes on, younger members of The Firm are likely to want to work less than their elders. If this enrages you, remember that they would only be following the same trajectory as the rest of their generation, and, indeed, the rest of the country.”
Yes, it’s a nice touch to blame W&K’s laziness on the entire country – “don’t be angry, we all know young people don’t like to work.”
And being in your forties is not exactly “young.” They are middle aged.
Given that the only “young” working royals are the Wales’ it couldn’t be more obvious who he’s referring to. It’s also putting it out there that the kids will work even less than their parents for The Firm. Setting that bar real low.
Nothing says old like saying ‘kids these days just don’t want to work!’ 🙄
So basically they have realized that Harry is not stupid like they told themselves for years, and won’t fail on his own volition.The way they describe them leaving isn’t much different than accounts I have read of people leaving cults. That they don’t see that is interesting.
Also, they constantly frame them leaving in relation to how other people are impacted, never themselves. It’s about how much extra work it would be for William and kate, the embarrassment the courtiers and Charles may have felt, the disappointment Elizabeth may have felt, their staff feeling dumped. Almost as if when you’re making decisions about how you’re going to live the next 50 years of your life you have to be concerned with how everyone else will take it and make your decisions based off of what’s best for them.
And this article is just the reporters now throwing their chips in. William is incapable of maintaining the mystique ( and doesn’t want to either), and reverence that his grandmother and grandfather held and that his father is trying to put a veneer on. And Harry should have thought about that as well when he decided to leave with his family. Basically 1500 words of, what about me?
If half in half out means having a private income and also do charity work/engagements, then both the monarch and the heir are half in half out as long as they claim millions from two separate duchies and call it private funds.
The queen hosted teas for William so she could teach him about his future role. I doubt she told him it was ok for him to do a lot less work than she did what with his generation and all that.
You know, I was thinking bout that the other day, this whole ‘QEII had William round to tea every week while he was at Eton’. Not Harry? Not her other grandson at Eton? What would that feel like to know that your grandmother had weekly chats with your brother but not you? I think that’s just awful! That’s no way to treat family!
“Harry also still does a substantial amount of high-profile charity work, as we know – with the HALO Trust, Sentebale, the Invictus Games and his Archewell projects -”
Oh so they DO know that he is not “sitting in California being bored with nothing to do” then??? 😀
Or that he is no longer actively involved in Sentebale since it was hijacked by a scheming self-aggrandizing fraudster and William’s allies?
The lies, disinformation and misleading spin in this piece are ridiculous.
@Magdalena: Exactly.
Tabs have woken up belatedly to the fact that instead of flourishing Will is withering on the vine. What can be done? 1. Will stop being lazy? 2. Bring back Harry? 3. Recruit cousins? However, the central problem is the FK, not his brother or cousins. What can you do if actual King wants to just dabble in kinging and not even commit to work one day a week and he always has five months holiday off each year so you can forget any emergency meetings!
The BRF (the Windsors) is demonstrably the most despicable, dysfunctional public family I’ve ever heard about. Generation after generation, for a thousand plus years, their actions continue to demonstrate poor judgment and lack of the high morals they are supposed to represent as the peak of the hierarchical class structure they created in the UK and in the lands they conquered, plundered, colonized, enslaved and ruled. Their greed and pomposity inevitably exposes the innate dysfunction usually shrouded by opportunistic courtiers and sycophants within the ‘establishment’ who benefit from proximity to the power of that monarchy.
The Sussexes would do well to steer clear of Charles despite his current health challenges to avoid being tarnished by their close association with that dysfunctional entity. While I do think Harry’s meeting with Charles was necessary due to the upcoming invictus games to be held in the UK, going forward, I do wish Harry would exercise discernment from his learned experience with the establishment in matters pertaining to his father. After all, Charles is responsible for his loss of the security risk assessment from the RMB which he should be entitled to, loss of RAVEC armed officers’ protection which he should be entitled to when in UK, eviction from Frogmore Cottage, and the continued disrespect of him, his wife and children by Charles and the establishment (the September 2022 Balmoral disrespect is particularly egregious imo).
Harry seems to be guided by his heart and not his mind while I think Charles has always been selfish. He only does something if he stands to benefit and meeting Harry when he did this month was more beneficial for him than it was for Harry; I would say 80/20 in Charles’ favor. I wish Harry the best of luck 🍀. He will need it. It’s him against the entire establishment – David against Goliath. Fortunately for him, the Sussex brand is globally stronger than the ‘dysfunctional Windsor’ brand.
“ Why can’t Harry be allowed to be a half-in, half-out royal? ” It’s five years too late to be asking that question.
The thing that gets me about half in/out is it’s sort of the arrangement the Yorks and Tindalls have. They do major events but work and do endorsements. Not sure why everyone was against Harry and Meghan doing something similar. There could have been guidelines to spell out what could and couldn’t be done.
I don’t think any of the cousins get paid to show up to those events. I don’t think? They’re just invited. Like ascot. Or the Christmas walk. Or a garden party. Which is pretty much what he suseexes wanted but to also continue doing some of the charity events…while not getting paid.
I agree that Harry and Meghan wanted something similar to how Beatrice and Eugenie work. Eugenie works at an art gallery, and Beatrice does something, but they both have charities that they work with and attend certain functions, such as Ascot, Christmas at Sandringham, and the occasional garden party.
I would guess they get free transportation, no? Free meals. Free overnight accommodation should that be necessary. That’s a form of payment.
The York princesses and zara are not working royals. They show up at events like ascot and family gatherings but do not do strictly speaking royal work. Harry is the kings second son the yorks and zara are further down the line of succession. Edo jack and Mike as married ins would not qualify to do royal work. Anne s husband accompanies anne to some of her royal work responsibilities
So did Prince Michael of Kent. He had a business in Russia and was also called upon to represent QEII at official events!
No, they don’t receive SG money, but it is the sort of arrangement H&M wanted. Presumably they would have been doing more royal events so there would have been some SG money involved to account for any staff they needed or the like, but they would have been free to earn their money and appear at their own charity events like Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara all do without toppling the monarchy.
Prince Michael, prior to his retirement, was definitely hiha. Indeed, not long after Harry and Megan left one of those royalist Rota l reported in the Daily Fail that he had caught up with Prince Michael at a reception or party and asked him specifically: why is it that you are working as a half and half a royal in the Royals are saying that can’t be done. And, Prince Michael simply said something like: because I have the Queens permission.
So, that’s all it took. The Queen’s permission. Well, when I went back to look for that same article it was of course scrubbed. They didn’t want to remind people just help you see the advent.
Prince Michael, prior to his retirement, was definitely hiha. Indeed, not long after Harry and Meghan left one of those royalist Rota l reported in the Daily Fail that he had caught up with Prince Michael at a reception or party and asked him specifically: why is it that you are working as a half and half a royal if the Royals are saying that can’t be done. And, Prince Michael simply said something like: because I have the Queens permission.
So, that’s all it took. The Queen’s permission. Well, when I went back to look for that same article it was of course scrubbed. They didn’t want to remind people just how pissy they hsd been. Or, that other working Royals were not required to work with the Rota.
But they do, though, since ‘royal work’ means visiting charities, going to church, going to Wimbledon, going to Ascot, and attending Trooping.
amanda platell wrote ,
“wouldn’t it also simply be safer for the Palace to have a little involvement in where he(harry} goes and who he sees?”
Really amanda? The palace had full control and oversight over senior working royal, Andrew and Fergie and see what happen.
Sorry not amanda but Celia Walden who wrote the above article . Guess these tabloid writers sound all the same in their anti Harry and Meghan tirade
I was just coming here to comment that it’s hysterical how the press holds the Firm up as the gold standard of ethics and good oversight, when we need look no further than Andrew, the King’s financial shenanigans to see that the Palace falls far short of being able to oversee or bring ethics into anyone/anything connected to this family.
LOL, true!
Anybody in the press suggesting that Harry be half in now, should first admit that they were wrong for demanding that the Palace reject Harry’s proposal. I’m sure that Celia Walden was one of the many journalists who said half in can’t work. Anyway, Harry has repeatedly said that he’s not interested in returning to royal life and that he’s happy with the life he has now. Being half in would mean that the Palace would be in control of his life and he doesn’t want that again.
It’s always always bring HARRY back. Harry will NEVER take his wife and kids there, to return and end up under Bulliam’s thumb. So him returning is something I’m sure is NOT ON THE TABLE.
This goes back to what the Queen said in her statement about “service” when the Sussexes left. It’s not service to the public or charities that matters to them but service to the Crown. So it doesn’t matter if you’re unhappy, your spouse is suicidal, you’re throwing yourself into alcoholism or some other habit to forget your troubles or whatever, you just don’t matter. It’s like that scene from The Crown where Prince Phillip tells Diana to remember who the most important person is and basically she should suck it up and get over herself. It’s why they will never leave Harry and Meghan in peace. I know Harry wants a family instead of an institution but I don’t know if that’s possible. They will always wrap their tentacles around the Sussex family and constantly try and drag them back.
Let’s not forget that Celia Walden is Piers Morgan’s wife, enough said.
Refusing half-in is the biggest favour the Windsors ever did for Harry and in effect it is freedom. Imagine the palace interfering in everything the Sussexes do or invest in. It would have been tantamount to letting the palaces directly continue to control and abuse the Sussexes instead of their current leaking and smearing. Harry and Megan are creating generational wealth for their own family and making a contribution to in the world while doing it. Archie and Lili will have the freedom to live productive lives and have the example of their parents’ hard work, compassion, and philanthropy. Both Harry and William had their grand-parents’ and parents’ example to follow regarding duty and hard work. Obviously, only Harry is following their examples.
It is no good crying over spilt milk. Harry and Meghan and their kids have gone for good. The Firm and the RR and BM have to be satisfied with Will and Kate neither of whom has ever set the Thames on fire. Monarchy will wither on the vine as King and Queen retreat further to enjoy their wealth and privilege.
Without the ethically and morally unassailable Sussexes (for they cannot be belittled despite all malicious attempts to denigrate them, as they do neither deceitful nor underhand nor criminal things, but bring good to the world wherever they appear) many more Britons would probably have lost faith in the Windsors long ago. Harry and Meghan will always be associated with the Windsors, whether they live in the country or not.
And they 100 per cent represent a more authentic service that the Duke and Duchess provide as a matter of course. They add tremendous value to the Windsors, and the worse the Windsors treat them, the higher they rise. And … Harry would never again fall for all the tricks that have already been tried on him. He knows his family, his brother and the press, and they have all always underestimated his cleverness.
“When you consider the kind of gaffes The Sussexes are prone to if left to their own devices (Harry’s US visa and admissions of past drug use, being just one example), …”
What gaffes have the Sussexes made? Was it when Meghan greeted Black children through a fence? Or when Harry and Meghan rode atop a jeep, waving at troops like colonial masters? Or when Meghan noticeably bristled when a female Black leader came near her?
Oh, wait …
Philip had those “gaffes” for years, and never apologized. He talked about different cultures in a disparaging way.
And of course there was no ‘gaffe’ with Harry’s visa; that was a completely made up controversy that never came to anything. Because it was made up.
“Like his mother before him, he tends to be warm and natural in even the most stilted situations. If those talents could be harnessed and used to the Royal family’s advantage, why not?”
My answer to “why not?” is how H and M were treated for the past several years. Why would they be at all motivated to help and be USED by the royal family again? The family/ firm has already proven how they react to warm and natural and talented members. That’s why not.
Interesting that Mrs. Morgan is continuing the storyline that the leaks about Harry’s meeting with Charles are coming from Harry’s camp. They’re really wedded to this.
You know Kaiser, the idea that Harry and Charles have a father son relationship is genuinely misguided.
Every meeting between them (two) since the Queen’s death has been brief (10 minutes) and about business (less than an hour).
I dare say the reason you won’t see Charles around Harry’s wife and children isn’t because of “security”.
Why can’t these people (RF, Firm, BM) move on? Harry and Meghan are obviously enjoying their lives to the fullest in SoCal with their adorable children. I personally believe that William continues to be angry because he’s insanely jealous of Harry. Harry isn’t supposed to be living in California with his beautiful nuclear family, he’s supposed to be William’s scapegoat. The whole thing about ensuring that Harry won’t say anything about the “Firm” makes me wonder what the Firm is trying to hide. What terrible secrets are they so afraid that Harry will reveal? It’s all so dark and sad and I think Harry should be very glad that he escaped.