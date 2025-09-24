“The final trailer for ‘Wicked – For Good’ is here” links
  • September 24, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The final trailer for Wicked – For Good is here. Like… I enjoyed the first film, but I’m not looking forward to another months-long promotional tour. [Just Jared]
Princess Charlene wore Elie Saab for the Ballon D’Or event. [RCFA]
Jonathan Bailey smolders at the Burberry show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Hot guys of the week. [Socialite Life]
On Charlie Sheen’s luck, privilege and charisma. [LaineyGossip]
Weird food combos loved by a small minority. [Pajiba]
What’s funny about this story is that there’s a tennis player named Michael Venus and there’s also a book about tennis called Venus Envy! [OMG Blog]
Another trailer for Welcome to Derry. [Seriously OMG]
Did anyone get raptured? [Jezebel]
An explainer on Sinclair and how network affiliates work. [Hollywood Life]
Hey, they had pyrotechnics at Charlie Kirk’s memorial? [Buzzfeed]

21 Responses to ““The final trailer for ‘Wicked – For Good’ is here” links”

  1. Donna Libera says:
    September 24, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    I was hoping “welcome to Derry” was connected to Derry Girls 😭

  2. FYI says:
    September 24, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    I’m not looking forward to more more MORE twee princess dresses that are the color of washed-out pantyhose. Punk it up, Ariana. It’s okay.

  3. Becks1 says:
    September 24, 2025 at 1:13 pm

    I don’t think its that weird, but I flipping love french fries dipped in a chocolate milkshake. Has to be fast food french fries. McDonald’s are the best for this, BK is okay as a backup. The ideal combo is McD’s fries with a Wendy’s frosty but this is usually hard to get while the fries are still hot but LO AND BEHOLD a Wendy’s is opening a mile from my house and it is walking distance from the McDonald’s so I am going to reach perfection with this combo and I am SO EXCITED.

    • MC_TO says:
      September 24, 2025 at 1:31 pm

      I absolutely love this for you. No sarcasm.

    • Tuesday says:
      September 24, 2025 at 2:13 pm

      I definitely think fries in frosty is weird, but if it makes you happy, who GAF? I’m excited for you, too.

    • QuiteContrary says:
      September 24, 2025 at 2:49 pm

      I was so bummed to learn from the app Goods Unite Us that Wendy’s primarily gives to the GOP. So no more Frosties for us.

      (Sorry, Becks1. I hesitated whether to post this because I didn’t want to be a killjoy, but I do find that app useful. I’ve also had to abandon my HomeGoods habit.)

    • Nanea says:
      September 24, 2025 at 3:22 pm

      I like several kinds of crazy combos — like blue cheese, e.g. roquefort or gorgonzola, or brie, or sharp cheddar with different kinds of jam, jelly or marmalade — fig, or raspberry, quince, orange, pear. Delicious.

      Or German Christmas stollen, the plain one without marzipan, topped with brie or camembert.

      Or creamy PB on German black bread, topped with serrano or similar ham.

      A dollop of hot sauce to cream cheese, topped with apples, on rye.

      My still fairly new Canadian husband thinks he made a mistake 33 days ago…, but c’mon, poutine?

    • BeanieBean says:
      September 24, 2025 at 3:29 pm

      😉. Are you also a salted peanuts in the RC Cola kinda gal?

  4. Normades says:
    September 24, 2025 at 1:53 pm

    A PB and J sandwich with scrambled eggs topped with salsa.

  5. CJW says:
    September 24, 2025 at 2:11 pm

    I’m the same!

  6. Tuesday says:
    September 24, 2025 at 2:20 pm

    Reading the weird food list is like: ew! WHAT??? Meh, that’s just poor people stuff. Poor people stuff. PPS. 😮 What???? Nooo! More poor people stuff, repeat. Lol

  7. JW says:
    September 24, 2025 at 2:23 pm

    After a couple of weeks of bombardment under the last promo tour, I have Ariana, Erivo and Wicked on my Blocked Words lists on my social media. I don’t open anything pushed to me that has anything to do with the movies. It keeps my algo pretty clean. Because even if I cared about the movies (and I don’t), I have never cared about a movie enough to want to make it my entire personality, lifestyle and subject of conversation for months on end, and that’s what they seem to think is justified. Ugh.

    • Meh says:
      September 24, 2025 at 3:22 pm

      Thanks for sharing this. I just went in and changed my Instagram settings to block the entire promotion for Wicked, as well as any mention of Kate Middleton or Prince William. Who knew peace was possible? 😂

      For anyone wondering…

      To block words on Instagram, go to your Profile > Menu icon (three lines) > Settings and privacy > Hidden words. Here, you can turn on Hide comments and Hide message requests and manage your custom list of words, phrases, and emojis that you want to filter out. You can also use the “Not Interested” option on suggested posts to hide them based on specific words or phrases.

  8. FAFO says:
    September 24, 2025 at 2:50 pm

    I might be the only one but I did not like Wicked and didnt get the hype around it. Maybe I’m missing a gene or something

    • mightymolly says:
      September 24, 2025 at 3:23 pm

      I have no idea. I LOVED the book, but the musical was barely based on the book, and I have no plans to watch the movie. Everyone still grows up on the Wizard of Oz, right, so my sense of the popularity is just that it’s a great concept.

    • BeanieBean says:
      September 24, 2025 at 3:35 pm

      I finally got around to watching it on my computer, which is how I watch all my streaming content. So happy I didn’t see it in the theaters as I just wouldn’t have lasted. I was able to skip past all the filler stuff that didn’t really move the story along. Loved the two women leads–they were fantastic. Happy to see the cameo with the original Galinda & Elphaba. But, gah! Too long! They took a rather adult book–a really long one at that–and somehow made it into a Broadway musical that children everywhere adored, then took that Broadway musical and made it into TWO movies???? Did any kids manage to sit through the whole thing?

      As for the all-encompassing press for it? Truly don’t mind, it’s a nice break from watching our democracy go down the toilet.

  9. Grant says:
    September 24, 2025 at 3:03 pm

    I’m excited AF for Wicked. I loved the first one and that trailer gave me goosebumps!

    • NightOwl says:
      September 24, 2025 at 4:28 pm

      I loved it too — I’m really looking forward to it. There’s so much grey in the world these days and I loved the sets, costumes, the leads, the dancing, and sound design. I watched a lot of the behind the scenes for the 1st half and it was a really nice escape from the destruction around us to be able to understand how people create.

    • Rural Juror says:
      September 24, 2025 at 9:14 pm

      Me too! I love the original musical (grown up theater kid here) and was extremely skeptical of the first movie, but it completely won me over and I’m super excited for the second one. I plan to see it in theaters and will probably also buy it to watch at home with my daughter.

