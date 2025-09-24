“The final trailer for ‘Wicked – For Good’ is here” links

The final trailer for Wicked – For Good is here. Like… I enjoyed the first film, but I’m not looking forward to another months-long promotional tour. [Just Jared]

Princess Charlene wore Elie Saab for the Ballon D’Or event. [RCFA]

Jonathan Bailey smolders at the Burberry show. [Go Fug Yourself]

Hot guys of the week. [Socialite Life]

On Charlie Sheen’s luck, privilege and charisma. [LaineyGossip]

Weird food combos loved by a small minority. [Pajiba]

What’s funny about this story is that there’s a tennis player named Michael Venus and there’s also a book about tennis called Venus Envy! [OMG Blog]

Another trailer for Welcome to Derry. [Seriously OMG]

Did anyone get raptured? [Jezebel]

An explainer on Sinclair and how network affiliates work. [Hollywood Life]

Hey, they had pyrotechnics at Charlie Kirk’s memorial? [Buzzfeed]