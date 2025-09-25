Donald Trump is still throwing a pitiful tantrum about the United Nations escalator

This week, Donald Trump waddled into the United Nations and delivered a completely unhinged speech before the General Assembly. Trump is a national and international embarrassment, and every single part of Trump’s UN trip was a complete catastrophe. Somewhat hilariously, Trump’s UN speech was mostly off-script riffs because the teleprompter malfunctioned when he was at the podium. Initially, the teleprompter snafu was blamed on the UN, but UN sources swore up and down that Trump’s staff actually had complete control of the teleprompter for Trump’s speech, so it was a Trump staff screw-up. Which tracks – Trump has hired the dumbest people he can find at every level. Well, that wasn’t the only screw-up. Trump also had to waddle up a flight of stairs at the UN because the escalator stopped right when he stepped on. Initially, the escalator stoppage was blamed on the UN as well, but the UN spokesperson said it was actually Trump’s videographer who triggered the stoppage:
President Donald Trump broke from his prepared remarks at the United Nations on Tuesday to bemoan an inoperable escalator and a defective teleprompter, using the incidents to portray the global body as dysfunctional.
“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle,” he mused, chopping the air with his hand. But it turns out the cause was closer to Trump.
Stephane Dujarric, the U.N. spokesman, said a videographer from the U.S. delegation who ran ahead of him triggered the stop mechanism at the top of the escalator.
“The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing,” Dujarric said in a statement. “The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function.”
As he began his speech, Trump also noted that the teleprompter wasn’t working. He joked that whoever was running the teleprompter “is in big trouble.” A U.N. official speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue contributed that one to his side as well, saying the White House was operating the teleprompter for the president.
All of this was dealt with in the reporting following Trump’s UN catastrophes. Initially, Trump’s people blamed the UN, and then United Nations people came out and said all of this, that no, Trump’s staffers screwed up. Well, no one told Trump any of this, because he got on his social media last night and whined and cried and ordered a Secret Service investigation into being forced to walk up a flight of stairs!
Donald Trump has demanded an investigation into what he called a “triple sabotage” during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. In a post on social media, the US president referred to an escalator abruptly stopping as he and First Lady Melania Trump stepped on, a teleprompter malfunctioning during his speech, and an audio issue in the auditorium.
A UN official said the sound system was designed to allow people to hear translated speeches through earpieces. The UN previously said a safety mechanism might have been triggered by Trump’s videographer who had been travelling backwards up the escalator while the teleprompter belonged to the US delegation.
Trump criticised the incidents on Truth Social and said he was sending a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanding an immediate probe.
“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday – Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” he wrote. “This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves.”
He also called for the arrest of the people responsible for the escalator incident, referencing an article in the Times that said UN workers joked about turning off the escalators.
“This was absolutely sabotage… All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved,” Trump added.
I’m including Trump’s rant below, which gave me the best laugh I’ve had all week. Trump is literally arguing that he could have DIED when the escalator was turned off. He’s so pitiful and frail, you guys.
