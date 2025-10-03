Woman starts tiny home community in Texas for women over 60



People Magazine has a profile of a 70-year-old woman named Robyn (her last name wasn’t given) who lives in Cumby, Texas. After retiring, Robyn bought a tiny house in a tiny home community. It got her thinking about the possibility of creating her own tiny house community aimed at women who were looking for a second chance. So, she decided to invest some of her retirement savings into building 14 homes over five acres. Robyn’s community is called “The Bird’s Nest.” It’s geared towards women between ages 60 and 80, most of whom are single, divorced, or widowed.

“I bought a tiny house and lived in a tiny house community, and then decided, hey, I could do some passive income with my 401(k),” Robyn tells PEOPLE, describing the first spark of an idea that would soon take flight as The Bird’s Nest.

The Bird’s Nest now houses 11 women between the ages of 60 and 80, most of them single, divorced or widowed. Rent starts at $450 a month, but what they’re really buying is companionship and a built-in support system that’s rare to find in traditional retirement settings.

Robyn ultimately invested $150,000 from her 401(k) to build 14 tiny homes, a leap that would make most people pause. “I’m not a person that dwells on what ifs,” she notes. “I had the need, and I knew that the money in there would not help me in retirement… so I just took a leap of faith.”

Faith has since turned into a thriving neighborhood where mornings begin with coffee under a pavilion the residents call their “kitchen.” “I’m really the early riser, so I’m the first one up,” Robyn says. “I go out to our kitchen pavilion, have my coffee, let my dogs run… and there’s always a lot of work to do maintaining the property.”

Her days are spent mowing, cutting sunflowers and sharing meals, but evenings are sacred. “We all eventually gather in the evenings, every night, it seems,” Robyn says. “Just to touch base with everybody… see how their day went.”

That daily rhythm is anchored by a simple but powerful rule: no drama. “Anything that we have, you have to come out and discuss it,” Robyn explains. “We end the conversation with, ‘No feelings hurt. This is just my perspective.’ ”

The approach has created a culture of honesty and respect, where grievances are aired directly and relationships remain strong. “We have to respect each other, and we all do,” she says, her voice clear with conviction.

Demand for this kind of living has soared far beyond what Robyn imagined. Out of 14 pads, only one was left at the time of the interview — and more than 500 women were already on the waiting list. “It’s almost like a first-come, first-served that has all the boxes checked,” she says, admitting the selection process is still evolving.

For now, the community’s makeup feels just right. “The majority, 80 to 89 percent of tiny home dwellers are retired women,” Robyn observes. “That’s who this works for.”

And for those women, The Bird’s Nest offers more than just affordability — it offers a second family. They check in on each other when someone seems down, share lunches and laughter, and sit together in the fading Texas light.

“We are a community,” Robyn shares. “It’s all about women empowering women. We can’t knock women down. We have to embrace each other and take the extra step to be kind.”

As for the future, Robyn is honest about her uncertainty. “I hope that other people see all of this, all the buzz, and that they try to replicate and do one,” she says. “But when we are all gone, the original OGs… I don’t think it will be maintained, because I won’t be here.”