Josh Johnson: New York ‘is not a sandal city, stop wearing Crocs’

Embed from Getty Images
As we’ve noted, Jimmy Kimmel has been taping his show from Brooklyn this week, and he’s really made the effort to showcase his NYC-based comedy colleagues. We discussed the great double feature he and Stephen Colbert did on Tuesday, each host appearing as the guest on the other’s show on the same night. But for his first show on Monday, Kimmel welcomed comedian Josh Johnson. Most folks know Johnson from The Daily Show, where he’s been on a swift trajectory from staff writer to on-air correspondent to one of the rotational hosts. Though Johnson was born and raised in Louisiana, he recently marked 10 years of living in New York — the length of time someone once told me you must serve in order to call yourself a New Yorker — so Kimmel asked Johnson what he’d say/advise to people visiting the Big Apple. Johnson’s response? “Stop wearing Crocs!”
There are certain things that happen here that don’t happen anywhere else and you have to protect yourself. When you go out, please wear real footwear. I’m begging you to wear shoes. This is not a sandal city.
You have to worry about threats on the ground and threats from above. The threats from above are like the mystery drip. You get the drip and you look up and you pray it’s a air conditioner. Cuz it’s too sunny to be raining and then you see nothing and you’re like, “All right, I’mma carry that with me the rest of my life.”
I have friends who I have begged, “Stop wearing Crocs… you’re not safe.” I understand they’re breathable. They’re comfortable, but it’s not the place for that.
I was walking with my friend. He’s in the middle of defending his Crocs. He’s like, “Look, look at you all tight. I can see laces pulled tight and everything. I’m comfortable. My feet breathable. You’re going to take off those shoes, it’s going to stink. I don’t have that problem. I got the Crocs on.”
And because this is New York, a rat ran across our path and you could tell the rat had like hesitation. You know what I mean? It was almost like a deer in the road where it was like “I think I’m a go.” And then it finally just sprinted across, but we had met its path by then. And so it ran over both my feet, but I had on shoes, you know, I was under protection.
My buddy had Crocs and he was walking right alongside me. And so as the rat tried to run over his feet, you know, you know, like when football players are in spring training, they do that with those tires.
And so the rat is over here putting in work trying to get through each hole. And then first two holes it clears. No problem. Third hole, rat trip. And the rat trips and falls and actually falls into another hole. And the rat, you can hear the rat freaking out. It’s trying to get up. All of this took place over the course of like half of a second, but it might as well have been his entire day cuz we both watched the rat fight to get out as best as possible. It finally like unplugged one foot, unplugged the other foot, and then ran away.
And then my friend is standing next to me like [makes horrified face].
Yeah, that’s what happens when you wear these Swiss cheese shoes.
[From Jimmy Kimmel Live! via YouTube]
I have laughed several times reading through the transcript, but I heartily recommend watching the clip in motion. For one thing, Johnson walks on stage donning a gorgeous suit. No really, it’s so arresting that even Kimmel has to comment on it. Then once Johnson settles into his set and gets to this incident, it’s the kind of story that is enhanced by the delivery. Johnson’s delivery is calm and understated, and it works as a great juxtaposition to the absurdity of the scene he’s describing. He does a terrific job with it, and it was also nice to watch Kimmel just sit back and let Johnson own the moment. Like I said, I was laughing a lot… even though I’m a New Yorker who wears sandals!!! In fact I’m still wearing sandals in October! And not flat sandals with no support, but platform ones that give me a bounce as I barrel along the filthy streets of NYC. I hear your argument, Josh, and I do not deny you speak the truth. But I just want my feet to be comfy, and my gosh Crocs are comfy, school bans and podiatrist warnings be damned! Plus let’s face it, NYC rats could easily tear through a closed-toe shoe if they really wanted to. Our safety from them is but an illusion.
If you don’t follow Josh, you should. He’s the best comedian working today. I adore him.
That’s amazing, and I already love him. He also makes a REALLY good point! I once worked with a former Navy SEAL whose pet peeve was walking with a work backpack slung across once shoulder, with a coffee cup in one hand. He was like, “What happens if you TRIP?! You have no HANDS! What if you’re on the STAIRS?!”
No joke, 5 years later I’ve re-evaluated all my footwear choices. Sneakers (or boots) whenever I’m driving. No towering heels, ever. What if there’s an emergency and you need to run?
Came here to say the same! His YouTube channel keeps me sane and I saw him in an appearance and ached from laughing! He is a treasure!
Agreed – he’s my favorite stand-up comedian right now. I watch clips from his shows on Instagram all the time. I’m so sad I missed his show when he was in my town last summer.
He’s so funny and just adorable
Josh Johnson is a BRILLIANT comedian. I highly recommend everyone check out his YouTube channel where he posts his comedy sets. He puts on a fresh and topical set practically every week.
He is my age inappropriate crush lol. He is so beautiful and I love his smile. I find him hilarious too. His jokes are clever, observant, and yes his delivery is perfect.
So funny. Love him. And I am 100% with him. I’m in Chicago and whenever I see someone with flip flops on public transportation, I shudder. Just not enough protection between you and all the ick.
LOVE JOSH! Tuesday nights are my favorite, when I crawl into bed and watch the new set he posted on YouTube. The way he tells a story, with a mixture of laughter and these long, thoughtful pauses and heartfelt insights, is true art.
Tuesdays with Josh Johnson is my jam!! And that 1 Saturday was an extra treat!!!
Sometimes I wait to hear what is going from Josh, since he always makes it more ‘palatable’ for me!
I adore Josh. He has amazing deadpan delivery and such a soothing voice.
I enjoy his comedy so much ! I even pay like $3 a month to be a subscriber to his YouTube channel, mostly to show appreciation for the massive amount of content (deeply funny stand up) he puts out. Whole new set every week. Sometime using headlines from the week.
Always funny!!
I was thrilled to she Jim and his magnificent suit on late night.
I love this guy. And yeah, he’s right. You… don’t want to step in an NYC puddle with your swiss cheese shoes, just saying.
Piling on the love! Josh Johnson is brilliant and funny, and watching his sets on YouTube has been giving me something look forward to during these trying times.
LOL: Lots of Laughs and Lots of Love 🫶🏽🌷
I saw that suit and almost didn’t recognize him. He’s always in jeans and a hoodie on his show. But he gave us his signature smirk and it was all good. Such an intelligent funny comic.
New Yorker here. We know to wear closed toed shoes because we ride the subway and buses. A sudden short stop, or sharp turn makes people lose their balance, and plant a foot right down on top of yours. Rats in your path is only something to worry about late at night. Usually.
Yup. You never know when you might want to be able to run without thinking about your footwear — even if it’s just to slip inside the car before the train door closes.
The way I adore him! He is so funny and smart. He came across my instagram feed now I just wait for his sets on YouTube. I think he might be the best comedian out right now.
Seriously if you haven’t watched his sets on YouTube run to do so!!
I love Josh so much and I’ve had the privilege of seeing one of his shows live (The man has breathtaking, flawless, glowing skin – even from a distance on the stage! My friend and I couldn’t stop talking about it). He’s like a beacon of hope in dark times and I’m not kidding! Like others have said, I look forward to his online sets – they help me feel a little less alone and a little more sane, and it feels so good to laugh. He’s touring right now and if you get a chance to see him by all means go! The title of his tour is the “Flowers Tour”- the suit is a great tie-in! 💐
It is wonderful to see him continue to gain notoriety and success. I do worry about him though – I have always been afraid the 🦇 💩 right wing MAGgots will become aware of him and go after him with some manufactured outrage and lunacy.