Pamela Anderson’s copper mullet hair transformation is pretty cool looking

Two years ago, Pamela Anderson showed up to a Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week without makeup. It was the official debut of her au naturel era. Well, Pammy is back in Paris for PFW 2025 and she’s done it again! This time, the big reveal was a new hair cut and color. Famously blonde Pam is now sporting short red hair. Pamela took her new hairdo out in different styles to a few PWF events. The first night, she showed up in a shaggy mullet while at the Tom Ford show, she wore a cool, slicked back look. The next day, at the Mugler show, it was curly. Apparently it’s for a role.
The Baywatch alum debuted a drastic new ‘do, ditching her signature blonde locks for a shorter, shaggier chop in a striking red color.
Pamela showed off her shocking transformation in photos taken by Marco Bahler at a Condé Nast Paris Fashion Week party, where she wore a sleeveless ivory satin dress with draping details that hung down her back.
The 58-year-old’s new look was done by John Nollet, and the Paris-based hairstylist confirmed on his Instagram Stories that the transformation is for an upcoming film role of hers.
Pamela is set to star in Michael Cera’s upcoming directorial debut Love Is Not the Answer opposite Steve Coogan and Jamie Dornan, Variety reported back in May.
I love Pam’s new hair. She looks like a freaking bad ass. Some pictures make the color look almost strawberry blonde, but I think it’s best described as copper. It actually reminds me of Gillian Anderson’s X-Files hair color and cut. It also makes her blue eyes appear even more striking and almost green. I would not be upset if Pammy kept this color for a little while longer after filming is over. Pam is actually a natural brunette, so seeing her look so beautiful in a darker tone isn’t surprising. When asked about her hair at a Mugler show, Pamela responded, ”I’m having fun, I’m playing with it. It’s going to be different everyday.” I’m fully on board with a Copper Pam and can’t wait to see what other lewks she serves us.
Photos credit: Fagency/INSTARimages, Aissaoui Nacer/Vendetta dailly/Backgrid
I love her but I do not love the hair.
Maybe the only person looking good in a mullet. She looks amazing.
I am here for every single second of Pam’s third act. The best is here.
The color looks fabulous on her but I’m not sold on the way she’s styling it so far.
Yeah, I think it looks rather chic slicked back, but in the other photos, the styles look dated (especially the first one).
The first shaggy cut does look dated but in a very 1970’s badass way that somehow totally works on her.
I agree with Renee. It looks dated and deliberate and I love it!!! All of the styles in these photos show that she is having fun with it. I’ve been waiting for Pam to ditch the horrible Mia Farrow I’m an old lady now look and she delivered!!
Why do I love this so much?! I feel like it shouldn’t work but it does.
I think this looks better than the blond. The blond washed her out. This looks warmer and prettier and livelier
This is Strawberry Blond and I love it on her. It suits her skin tone and softens her face. Perfect.
Yes that’s it exactly. It suits her natural coloring and is softer than the flaxen blonde for a natural makeup free look.
I prefer the blonde on her but this is cute as a new look.
Recently watched her cooking show and was so impressed with the vegan masterpieces her and the guest chefs created! It’s not filmed on her property like the renovation shows were but it looks close by. Ladysmith is so lovely. I’m happy she’s having this revival – Go Pam, Go!
I hate the style and color in the black dress photo. But for some reason really love the color in the other photos.
Pam looks like a fabulous news anchor from the 1980s.
Oh! April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. That’s the vibe I’m getting.
The color warms her skin up beautifully, and demonstrates how much makeup she wore in her bombshell era
It goes so well with her skin tone. I like it the best in the photos where her hair is smooth and shiny. She is still gorgeous and living her best life.
The hair looks amazing, her skin is glowing, she looks better now than she ever has. Love, love it!
I like the color. I think she looks more alive and prettier. The no make up and the blond have I thought aged her.
This looks a lot more fun too.
Wow, this is weird. I had to do a double take on the header pic because I was seeing Amy Madigan. Something about that cut/style and color on her…
She’s stunning. I love the color on her. I am here for all her wins.
I think it makes her instantly look younger. The blonde shade she’s been wearing totally washes her out, this warms things up. She looks fantastic imo
Looks cool! She’s rocking it. Helps to not be too washed out
I assume it’s a wig, and I am sorry but she looks like Mrs. Roper to me from Three’s Company.
But change is fun, if she loves it, I love it for her.