Pamela Anderson’s copper mullet hair transformation is pretty cool looking



Two years ago, Pamela Anderson showed up to a Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week without makeup. It was the official debut of her au naturel era. Well, Pammy is back in Paris for PFW 2025 and she’s done it again! This time, the big reveal was a new hair cut and color. Famously blonde Pam is now sporting short red hair. Pamela took her new hairdo out in different styles to a few PWF events. The first night, she showed up in a shaggy mullet while at the Tom Ford show, she wore a cool, slicked back look. The next day, at the Mugler show, it was curly. Apparently it’s for a role.

The Baywatch alum debuted a drastic new ‘do, ditching her signature blonde locks for a shorter, shaggier chop in a striking red color. Pamela showed off her shocking transformation in photos taken by Marco Bahler at a Condé Nast Paris Fashion Week party, where she wore a sleeveless ivory satin dress with draping details that hung down her back. The 58-year-old’s new look was done by John Nollet, and the Paris-based hairstylist confirmed on his Instagram Stories that the transformation is for an upcoming film role of hers. Pamela is set to star in Michael Cera’s upcoming directorial debut Love Is Not the Answer opposite Steve Coogan and Jamie Dornan, Variety reported back in May.

[From E!]

I love Pam’s new hair. She looks like a freaking bad ass. Some pictures make the color look almost strawberry blonde, but I think it’s best described as copper. It actually reminds me of Gillian Anderson’s X-Files hair color and cut. It also makes her blue eyes appear even more striking and almost green. I would not be upset if Pammy kept this color for a little while longer after filming is over. Pam is actually a natural brunette, so seeing her look so beautiful in a darker tone isn’t surprising. When asked about her hair at a Mugler show, Pamela responded, ”I’m having fun, I’m playing with it. It’s going to be different everyday.” I’m fully on board with a Copper Pam and can’t wait to see what other lewks she serves us.