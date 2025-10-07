Someone stole $1 million in tequila from Guy Fieri by using a fake shipping company



Food Network host Guy Fieri is friends with Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, and the two pals started a tequila brand together in 2019 called Santo Tequila. The tequila is crafted in Western Mexico, comes into the US through Texas, and is then trucked to Santo’s Pennsylvania warehouse. All of the transportation is done through a third party, which has worked for the company for years… until last November, when two semitrucks carrying 24,000 bottles of tequila went missing. It fell to Santo’s CEO Dan Butkus to inform Fieri that there was bupkis to show for the expected delivery of a three-years-in-the-making spirit that had already been publicized and was worth over $1 million. Regrettably, this kind of thievery is exponentially on the rise in the trucking industry. Luckily, that meant there was a specialist for Santo Tequila to call, and the story of how that specialist unraveled the case — it was a fake shipping company! — was on the latest 60 Minutes:

What happened: The logistics company that worked for Santo hired a trucking company. But then that trucking company outsourced the job to two other trucking companies, who then hired drivers. It’s a bit of a tractor trailer shell game called double brokering, and it happens more often than you might expect. The problem is those second trucking companies were fakes — fronts for criminals — complete with phony letterheads, email addresses and phone numbers to appear legitimate. Those emails about the mechanical issues, the video of a broken down semi and the GPS tracking were all fake, too. It was all part of an elaborate ruse, set up to buy time and steal the cargo.

Time to call Keith: [Keith] Lewis is a former cop who runs operations for Verisk CargoNet, a company that works with law enforcement to solve these types of crimes. According to Lewis, U.S. businesses lost more than $230 million in goods last year to cargo theft. … Lewis began to piece together how the tequila heist was pulled off: criminals created fake online profiles of trucking companies, bid on jobs they suspected might be valuable and hired unsuspecting drivers online. Then, instead of sending the drivers to the Santo warehouse in Pennsylvania, the criminals remotely redirected them to take the shipment west — all the way to Los Angeles. Though it might seem suspicious, Lewis said the drivers had no idea they were being directed by criminals. They believed they were taking a legitimate load to a legitimate location.

Online global crime: Lewis says the tequila heist was orchestrated entirely online, which made finding the mastermind behind the operation tough because there was no suspect description or fingerprints to follow. In fact, the masterminds don’t even need to be in the same country. “We’ve tracked them to over 40 different countries around the world,” Lewis said. Investigators say the tequila theft had all the characteristics of a criminal gang that operates out of Armenia, 7,000 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border where the tequila was last seen. This kind of theft, where criminals remotely redirect cargo to steal it, has spiked 1,200% in four years, according to Lewis.

California has more goods stolen from trucks than any other state: In response, the Los Angeles Police Department created a special unit to tackle all kinds of cargo theft and last year recovered $42.8 million worth of stolen goods. … The LAPD Cargo Theft Unit eventually cracked the case of the missing tequila. Detectives tracked down one of the drivers who’d picked up the tequila in Texas. He’d moved on to other jobs, but told investigators that he was directed by what he thought was a legitimate trucking company to leave the shipment at an industrial site in the San Fernando Valley. His information ultimately led police to a warehouse in southeast Los Angeles, and 11,000 bottles of Santo Tequila, just a few weeks after the heist.