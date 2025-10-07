Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson in the ‘Die, My Love’ trailer: Oscar-bait?

In Cannes this year, Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love came out of the festival with a huge amount of buzz. Buzz specifically for the film’s two stars, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. It feels like J-Law has done it again, and she’s going to be in contention for another Oscar for this. Pattinson might get his first Oscar nomination, which would really be something. Die, My Love is adapted from the novel of the same name, and it’s about a couple who move from NYC to Montana in search of a quieter life. They have a baby, and Jennifer’s character has postpartum depression and then postpartum psychosis. Well, the first trailer is out and my god.
Yeah… the Academy loves Jennifer Lawrence, so I imagine we’re in for another big Oscar campaign for this. In Cannes, critics were raving about Pattinson too, so maybe they’ll put some money into his campaign as well. And Sissy Spacek! It’s always nice to see her in a film, and it looks like she’s playing Jennifer’s mom?
Here are some photos of J-Law at the San Sebastian Film Festival a few weeks back. There’s a lot of buzz on social media that she’s gotten some cosmetic work. While she definitely looks different, she’s also had two babies – it’s possible her face has just changed because of her pregnancies, and it’s also possible that she’s had some post-pregnancy cosmetic updates.
She’s definitely gotten some work, at first glance I thought this was Hayden Panettiere!
I agree. Every single solitary actor has cosmetic work. Why is this even in the slightest question?
We have eyes in our heads so we can see she has had fillers and Botox and an eye lift.
A surgeon or other experts would be able to pinpoint other procedures.
And yes now she looks almost exactly like Hayden!
Hopefully it’s just puffiness that will settle because yes she absolutely looks like Hayden Panettiere!
She also makes me think of when Renee Zellweger ‘got fat’ to play Bridget Jones the first time.
But she’s still an incredibly talented actor, which I think was the point of the article. Die My Love is a dark story and I’m looking forward to the adaptation.
Her hooded eyes definitely changed. It changes the face a lot. It happened with Renee Zellweger too.
I actually thought it was me. Since I don’t really watch her movies, my first thought was, “Why does she always look different in every picture?” Maybe it’s not just me.
I can see that- but to me she’s Shailene Woodley adjacent in these photos.
She’s def had some upper lid work, and (I think) mid-face fillers. So many women alter their faces, and don’t look as attractive as they were before they underwent procedures. KK looked so much prettier before all of her facial and body alterations. Jennifer also was more attractive before these most recent changes.
That trailer didn’t really show a narrative progression. I’m curious if the film is the same or just chaos.
I am very curious about this movie. I have read the book and it is written with a stream of consciousness technique from the POV of an unreliable narrator, a post partum woman in the thick of her delusional state of mind. It is made up of scattered imagery and it is hard to tell what is real and what is a figment of her hallucinations. That said, I think Jennifer Lawrence can surely pull it off. She is herself post partum in these promotional shots and I think she still has the face of a woman who recently gave birth rather than cosmetic surgery.
Trailer makes it look like a total mess. Not interested! Her face is definitely different but I can’t quite pinpoint how.
Oh, I would love to see Rob do an Oscar campaign! He is such a goof ball. It would be delightful. I love that these two did a film together.
I had severe PPD to the point of being hospitalized, so I don’t know if I’m going to be able to watch this film, but I wish them the best.
I haven’t heard any Oscar predictions for either performance. It’s all about Jessie Buckley and Renate Reinsve atm .