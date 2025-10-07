Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson in the ‘Die, My Love’ trailer: Oscar-bait?

In Cannes this year, Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love came out of the festival with a huge amount of buzz. Buzz specifically for the film’s two stars, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. It feels like J-Law has done it again, and she’s going to be in contention for another Oscar for this. Pattinson might get his first Oscar nomination, which would really be something. Die, My Love is adapted from the novel of the same name, and it’s about a couple who move from NYC to Montana in search of a quieter life. They have a baby, and Jennifer’s character has postpartum depression and then postpartum psychosis. Well, the first trailer is out and my god.

Yeah… the Academy loves Jennifer Lawrence, so I imagine we’re in for another big Oscar campaign for this. In Cannes, critics were raving about Pattinson too, so maybe they’ll put some money into his campaign as well. And Sissy Spacek! It’s always nice to see her in a film, and it looks like she’s playing Jennifer’s mom?

Here are some photos of J-Law at the San Sebastian Film Festival a few weeks back. There’s a lot of buzz on social media that she’s gotten some cosmetic work. While she definitely looks different, she’s also had two babies – it’s possible her face has just changed because of her pregnancies, and it’s also possible that she’s had some post-pregnancy cosmetic updates.