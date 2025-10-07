Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck reunited for the NYC premiere of ‘KOTSW’

One of the biggest indicators that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were genuinely serious about making their marriage work is that they immediately got really entangled professionally. Jennifer was doing Dunkin Donuts ads, for crying out loud! And Ben’s Artists Equity produced several of Jennifer’s films, films she’s still promoting even one year after her divorce from Ben. Kiss of the Spider Woman is one of those films – Jennifer stars, Bill Condon directs, and Ben/Artists Equity executive produced it. Last night was the New York premiere, and surprise! Ben came out to support an Artists Equity film and his ex-wife.
I suspect that Jennifer knew Ben might turn out, because she looked especially cute. She wore a Harris Reed ensemble – as she arrived, she wore the dress without the “sculptural” thing at the waist, and she just paired the dress with a fur coat. Then she added the sculptural thing for the photos, to pose with Ben. On stage, she thanked Ben, saying: “Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity.” Ben also spoke at the premiere, saying: “My goal was to empower great artists and tell moving stories and great opportunities for these kinds of great stories to be told and to work with the best directors in the world and the best material. In this movie, we did all that and it’s an honor to be here.”
Some people say that Bennifer could go another round. God, I hope not. I hope and believe that the last time was the final round, and Jennifer got burned really badly. This is the marriage and relationship which changed her. I hope she’s smart enough not to fall for Ben’s BS anymore. But look at her face… whew. Ben really is her Achilles.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Getty.
They’re actors after all, have to sell this movie and recoup some of their money.
I think their 60+ million house is still on the market.
She looks gorgeous. But Kaiser is right. Good god woman, stop with him already. These two…I predict future bangage will occur.
I texted the same thing to a friend last night after seeing the photos from the premiere.
Ben Affleck loves getting Oscars so I am not surprised he is willing to play the” will they, won’t they” game when promoting this movie. Brad Pitt did the same with a willingly participating Jen Aniston for his awards run. I don’t want JLo to get hurt but I want her to be considered for awards for her role.
I’d like to think that her structured gown was an attempt to keep him at bay. I hope for her sake she doesn’t allow him back into her intimate life.
Yeah, that was a whole new version of “talk to the hand.”
I wish she would just outright give him the cut direct. She doesn’t need to play cool girl to this loser. I would not let him touch me at all, let alone on the hip like that.
Nah she is over him, that crazy horned dress says if he gets too close to the coochie she will poke his eye out
She’s got a lot of guts.
In these pictures they both look uncomfortable to me, certainly not flirtatious or intimate
Oh i wish i was a body language expert to be able to decipher the last 2 big photos, All read is he is angry and she is trying to remain calm and not cause a scene.Kudos to her for not burning it all down. Interesting he hasn’t got a new squezze.
That “sculptural” thing on the dress is awful. She should have left that at home. As for Ben, fool you once (or twice) shame on him but three times? Shame on you JLo. Dont even think about it.