Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck reunited for the NYC premiere of ‘KOTSW’

Embed from Getty Images

One of the biggest indicators that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were genuinely serious about making their marriage work is that they immediately got really entangled professionally. Jennifer was doing Dunkin Donuts ads, for crying out loud! And Ben’s Artists Equity produced several of Jennifer’s films, films she’s still promoting even one year after her divorce from Ben. Kiss of the Spider Woman is one of those films – Jennifer stars, Bill Condon directs, and Ben/Artists Equity executive produced it. Last night was the New York premiere, and surprise! Ben came out to support an Artists Equity film and his ex-wife.

I suspect that Jennifer knew Ben might turn out, because she looked especially cute. She wore a Harris Reed ensemble – as she arrived, she wore the dress without the “sculptural” thing at the waist, and she just paired the dress with a fur coat. Then she added the sculptural thing for the photos, to pose with Ben. On stage, she thanked Ben, saying: “Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity.” Ben also spoke at the premiere, saying: “My goal was to empower great artists and tell moving stories and great opportunities for these kinds of great stories to be told and to work with the best directors in the world and the best material. In this movie, we did all that and it’s an honor to be here.”

Some people say that Bennifer could go another round. God, I hope not. I hope and believe that the last time was the final round, and Jennifer got burned really badly. This is the marriage and relationship which changed her. I hope she’s smart enough not to fall for Ben’s BS anymore. But look at her face… whew. Ben really is her Achilles.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images