Channing Tatum: actors are ‘incentivized to make bad things to get paid’

This upcoming Friday, October 10, is a big opening day for potential blockbuster movies. We’ve got Tron: Ares, After the Hunt, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. One of the lesser known films that’s also opening on the same day is Roofman, a crime comedy film starring Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, Uzo Aduba, Peter Dinklage, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, and more. It’s based on a true story about an escaped convict who hid out in a Toys R Us for months.
To promote the film, Channing appeared on one of my favorite shows, Hot Ones. He talked about a lot of things but something that stood out to me, a fan of bad movies, was Channing’s claim that actors are “incentivized” to make bad movies over the chance to make something really good. Why? It’s all about those Benjamins, baby.
During a recent appearance on “Hot Ones,” the “Roofman” star said that in the current state of the industry, it feels like actors are “incentivized” to appear in subpar productions for money rather than take a big swing on something “really, really good.”
“I think, now, when you get asked to do a movie, or you’re trying to get a movie made, it’s a very confused pipeline of possibilities,” Tatum said. “It really feels like, at times, that you’re incentivized to make bad things to get paid, rather than make something really, really good, for the f-cking people that actually get to see these things and [for the type of] people that I want to see these movies, the person that I was when I was a kid. And I want good movies.”
He added, “I’m like, ‘Man, I want to give my money to the good movies.’ It’s such an upside-down moment, but I do believe that the disruption is going to lead to something good. I do believe that. I do believe the streamers came in for a reason, and it had to change. It had to morph.”
Later in the episode, Tatum took a few jabs at his past work. When asked about his 2010 romance “Dear John,” he called it “such a generic” movie. When speaking about his role in 2024’s “Deadpool & Wolverine,” he said he doesn’t feel like “part of” the film since he was only “in it for two seconds.”
This is not the first time Tatum spoke up about Hollywood’s troubles. In his Variety cover story, the “Magic Mike” star said that streamers have caused serious confusion in the entertainment industry, both “for good and bad.”
“The streamers came in and effed up the industry a bit — for good and for bad. The studios are confused; the streamers are confused,” he said. “You’re incentivizing me to go make a subpar movie — a B script, a programmer that isn’t special.”
”It really feels like, at times, that you’re incentivized to make bad things to get paid, rather than make something really, really good…” I’m going to say this in all caps because I truly mean it with all of my mind, body, and soul, but he better not be referring to White House Down. Is that movie basically a poor man’s version of Die Hard? Sure! Does it make me love it any less? Nope!
This is an interesting perspective because we generally hear from actors about how they’re looking for that one juicy award-bait project. It reminds me of a quote that I literally just spent almost a half hour Googling to try to cite exactly, but with no luck. I thought it was from Tropic Thunder, but it goes something like, ”You make the commercial movie to make the award-winning movie.” (Does anyone know what I’m talking about?) It’s not a bad observation, though, because we see a lot of bad movies and I’m sure some of the ones with the bigger names are because they were contractually obligated or owed someone higher up a favor in hopes of getting a juicier role in exchange. Also, I am shocked that he would dismiss his role as Gambit like that. Last I heard, he was still hoping to finally make that standalone Gambit movie happen. I wonder what’s going on behind the MCU scenes.
Here’s Channing’s full Hot Wings interview:
That’s been said a lot. Sigourney Weaver said that about the Alien movies and I think a character played by Tim Robbins said it. I do know you are referencing something specific and hopefully someone knows what it is, but that is a broad strategy for actors who have the good fortune to be offered lucrative movies/franchises.
And it isn’t just their greed for millions–these actors support a flotilla of agents, managers, lawyers, and they need to support the flotilla or lose them, along with strength to choose make smaller passion-project movies based on their stardom.
Reminds of the scene in Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back where Ben Affleck is telling Matt Damon (after Matt asked why they agreed to do a crappy Good Will Hunting sequel) “You gotta do the safe picture, then you do the art picture, but sometimes you gotta do the payback picture because your friend says you owe them” 😆
THAT’S THE QUOTE I WAS THINKING OF!!! From Jay & Silent Bob! Thank you!!!
I am fascinating by what makes a good ‘bad movie’. I have watched White House Down multiple times and find it completely enjoyable, probably because it keeps me entertained without requiring any great effort, concentration, or interrogation on my part. Sometimes that’s what I want.
Then you have the bad ‘bad movies’, a lot of which are being churned out by Netflix and Amazon these days. Hard nope. I don’t know exactly what they’re lacking (beyond even a basic vaguely coherent plot usually) but even I won’t give those my time.
I think it might be Entourage.
Sorry.
Um, being incentivized by money to work. Isn’t that how every profession is structured?
@Jezz
Yes! Unless and until you reach the f-off money point.
There are few professions where success means you could become financially independent before age 33. This is one of them.
Yes but
Movies are also supposed to be art. It’s not supposed to be the same job as accounts payable and reversing backward overflow sales, so I can see how it’s a little depressing that it’s all just countable nuts and boring bolts.
Well, sometimes the bad ones are the fun ones. I still love Howard the Duck and nobody can say it’s not a bad movie!
I mean, a lot of actors would love to get paid to be in “bad” movies just to pay the bills and do what they enjoy for a living. It’s the same with most jobs and professions. Don’t they call it “bread and butter” work? You have to do it to get to the gourmet, noteworthy stuff.
Don’t get me wrong. The world needs good movies and shows. Last night we watched “Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight,” a wonderful movie based on Alexandra Fuller’s memoir, and featuring the best performance by a child actor that I’ve seen since Christian Bale in “Empire Of The Sun.” I’m so glad it exists. But it’s fine for some things to just be mindless entertainment, too.
I don’t understand – he’s saying words, but he’s not saying what they mean. If he’s offered a good role, he should take it. If he’s not being offered good roles, maybe he should think about what that means.
Scorsese said, “I make one for them and then one for me,” in an interview a couple of decades ago, and it has been somewhat of a Hollywood mantra ever since.
First off: he’s beautiful
Second: because he’s beautiful, I’ve seen all his movies and he does do a weird mix of “good” movies vs commercial. Just like you take the crap project at work to pave the way for the fancy project. So all of this makes sense.
What doesn’t make sense is why he didn’t win an Oscar for his stellar performance in Magic Mike based solely on My Pony.