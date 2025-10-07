Country music star Zach Bryan has a new song which is anti-ICE

As we’ve established over the years, I’m not really a country-music person, but I end up listening to and liking a lot of country-pop crossover hits. Last year, one of the best crossover hits was Zach Bryan’s “Pink Skies.” I love that song and I love Zach’s voice. I didn’t know anything about him, and I just assumed he was a regular conservative country dude living in Nashville. As it turns out, he’s a veteran who served in the Navy for eight years. His country music career is his second career after his Naval service. Well, Zach has a new song in which he sh-t talks the cops and ICE. Well well well.

Zach Bryan is using his music to speak out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its ongoing raids under President Donald Trump’s current policies. In the Grammy winner’s latest song, which he teased with a short clip on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 3, Bryan took aim at ICE, singing, “I heard the cops came/ Cocky m————, ain’t they?” “And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house no one builds no more/ But I got a telephone/ Kids are all scared and all alone,” read the lyrics. “The middle finger’s rising, and it won’t stop showing/ Got some bad news/ The fading of the red, white and blue.” Bryan captioned the post with the last line of the song in the clip: “The fading of the red, white and blue.” Although Bryan has spoken out against ICE, a law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, he has been a longtime supporter of the armed forces. He served in the Navy for eight years after enlisting at the age of 17.

To call ICE a “law enforcement agency” is a pretty big stretch given what we’ve seen of ICE this year. They are just a bunch of violent thugs, hiding their faces and using zipties on children. I believe the theories that DHS actively recruited white nationalists and Proud Boy dumbf–ks to be ICE agents. I believe that because that’s how ICE agents are behaving – like domestic terrorists hiding behind the color of authority. Anyway, I’m glad that Zach Bryan is making art about this. Many are already pointing out that Zach took a photo with Donald Trump last year – that’s what makes it important. We actually need some of the Trump supporters to say “wait, actually, this f–king sucks.”

When you’ve lost country music star Zach Bryan, it might be time for some self-reflection. Just saying…. pic.twitter.com/L09WMvJIBN — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 6, 2025