Country music star Zach Bryan has a new song which is anti-ICE

As we’ve established over the years, I’m not really a country-music person, but I end up listening to and liking a lot of country-pop crossover hits. Last year, one of the best crossover hits was Zach Bryan’s “Pink Skies.” I love that song and I love Zach’s voice. I didn’t know anything about him, and I just assumed he was a regular conservative country dude living in Nashville. As it turns out, he’s a veteran who served in the Navy for eight years. His country music career is his second career after his Naval service. Well, Zach has a new song in which he sh-t talks the cops and ICE. Well well well.
Zach Bryan is using his music to speak out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its ongoing raids under President Donald Trump’s current policies.
In the Grammy winner’s latest song, which he teased with a short clip on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 3, Bryan took aim at ICE, singing, “I heard the cops came/ Cocky m————, ain’t they?”
“And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house no one builds no more/ But I got a telephone/ Kids are all scared and all alone,” read the lyrics. “The middle finger’s rising, and it won’t stop showing/ Got some bad news/ The fading of the red, white and blue.”
Bryan captioned the post with the last line of the song in the clip: “The fading of the red, white and blue.”
Although Bryan has spoken out against ICE, a law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, he has been a longtime supporter of the armed forces. He served in the Navy for eight years after enlisting at the age of 17.
To call ICE a “law enforcement agency” is a pretty big stretch given what we’ve seen of ICE this year. They are just a bunch of violent thugs, hiding their faces and using zipties on children. I believe the theories that DHS actively recruited white nationalists and Proud Boy dumbf–ks to be ICE agents. I believe that because that’s how ICE agents are behaving – like domestic terrorists hiding behind the color of authority. Anyway, I’m glad that Zach Bryan is making art about this. Many are already pointing out that Zach took a photo with Donald Trump last year – that’s what makes it important. We actually need some of the Trump supporters to say “wait, actually, this f–king sucks.”
When you’ve lost country music star Zach Bryan, it might be time for some self-reflection.
Just saying…. pic.twitter.com/L09WMvJIBN
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 6, 2025
I’m encouraged whenever ANYONE becomes disenchanted with anything Trump. Fox “News” and other sources are so one sided, many people don’t know just HOW bad things are.
I hadn’t heard of him and at first was thinking of Zach Brown. While I appreciate him singing out about it, I still feel like what did y’all think was going to happen. Trump was always clear about what he was going to do. All these bro podcasters speaking on their regrets now…sigh. Sure. At the same time, I don’t want to discourage them from speaking out now but I’m like but would y’all still vote for him again? Dissent is dissent though and I welcome it.
Apparently he once spoke out against transphobia also which I appreciate. Not calling him a saint by any means but appreciate that he’s not on the cult train of MAGA. Will check out his music.
He did a duet with my girl Kacey Musgraves (“I Remember Everything”) and I’m pretty sure she wouldn’t have lent her talent to anyone who wasn’t on the side of good. I’m glad to see this, maybe some people who are fans of his and need to hear this will.
Good for him! I’m glad country stars are speaking out I think that’s probably the best way to reach who needs to be reached.
I love the line fading of the red white and blue, that feels so sad and true.
It’s about time Outlaw Country made a mainstream comeback! That movement has always been liberal, pro-union, anti-bootlicking, anti-fascist.
ICE has literally taken out ads on certain programming, like pro-wrestling. They are scary pieces of propaganda. Am glad Zach is creating his own counter to that.
I don’t watch wrestling, but I’ve seen the ICE recruitment ads during other sports broadcasts. Jarring and scary.
Several wrestlers have actually complained about the ICE ads played during their shows, they’re making a point to air them in places that are blue majority.
No but this is actually really important. I’ve said it before, but we have to give people space to change their mind(s) about Trump. The survival of our country depends on it because this shit won’t stop until his calcified base starts to turn on him. And believe me, I know it’s hard not to hate the people that voted for this nightmare so I’m reminding myself too. At the end of the day, while blaming and shaming them might feel instinctive, we should do our best to resist that urge because that reaction is completely counterproductive at this stage.
I don’t know much about country music so no idea how popular Zach is but he obviously has a platform and some level of cultural influence. If he’s giving permission to MAGA types to hate any facet of what Trump is doing to this country, then he 100% has my support.
Very well said. I needed this reminder because I’m more in the ‘you voted for this now lie in it’; but yes, we need to allow people to change their minds. To understand the cruelty they’ve been a part of & to repent.
Kaiser, check out the song “I Remember Everything”, his duet with Kacey Musgraves. Good song, too. I am not into country music but I like those two artists.
And I agree these “ICE Agents” are not actually law enforcement. I think they are the J6 terrorists that Trump released.
Yes! Such a great song….
I keep hoping that one day these mf’ers get their comeuppance. I know that’s a big ask. I just really hope karma is real.
I love that song.
I was listening to that song when I found out I was pregnant with my second. It holds a special place in my heart.
I love the song Pink Skies! I hope MAGA loses its stranglehold – the more people who speak out the better.
And Taylor’s using her platform to sing about penises.
Taylor’s been dickmitized by that drunken lout.
I dont think he has ever been maga. As stated above he has come out in support of trans rights, and his songs are old school outlaw country (real outlaw not the bootlickers of today). This is a song that needs to be made and I am glad he made it. He is also amazing live.
He’s definitely had his run-ins with cops, so I can see him being generally opposed to the swift descent of our country into a police state.
His song Something in the Orange is fantastic!