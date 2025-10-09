King Charles has photos of the Sussexes displayed prominently in one of his castles

Weeks after Prince Harry’s September visit to the UK, we learned that Harry had given his father a framed photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Sun’s well-placed “sources” claimed that Harry gave his father a photo of Harry, Meghan and the two kids. When Harry clapped back on the Sun’s reporting, he said that the photo was just of his two kids. King Charles evicted Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili from their British home and, to this day, he refuses to “give” them the security they would need to visit the UK. But hey, at least Charles has a couple of photos of the kids, plus photos of Harry in the pre-Meghan days. According to a new report this week, Charles’s Northern Ireland castle is full of photos of Harry and Meghan. Huh.

King Charles has a framed picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on his desk at Hillsborough Castle, the monarch’s official Northern Ireland residence. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s prominence among the family photos is the latest in a series of olive branches between the King and his estranged youngest son. The images are understood to be prominently placed on Charles’s desk and throughout the State Drawing Room. Among pictures of other family members, a small, framed portrait of Harry and Meghan can be found in the room. The duke and duchess also feature in an official family portrait taken in 2018 to mark King Charles’s 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House. Harry can also be seen with Prince William in two separate pictures framed together, according to images seen by The Mirror. While palace staff assembled a selection of photos to be displayed in royal residences, the final decision on what ones to choose rests with the King. “Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate. They are also guided by members of The Royal Family,” a royal source said. “The decision over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King,” they explained to The Mirror. Notably absent from the selection of family photos are any images of the King’s younger brother, Prince Andrew.

[From GB News]

Again, they’re only talking about Hillsborough Castle, which Charles visits maybe once or twice a year, if that. But I believe that Charles has photos of Harry displayed prominently in many of his eleventy billion homes. Charles likes to pretend that he cares about his younger son, despite ample evidence that Charles really doesn’t give a sh-t. It would certainly be more noteworthy if Charles had no photos of Harry displayed anywhere, as if Harry was a “non-person” or however those psychopaths refer to Harry. Oh, and there’s some concern from the Sussex fans about the photo of Archie and Lili, and whether Charles will make sure the photo is displayed prominently when he’s in view of some cameras. As in, Charles will find a way to leak the photo of Archie and Lili. I think that’s the trap Harry set for his father, just like the information about the photo itself was a trap. When the Sun reported that detail, Harry jumped on it and was likely sending a message to his father.