King Charles has photos of the Sussexes displayed prominently in one of his castles

Weeks after Prince Harry’s September visit to the UK, we learned that Harry had given his father a framed photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Sun’s well-placed “sources” claimed that Harry gave his father a photo of Harry, Meghan and the two kids. When Harry clapped back on the Sun’s reporting, he said that the photo was just of his two kids. King Charles evicted Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili from their British home and, to this day, he refuses to “give” them the security they would need to visit the UK. But hey, at least Charles has a couple of photos of the kids, plus photos of Harry in the pre-Meghan days. According to a new report this week, Charles’s Northern Ireland castle is full of photos of Harry and Meghan. Huh.
King Charles has a framed picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on his desk at Hillsborough Castle, the monarch’s official Northern Ireland residence. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s prominence among the family photos is the latest in a series of olive branches between the King and his estranged youngest son.
The images are understood to be prominently placed on Charles’s desk and throughout the State Drawing Room. Among pictures of other family members, a small, framed portrait of Harry and Meghan can be found in the room.
The duke and duchess also feature in an official family portrait taken in 2018 to mark King Charles’s 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House. Harry can also be seen with Prince William in two separate pictures framed together, according to images seen by The Mirror.
While palace staff assembled a selection of photos to be displayed in royal residences, the final decision on what ones to choose rests with the King.
“Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate. They are also guided by members of The Royal Family,” a royal source said.
“The decision over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King,” they explained to The Mirror.
Notably absent from the selection of family photos are any images of the King’s younger brother, Prince Andrew.
[From GB News]
Again, they’re only talking about Hillsborough Castle, which Charles visits maybe once or twice a year, if that. But I believe that Charles has photos of Harry displayed prominently in many of his eleventy billion homes. Charles likes to pretend that he cares about his younger son, despite ample evidence that Charles really doesn’t give a sh-t. It would certainly be more noteworthy if Charles had no photos of Harry displayed anywhere, as if Harry was a “non-person” or however those psychopaths refer to Harry. Oh, and there’s some concern from the Sussex fans about the photo of Archie and Lili, and whether Charles will make sure the photo is displayed prominently when he’s in view of some cameras. As in, Charles will find a way to leak the photo of Archie and Lili. I think that’s the trap Harry set for his father, just like the information about the photo itself was a trap. When the Sun reported that detail, Harry jumped on it and was likely sending a message to his father.
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix's Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
King Charles III arrives for a visit to Coffee D'Ash in the Portland Walk regeneration area of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, to meet representatives from charities and community groups supported by the £5 million Team Barrow Social Impact Fund.
King Charles III
Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom
22 Sep 2025
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
Does Charles like AI, i ask because he may have been able to bring those picture to life to have conversations with His Son. I reckon Charles has triggered loads to traps Harry set for him. remember these guys will zoom in on Photos on the desk so during this years christmas speech expect some zooming. Im surprised peggy hasnt gone over to see the pic, someone is going to leak it
Oh wow. Another meaningless pos olive branch. Not actual actions, no actual substance.
Just leaking about something seemingly “amazing” that Charles has done to show his forgiving and magnanimous nature. While highlighting the exact opposite. Most parents would miss their children while estranged and hold tight to any photos. But not our Chuck!
He takes a thing – having pictures of your family in your house – a thing any flipping decent parent does because they want to actually see and be reminded of their kids and makes it seem like he’s broken new ground on what it means to be a good person.
With Charles, everything is transactional and every one of his choices to include his actual flipping child and his family is THE MOST a parent has ever done. And the media needs to be alerted! Also why have a picture of his brother up when he sees him all the time?
Charles dictating to his secretary to email to Harry – “do you see? I’ve put a photo up of you, dear boy! Yes, I continue to create situations that could lead to the death of you, your beloved wife and your adored children. But the photos dear boy! They are on a desk! In Ireland!
King of the most mundane olive branches –
Chuck the F…
If Charles has a photo of the kids, it’s not an actual one showing their faces. Harry isn’t dumb and Meghan would never trust her children’s safety onto Charles.
I don’t understand your comment. Harry said he gave his dad a picture of the kids. Harry. There is no way he gifted his father a pic of the back of his kids’ heads.
It’s such a shame that Charles is a useless father. Losing your mum when you are a child is terrible so is having a father who doesn’t even put his arms around you when telling you that mum is dead is awful.
Starting a shrine early in case his cruelty leads to their deaths?
My thoughts ran to the dark side about this also..
Chuck wishes. Maybe Meghan’s trip to Paris put him in a positive mood. Memories and all that.
“NYC didn’t work out but there will be other chances, old boy. She was just in Paris after all…. Fingers crossed”
Exactly. The same happened with Diana. Then she died and the Royals got a popularity boost for looking sad at the funeral. I used to think they wanted to keep Harry and his family alive as scapegoats. I don’t anymore.
Jane: where you old enough to remember when Diana died? The royals didn’t get a boost from her death. Their image was never lower. Under 5% thought Charles should ever be king. But the only thing one assumed was that they took care of the boys. And even that was a lie.
“The images are understood to be placed”. So, maybe not?
Yes let’s just keep beating this dead horse for a few more articles.
I would laugh if Charles had no idea they were even displayed in that N. Ireland Castle. Wither way, it doesn’t mean much if you can’t provide security for those in the pictures. Or see them bc you evicted them from a house that still wastefully lies empty when the sussexes could’ve been paying market rate rent this whole time.
I have this weird theory that it can’t be rented because William went either full smash room on the whole house or William stays there, because that’s something that Harry can’t do and he can.
Yes, I had a theory that William stayed there for years but now idk. I think they enjoy just watching it stay empty and decaying. Morbid.
Actually we don’t know that the framed photograph that Charles received was of the two children. I still think it may be of one of his favourite plants or some animal that Charles likes.
The media only jumped to the conclusion that it was a photograph of the children after Prince Harry’s spokesperson said it “did not feature The Duke and Duchess”.
Also, I think the photos in the castle have been there since before the Queen died and they just never bothered to make any changes.
I’ve always thought George and Charles look unbelievably awkward in that photo. As if someone insisted that Charles take the future heir on his lap, and they were both strangers to one another. They don’t look relaxed or loving. And poor Charlotte is shoved to the side with Camzilla grabbing the spotlight.
Charlotte should have been near her parents not placed all the way on the other side. She or Louis could have sat on Charles lap. Charles claimed he “always wanted” a granddaughter and yet, Charlotte is placed away from him.
Totally. Charlotte on Charles’s lap, George in between C and C and it would be a much better photo. Mail that back to 7 years ago.
No brownie points for the would be killer.
This is not surprising he had photos of Harry and Meghan at Clarence House and Highgrove too. The Queen did the same thing. It doesn’t really mine anything in my view. The Royals like to project family but they’re really not one.
Mean not mine.
I’ve been listening to the Hamilton soundtrack this week, getting ready to go see it live in Boston.
During King George’s “You’ll be back” number, I just kept thinking of how Charles has been the modern day version with Harry.
“Remember we made an arrangement when you went away
Now you’re making me mad
Remember, despite our estrangement, I’m your man
You’ll be back, soon you’ll see
You’ll remember you belong to me”
“So don’t throw away this thing we had
‘Cause when push comes to shove
I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love”
That last bit. Chuckles and his grey men have given it a try already. Several times, that we know of: SA, BC, NYC, the continual RAVEC nonsense.
Of course he’d put them in Northern Ireland, which is barely part of his godforsaken “kingdom” (and shouldn’t be).
I’m sure he does. We’ve seen pictures before of the Sussexes at his properties. IIRC he had a picture of him walking Meghan down the aisle on display at Clarence house – cant remember when that was but definitely after they moved to California.
IF Harry did give him pictures of the kids, I think they’re probably old pictures. like “here’s a formal portrait from Lili’s christening.” So its not going to give people a glimpse of what the kids look like now.
Am I hallucinating or did we not read this story last week about Charles and how magnanimous he is to acknowledge his own son with a photo? It was notable because the story was put out by the palace and then Harry’s spokesperson calmly corrected it. Are they reviving that story or combining it with something else?