Sarah Jessica Parker wore Iris van Herpen to the NYC Ballet’s fall gala

Sarah Jessica Parker has been a longtime supporter and patroness of the NYC Ballet. She’s actually on the Board of Directors now, she’s a vice-chair. She always attends the NYC Ballet’s galas, and last night was the annual fall gala to mark the new fall and winter shows. The gala performance featured costumes designed by Iris van Herpen. So… that’s why Sarah Jessica is dressed this way. She wore a huge, winged Iris van Herpen design to the gala to support the ballet company’s latest costume designer. I get it, but I also feel like… she could have gone smaller and still made a big fashion impact. I also think her styling is rather blah, but she’s probably doing that on purpose so that people focus on the dress.
Nicole Ari Parker and Julia Fox also attended the fall gala and both wore Iris van Herpen as well. Don’t hate me but… Julia looks the best in Van Herpen. So many women really need to let go of this idea that slicked-down, severe center-parts are flattering. I fully believed Nicole was Emily Blunt.
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick were also in attendance. Do you know they’ve been together for more than a decade? Time flies – they got together in 2014, and they welcomed their son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger in 2016. They’re engaged but I bet they never marry. She’s a ballerina, or a former ballerina. So that’s why they’re supporting the NYC Ballet.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
It’s very LOOK AT ME of her-it doesn’t make me curious about the ballet at all.
Yes SJP!!
I ❤️ Van Herpen.
The psychedelic aesthetic😘, the motion🤩 , the colours🤗 .
But how does one sit down?
I think the wings detach
i love iris van herpen too! it’s so exciting to see people wear her on the red carpet and so exciting to see she’s doing costumes for NYC ballet. i think her work is best in motion. i think all three above are pulling off their looks, although i do think a different look would work better on sjp just because she’s so petite. and i agree that of the three julia fox looks the best.
She LOVES fun fashion, and i bet this was a win-win for her.
She gets to wear something extraodinary, and it is support of the ballet costume designer, at the event to support the ballet.
And i do think it is fun, and dramatic.
And yes, i hope the wings come off. Because it looks like it would be uncomfortable to sit in.
My immediate thought was Black Swan.
Jagger has been a strong supporter of ballet for decades since his friendship with Nureyev and he very often does his workouts with ballet companies
Oh! I didn’t know that 🙂
When Boston Ballet designed its headquarters and dance rehearsal studios, he was one of the consultants and he works out there whenever he’s in the area.
He’s always worked hard for the money, from what I can tell. Also, whoever’s doing his hair color is doing a great job, unless he is preternaturally un-gray.
“Finally, I’m a Victoria’s Secret angel!”
I also think you need to have a beautiful face to carry off that severe slicked back hair. Like Meghan does. SJP does not.
I think you have to have either beauty OR a fierce sense of self, which SJP seems to be claiming. She used to look like an older woman trying too hard to look young, but now she seems to be claiming her awesome identity as an older woman who rocks her own style! I’m happy to see this. “Jolie laide” is the French word for when someone not conventionally pretty has so much style and flair they become attractive. Despite all this, I’d like her dress more without the weird tan diamond shaped panel in the front…
SJP and I are the same age–I remember her on Square Pegs back when dinosaurs roamed the earth. I have never admired her looks. Some women I just don’t find attractive when everyone else does, like Jennifer Aniston.
Square Pegs watcher here also. Short lived show but SJP had brown hair then and really young,cute, fresh faced and natural. Now I don’t find her attractive at all.
I like that she is not conventionally beautiful but styles herself confidently. She is interesting looking and magnetic.
I LOVE IT!!!! I’d buy it and wear it if I had the money and that kind of event to go to.
My first thought was it’s a very Met Gala look. SJP always does her homework to respect the theme and I think she carries it off well. I know people here are mostly not fans but having met her (when her son was at Brown she shopped often in the store I work in PT), also have several friends who live near her and she’s always been nothing but lovely, appreciative, pleasant to work with and have nothing bad to say.
I follow Tiler Peck on socials, she’s a principal dancer with NYCB, and she posted the dancers and musicians would normally attend this but they have been working without a contract since August. They all did the performance but skipped the gala.
The wrinkly white fabric ruins that dress on SJP
The wrinkly under dress ruins it for me. Maybe its less noticeable when the dress is in motion. I like Julia’s dress the best.
FYI: the dancers all boycotted the gala–they are in contract negotiations right now, and not a single dancer is paid what’s considered a comfortable wage for living in NYC–not even the star principals.
it’s interesting — in their 990, only leadership and admin staff members are listed in the highest paid employees. Usually some of the star dancers are in that list as well. The lowest of those 11 salaries is about 330K, so no dancer is making that or more. I would have thought city ballet has the highest paid dancers in the industry and living on the upper west side near work would be quite expensive.
Love all IvH! It’s a good look for SJP.
Yes! The center part slicked back, tight bun is doing NO FAVORS to anyone over 35. Find a new style.
Its a no for me. The bunching at the mid section is very off putting. Makes her look like a grandmom. Julia Fox looks great. She really knows how model avante guarde designs.
I like all three dresses, but I do think Fox’s stylist did it best. The chartreuse shoes and avant garde dusty pink hair piece really pull it together.
I love how SJP loves fashion — and puts in the work to show up in theme for events that call for it. That said, can someone please take the black eyeliner away from her?