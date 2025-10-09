Sarah Jessica Parker wore Iris van Herpen to the NYC Ballet’s fall gala

Sarah Jessica Parker has been a longtime supporter and patroness of the NYC Ballet. She’s actually on the Board of Directors now, she’s a vice-chair. She always attends the NYC Ballet’s galas, and last night was the annual fall gala to mark the new fall and winter shows. The gala performance featured costumes designed by Iris van Herpen. So… that’s why Sarah Jessica is dressed this way. She wore a huge, winged Iris van Herpen design to the gala to support the ballet company’s latest costume designer. I get it, but I also feel like… she could have gone smaller and still made a big fashion impact. I also think her styling is rather blah, but she’s probably doing that on purpose so that people focus on the dress.

Nicole Ari Parker and Julia Fox also attended the fall gala and both wore Iris van Herpen as well. Don’t hate me but… Julia looks the best in Van Herpen. So many women really need to let go of this idea that slicked-down, severe center-parts are flattering. I fully believed Nicole was Emily Blunt.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick were also in attendance. Do you know they’ve been together for more than a decade? Time flies – they got together in 2014, and they welcomed their son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger in 2016. They’re engaged but I bet they never marry. She’s a ballerina, or a former ballerina. So that’s why they’re supporting the NYC Ballet.