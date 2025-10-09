Sarah Jessica Parker wore Iris van Herpen to the NYC Ballet’s fall gala

Sarah Jessica Parker has been a longtime supporter and patroness of the NYC Ballet. She’s actually on the Board of Directors now, she’s a vice-chair. She always attends the NYC Ballet’s galas, and last night was the annual fall gala to mark the new fall and winter shows. The gala performance featured costumes designed by Iris van Herpen. So… that’s why Sarah Jessica is dressed this way. She wore a huge, winged Iris van Herpen design to the gala to support the ballet company’s latest costume designer. I get it, but I also feel like… she could have gone smaller and still made a big fashion impact. I also think her styling is rather blah, but she’s probably doing that on purpose so that people focus on the dress.

Nicole Ari Parker and Julia Fox also attended the fall gala and both wore Iris van Herpen as well. Don’t hate me but… Julia looks the best in Van Herpen. So many women really need to let go of this idea that slicked-down, severe center-parts are flattering. I fully believed Nicole was Emily Blunt.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick were also in attendance. Do you know they’ve been together for more than a decade? Time flies – they got together in 2014, and they welcomed their son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger in 2016. They’re engaged but I bet they never marry. She’s a ballerina, or a former ballerina. So that’s why they’re supporting the NYC Ballet.

26 Responses to “Sarah Jessica Parker wore Iris van Herpen to the NYC Ballet’s fall gala”

  1. lamejudi says:
    October 9, 2025 at 8:29 am

    It’s very LOOK AT ME of her-it doesn’t make me curious about the ballet at all.

  2. Jegede says:
    October 9, 2025 at 8:37 am

    Yes SJP!!

    I ❤️ Van Herpen.

    The psychedelic aesthetic😘, the motion🤩 , the colours🤗 .

    But how does one sit down?

    • Lightpurple says:
      October 9, 2025 at 8:42 am

      I think the wings detach

    • mblates says:
      October 9, 2025 at 9:04 am

      i love iris van herpen too! it’s so exciting to see people wear her on the red carpet and so exciting to see she’s doing costumes for NYC ballet. i think her work is best in motion. i think all three above are pulling off their looks, although i do think a different look would work better on sjp just because she’s so petite. and i agree that of the three julia fox looks the best.

    • ariel says:
      October 9, 2025 at 9:30 am

      She LOVES fun fashion, and i bet this was a win-win for her.
      She gets to wear something extraodinary, and it is support of the ballet costume designer, at the event to support the ballet.
      And i do think it is fun, and dramatic.
      And yes, i hope the wings come off. Because it looks like it would be uncomfortable to sit in.

  3. Sue says:
    October 9, 2025 at 8:38 am

    My immediate thought was Black Swan.

  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 9, 2025 at 8:48 am

    Jagger has been a strong supporter of ballet for decades since his friendship with Nureyev and he very often does his workouts with ballet companies

  5. Betsy says:
    October 9, 2025 at 8:59 am

    “Finally, I’m a Victoria’s Secret angel!”

    I also think you need to have a beautiful face to carry off that severe slicked back hair. Like Meghan does. SJP does not.

    • Nikki says:
      October 9, 2025 at 11:16 am

      I think you have to have either beauty OR a fierce sense of self, which SJP seems to be claiming. She used to look like an older woman trying too hard to look young, but now she seems to be claiming her awesome identity as an older woman who rocks her own style! I’m happy to see this. “Jolie laide” is the French word for when someone not conventionally pretty has so much style and flair they become attractive. Despite all this, I’d like her dress more without the weird tan diamond shaped panel in the front…

      • Betsy says:
        October 9, 2025 at 12:09 pm

        SJP and I are the same age–I remember her on Square Pegs back when dinosaurs roamed the earth. I have never admired her looks. Some women I just don’t find attractive when everyone else does, like Jennifer Aniston.

      • Libra says:
        October 9, 2025 at 1:09 pm

        Square Pegs watcher here also. Short lived show but SJP had brown hair then and really young,cute, fresh faced and natural. Now I don’t find her attractive at all.

    • Christy says:
      October 9, 2025 at 5:59 pm

      I like that she is not conventionally beautiful but styles herself confidently. She is interesting looking and magnetic.

  6. Mel says:
    October 9, 2025 at 9:12 am

    I LOVE IT!!!! I’d buy it and wear it if I had the money and that kind of event to go to.

  7. DaveW says:
    October 9, 2025 at 9:18 am

    My first thought was it’s a very Met Gala look. SJP always does her homework to respect the theme and I think she carries it off well. I know people here are mostly not fans but having met her (when her son was at Brown she shopped often in the store I work in PT), also have several friends who live near her and she’s always been nothing but lovely, appreciative, pleasant to work with and have nothing bad to say.

    I follow Tiler Peck on socials, she’s a principal dancer with NYCB, and she posted the dancers and musicians would normally attend this but they have been working without a contract since August. They all did the performance but skipped the gala.

  8. Kiki says:
    October 9, 2025 at 9:26 am

    The wrinkly white fabric ruins that dress on SJP

  9. MsIam says:
    October 9, 2025 at 9:28 am

    The wrinkly under dress ruins it for me. Maybe its less noticeable when the dress is in motion. I like Julia’s dress the best.

  10. lanne says:
    October 9, 2025 at 10:17 am

    FYI: the dancers all boycotted the gala–they are in contract negotiations right now, and not a single dancer is paid what’s considered a comfortable wage for living in NYC–not even the star principals.

    • Mrs Robinson says:
      October 9, 2025 at 2:18 pm

      it’s interesting — in their 990, only leadership and admin staff members are listed in the highest paid employees. Usually some of the star dancers are in that list as well. The lowest of those 11 salaries is about 330K, so no dancer is making that or more. I would have thought city ballet has the highest paid dancers in the industry and living on the upper west side near work would be quite expensive.

  11. JustBitchy says:
    October 9, 2025 at 11:15 am

    Love all IvH! It’s a good look for SJP.

  12. Dorothy says:
    October 9, 2025 at 11:20 am

    Yes! The center part slicked back, tight bun is doing NO FAVORS to anyone over 35. Find a new style.

  13. Deedee says:
    October 9, 2025 at 11:26 am

    Its a no for me. The bunching at the mid section is very off putting. Makes her look like a grandmom. Julia Fox looks great. She really knows how model avante guarde designs.

  14. Veronica S. says:
    October 9, 2025 at 1:25 pm

    I like all three dresses, but I do think Fox’s stylist did it best. The chartreuse shoes and avant garde dusty pink hair piece really pull it together.

  15. LeonsMomma says:
    October 9, 2025 at 4:20 pm

    I love how SJP loves fashion — and puts in the work to show up in theme for events that call for it. That said, can someone please take the black eyeliner away from her?

