Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet went to the Yankees game last night

It’s so funny to me that Kylie Jenner is dating a New Yorker who fervently supports all of his New York teams, and he basically forces her to do the same. Y’all know that Kylie does not give two sh-ts about the Knicks or the Yankees. But her sex life now depends on wearing Knicks-themed lingerie and getting beer-buzzed at Yankees games. Last night, Timothee Chalamet took his girlfriend to the Yankees game. Kylie managed to get through it, although she did not bring the Yankees any good luck. The Toronto Blue Jays won.

If you check out Kylie’s sweatshirt, you can see that she’s also doing some off-the-books promotion for her man. Timothee’s latest film is Marty Supreme, where he plays a fictional table-tennis legend in what looks like a Wes Anderson ripoff. Timothee has been in New York all week, doing some early promotion at the New York Film Festival. Marty Supreme doesn’t come out until Christmas, which is too bad, because the festival screenings went really well. Like, the critics love this and they think Timmy is probably going to be in the conversation for an Oscar nomination. Did Timmy give Kylie the Marty Supreme sweatshirt, or did she request some merch from the producers?

Anyway, it looks like Timmy and Kylie are still going strong. It’s been… three and a half years. It looks pretty serious to me, especially because she’s going to all of these sporting events.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images