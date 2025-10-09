Taylor Swift wore a $5250 Wiederhoeft two-piece set on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Taylor Swift is doing so much for this album release! I wasn’t expecting it, especially since she was so undercover for much of this year. She’s really doing a promotional oversaturation, but I get it. She really hasn’t done promotion like this in years, all of these TV appearances and radio interviews. It’s worked – Taylor has finally broken Adele’s record for first-week album sales. Adele’s 25 sold 3.482 million album units total in the first week of sales in 2015. In the first five days of The Life of a Showgirl’s release, it has sold 3.5 million units. Taylor’s been chasing Adele’s record for a full decade. All it took was a global promotional tour, eleventy billion variants and an engagement!

Anyway, Taylor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night. I didn’t realize that Seth is such a big Swiftie, nor did I realize that Taylor also seems to be a big Seth Meyers fan. They were very chatty and funny together, and this was one of her better interviews. Taylor wore a two-piece set from Wiederhoeft – a corset top and a miniskirt, which retails for $5,250. Her necklace is from David Morris Jeweller and her sandals are Aquazzura. The biggest headline? At one of her Eras concerts, Travis Kelce confused Hugh Grant’s wife Anna Eberstein for Greta Gerwig. Like, Travis was talking to Anna about how much he loved Barbie, and Travis gossiped to Taylor about how weird it was that Greta Gerwig and Hugh Grant were so close and affectionate. Peak Travis, actually.