Taylor Swift wore a $5250 Wiederhoeft two-piece set on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Taylor Swift is doing so much for this album release! I wasn’t expecting it, especially since she was so undercover for much of this year. She’s really doing a promotional oversaturation, but I get it. She really hasn’t done promotion like this in years, all of these TV appearances and radio interviews. It’s worked – Taylor has finally broken Adele’s record for first-week album sales. Adele’s 25 sold 3.482 million album units total in the first week of sales in 2015. In the first five days of The Life of a Showgirl’s release, it has sold 3.5 million units. Taylor’s been chasing Adele’s record for a full decade. All it took was a global promotional tour, eleventy billion variants and an engagement!
Anyway, Taylor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night. I didn’t realize that Seth is such a big Swiftie, nor did I realize that Taylor also seems to be a big Seth Meyers fan. They were very chatty and funny together, and this was one of her better interviews. Taylor wore a two-piece set from Wiederhoeft – a corset top and a miniskirt, which retails for $5,250. Her necklace is from David Morris Jeweller and her sandals are Aquazzura. The biggest headline? At one of her Eras concerts, Travis Kelce confused Hugh Grant’s wife Anna Eberstein for Greta Gerwig. Like, Travis was talking to Anna about how much he loved Barbie, and Travis gossiped to Taylor about how weird it was that Greta Gerwig and Hugh Grant were so close and affectionate. Peak Travis, actually.
Screengrabs courtesy of Late Night/NBC.
This is a pretty normal level of press for her. She did the same with Midnight’s. It was TTPD that was an abberation and I think it was a combination of her being on tour at the time (which she has said, sapped her of all her physical and mental energy) and her not wanting to have a whole press cycle about the subject of that album. I think she is much more comfortable talking about this album.
I feel like she desperately needs a stylist or a better one. Like yesterday, I saw photos of her in a little plaid skirt, and I thought Snooze, she always does that schoolgirl thing. I’d like to see her, as an artist, go through a new look phase…… and not just of the showgirl thing.
She is very cute with Seth! I think her face might be showing comfort weight on her bc she is not burning a zillion calories a minute like when she does on tour. It must be energizing and exhausting to do that. She looks fab, plus she’s in her 30’s and maybe she is starting to change, sometimes we start to look more like one of our parents. Like maybe we can see more of her mom in her face now. Like her mom’s version but with personal trainers and chefs!
It isn’t weight gain, she is doing fillers, which she didn’t need at all. In 30’s, we lose fat especially on cheeks. The celebrities don’t go through a different biological process from us. You can clearly see in her Graham interview that she was still puffy there. It looks better now, but still she didn’t need all of this.
Yes, it’s clearly fillers, because you can’t even see the lines around her mouth, which most people–even younger than her–have. Maybe it’ll settle down soon because it’s giving catwoman.
Anna Wintour tried, and failed, to update Taylor.
This is normal press. She doesn’t need it at all but she’s also happier phase in her life and seems excited to chat about her life in general. You all really think variants helped? You can’t because billboard doesn’t count more than 4 purchases. Everyone and their mother does variants yet only Taylor can sell 4 million+. Tons of regular people that aren’t screaming in tiktoks actually just enjoy her music quietly. I am not saying that’s everyone in USA but large enough base in USA to make it a reality. Taylor did her first SNL when Seth was still a writer, cast member there so yes, they’ve known each other for over a decade.
That’s not accurate. Billboard only counts 4 *variants* of each album. There are photos going around of her fans buying 5+ copies of the SAME album variant. It’s an artificial inflation of her sales numbers.
Superficial notes: I’m loving the more muted lipstick shades she’s been wearing on this press tour. Very flattering. I would play around with blush and bronzer on her cheeks if I was her makeup artist. Maybe not as intense as Sabrina Carpenter’s makeup. But Taylor has lovely, full cheeks and that makeup would look quire pretty if coordinated with her new lipstick shades.
This outfit is cute.
Her hair is STILL a mess. Why does one of the most wealthy women in the world have the worst hair, consistently? Grow out that thick, blunt fringe. If she likes bangs, she needs to go thinner in the center, like wispy curtain bangs that are angled down the sides of her face. That would work so much better with the wavy or curly texture of her hair. She has pretty eyes, why hide them under that fringe?
It’s such an unflattering look which has led me to wonder if she’s had a lot of eye and forehead plastic surgery and this is how she hides it.
I have NEVA commented about Swift…but I am NOW compelled too…
I am SICK of her “Pick Me/Mean Girl” energy 😠
That is all🤬
Amen!! (Me either and me too LALA)
Me too. I hope she finally gets pregnant by her athlete boyfriend and stops appearing in public so often. Although that’s probably impossible because of how much she loves the spotlight. But maybe she’ll at least stop parading around with her clique of supposed girlfriends, like in the good old high school days…
“…like in the good old high school days…”
Or the Hiddleston days & that 2016 July 4th holiday weekend. Tom in that ridiculous “I ❤️ T.S.” tank top.
I haven’t seen her with her friends in a hot minute (in public at least), but to be fair this website is pretty much my only place for gossip.
Say something nice: I love that outfit. I’m a sucker for brocade. But that choker is fugly.
Right?? That choker is way too heavy and it’s the WORST
It was all I could stare at during the entire interview 🤮
I wouldn’t like the choker independently, but I think it’s good with the brocade. Brocade is heavy and needs heavy jewelry.
This level is pretty standard for promotion, but of the last few of her albums only one has gotten this level as well which was Midnights. 8th and 9th albums were during the pandemic, so limited options there and the last album she was touring.
I agree about the filler. It’s very obvious to me. It is not flattering on her. She doesn’t need it. And, honestly, it pushes up and gives the puffy look and makes her eyes look older.
She looks fantastic. Perfect bangs, makeup, and outfit.