Victoria Beckham’s family – minus Brooklyn – came out for her Netflix series premiere

Two years ago, Netflix’s David Beckham docuseries aired to rave reviews and great streaming numbers. I loved the series – it was well-done and interesting. There was a lot I didn’t know about David’s career, and I liked how David and Victoria addressed the most difficult moments of their marriage, including David’s affair with Rebecca Loos. Well, the series was so successful, Victoria now has her own stand-alone Netflix docuseries. Last night was the big premiere event in London, and three out of four of David and Victoria’s children came out for it. It looks like Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham really have gone no-contact with David and Victoria. Harper, Cruz and Romeo showed up for their mom though. Harper even wore one of her mom’s designs to the premiere!
In the series, Victoria apparently talks about everything, even her years-long struggles in the fashion business. Her fashion line has only recently started making a profit, and that’s mostly because of the beauty line attached to it. Victoria also addressed her years-long struggle with an eating disorder:
Victoria Beckham is opening up about her eating disorder, detailing how it affected her life behind the scenes. In the Netflix docuseries titled Victoria Beckham, the former pop-star-turned-fashion-designer, 51, breaks her silence on her experience with the condition.
Beckham said: “I was weighed on national television when Brooklyn was six months old – ‘Get on those scales, have you lost the weight?’ We joke about it and we laugh about it on TV, but I was really, really young and that hurts. I really started to doubt myself and not like myself, because I let it affect me.”
She added: “I didn’t know what I saw when I looked in the mirror. Was I fat? Was I thin? You lose all sense of reality. I’ve been everything from ‘Porky Posh’ to ‘Skinny Posh’. It’s been a lot, and that’s hard. I had no control over what was being written about me, pictures that were being taken, and I wanted to control that. I could control it with clothing, I could control my weight, and I was controlling it in an incredibly unhealthy way.”
“When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying, and I was never honest about it with my parents. I never talked about it publicly. It really affects you when you’re being told constantly that you’re not good enough, and I suppose that’s been with me my whole life.”
In a separate confessional, her husband, David Beckham, looks back at the microscope on women in the early 2000s. “People felt it was okay to criticize a woman for her weight, for what she’s doing for what she’s wearing. There were a lot of things happening in TV then that wouldn’t happen now, that can’t happen now. My Victoria that I knew, sits at home in track suit, smiling laughing, having a glass of wine. That started to go purely because of the criticism that she was getting,” the former athlete remembers.
Some of the British media’s headlines are in the vein of “Victoria Beckham admits to lying!” Like… that’s the thing about being in the throes of an eating disorder, especially for a woman in the spotlight, dealing with a national/international media mocking your weight constantly. Of course she lied, of course she struggled with that sh-t for years, of course it probably still affects her to this day. I also think having a daughter changed Victoria and made her “unlearn” some of her own unhealthy behaviors and attitudes. I do not get the impression that Victoria is putting those pressures on Harper at all.
Watched it last night. The docuseries was much better than most docuseries and much better than I expected.
Some of the British media is going with she’s a liar, because she is admitting to having an eating disorder? There’s literally no low for them. Why would you frame that this way? Who is the audience for that type of article, and headline? Is someone out there going to say, oh I knew she was lying she totally had an eaten disorder good? Why are you happy by that confirmation? It’s a horrible thing that she dealt with.
It’s very low. But it’s the BM tabloids so yeah. They’ve never lied about anything right/s?
I have no interest in her or her documentary, just as I didn’t have any interest in his but I will say that the media going with the lying angle is to absolve themselves for the part they played in her eating disorder. The same way they try to absolve themselves for Diana’s eating disorder and her subsequent death. They do the same with Harry and his hatred of the media his entire life. The same with Meghan’s suicidal ideations, miscarriage and the threats against the Sussexes lives. The media need to attack their victims and make them the villains in order to distract from what they’ve done.
I thought the Beckham series was excellent. I didn’t think I would be interested, but I found it very informative, especially about the British Media.
I like her clothing line. I like the silhouettes and the styles strike me as mostly quite classic and wearable.
NGL anyone who’s been around ED peeps could spot this a mile away. I’m glad she’s in a good place. It’s not easy. The FAT head always rules, and it’s hard to turn down the voice.
Likewise if you’ve had an ED– we can always spot on our own. Nothing but sympathy for her. When everything in life feels out of control, it’s comforting to cling to the things you CAN control.
I’ve only read an article, but I was shocked she hasn’t eaten chocolate since the 1990’s. She’s depriving herself of one of the world’s greatest treats! I think that’s very sad that to this day she is still so strict with her eating habits. You’re not going to win a prize at age 90 for being the skinniest senior. Have the piece of cake or chocolate for crying out loud.
That’s not at all how EDs work. Yours is a very typical and superficial understanding of a complex illness. If you wouldn’t tell an overweight person to simply stop eating so much you should probably follow that same advice for people who suffer from an eating disorder.
Yeah, given her global celebrity status and abhorrent treatment by the media at the time, it’s legitimately impressive that she’s relatively healthy at all!
The late 90s/early 00s were WILD times to be a young woman, much less one of the most famous ones in the world.
People really have no idea how far our society has come in terms of body diversity and overall body acceptance. Danielle Fishell was recently talking about an episode of Boy Meets World where everyone thinks Topanga was pregnant when really she’s just “fat”. She was TINY–a size 4 at the time. Those of us who lived through the time of Heroin Chic remember.
I don’t understand what people mean when they say “that’s not how eating disorders work”.
Victoria literally says she was obsessed with how she looked and shamed into shrinking because people insinuated to her she was fat. So she stopped eating in order to become unhealthy thin.
How is this not how an ED works? The woman was and probably still is obsessed with being stick thin.
I am a fan of Victoria, warts and all. I admire that the (almost) whole family turned out, in black and white. Looks good. I am almost finished with the doc. Fisher Stevenson did do a great job on David’s doc: wish he had also done this one. But it is good. They love their kids.