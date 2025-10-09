Prince Harry stepped out solo for a Movember panel discussion in NYC

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already in New York ahead of the Project Healthy Minds’ gala event this evening. Harry and Meghan will pick up their Humanitarians of the Year award tonight, and there’s also some kind of event tomorrow in New York (for World Mental Health Day). But before all of that happens, Harry stepped out solo for an event in New York last night. The British papers already have blaring headlines about “Harry SOLO, where is Meghan?!?!” Wait until you hear what Harry’s event was though: it was literally about men’s mental health and the so-called “male loneliness epidemic.” Harry was telling bros that they need to get some therapy.

Prince Harry has stepped out for a secret solo engagement in New York City, just hours before receiving a prestigious award. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the Big Apple for a series of engagements surrounding their mental health advocacy, with co-founders of the Archewell Foundation set to receive the Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award tonight in recognition of their campaigns to make the online world a safer place for families and young people. Before their rare joint appearance, Harry undertook a secret solo outing last night for an important cause that he holds close to his heart.

Harry joined Movember – the leading global men’s health non-profit – to discuss what needs to be done for American men who are struggling with their mental health. The panel took place at the Australian American Association in New York City where a report called The Real Face of Men’s Health: USA from the Movember Institute of Men’s Health was launched.

Journalist Brooke Baldwin moderated a conversation between Prince Harry and a group of researchers to discuss the dire state of men’s mental health in the US. Prince Harry, who has spent over a decade working with veterans and advocating for mental health, spoke about a pattern he’s witnessed across communities, noting the profound isolation men experience when they believe no one will understand what they’re going through.

“Yet when I speak to men, the same struggles keep coming up,” he said, “Which tells me that the weight they carry isn’t uncommon. The biggest barrier is the belief that no one will understand. Loneliness convinces you you’re the only one, which is rarely true.”

Harry also called out the impact social media has on the mental health of young men, saying he believes “too many young men are being raised by algorithms that make them feel powerless and hopeless, rather than real mentors.” He went on to note that the role models young men need aren’t necessarily celebrities, but dads, coaches, and friends who choose honesty over silence, as he said: “They are the real superheroes.”

“I found myself speaking to many veterans and sitting down with them I realized the silence is killing people,” he said, adding, “Stamping out the stigma globally, we’ve come a long way. Access to therapy is still a massive problem.”