Justin Trudeau ‘has been pursuing’ Katy Perry ever since their first date in July

Over the weekend, the Mail and other outlets published exclusive photos of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry canoodling on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. I assumed the photos were taken recently, but Katy is (currently) in London, as part of her Lifetimes tour. When were the photos taken? No one really knows. Well, People Magazine provided a bit of context. First, Justin and Katy started seeing each other back in July, then it cooled down in a matter of weeks. Katy’s tour kept going, but Justin kept pursuing her, and he traveled to California recently to see her during her tour break.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance appears to be heating up. The pop star and the former Canadian prime minister were first romantically linked in July and were seen kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara in photos published Oct. 12. Now, a Perry source tells PEOPLE the pair have an “easy connection.”
“When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn’t looking to date, but they stayed in touch. They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then,” the source says of Perry, 40, whose split from fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48, was confirmed this summer amid her international Lifetimes Tour; the exes share a daughter, Daisy, 5.
After first spending time together in Montreal in July, Trudeau, 53, has “been pursuing her since,” the source adds. “He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He’s been very respectful.”
Neither Perry nor Trudeau has yet commented on the status of their relationship. Reps for Perry and Trudeau did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The “California Gurls” singer — who is on the road for her Lifetimes Tour through Dec. 7 — and the politician were initially linked in July, when they took a stroll with a dog and grabbed drinks at Taverne Atlantic in Montreal. They also stepped out for a dinner date at Montreal hotspot Le Violon the same night.
I mean… Katy is like most women, she likes to be pursued. She likes when a man knows what he wants and makes his feelings known. I think we have to admit that Justin Trudeau is just… really into Katy Perry. He’s the one trying to make this happen. I really didn’t have this on my 2025 Gossip Bingo card, but nothing really makes sense at this point.
See photos of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau passionately kissing and cuddling on singer’s yacht https://t.co/dZnF7rU4kh pic.twitter.com/FBWC5loZRG
— Page Six (@PageSix) October 12, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Yep nothing makes sense. We are living in a bizzaro world!
… I mean… she must be funny, right? She’s got to be funny.
This pairing is totally incomprehensible to me.
Well, with a net worth of over $360 million, she’s one of the world’s wealthiest musical artists…
I still don’t get it. What do they even talk about?
😂
Space
Asstronauts
But they have “many shared interests”! The fact that he pursued her buttresses my suspicion that this pairing is driven by Justin’s genetic predisposition to be attracted to movie stars and pop singers. It’s in his DNA!
Justin was a drama teacher, he loves the art world. I dont get it either, but whatever makes the world quirky is so much better than so many things happening in this world right now.
I don’t know why but I hate them as a couple.
I also don’t see how this can work. I wish he had pursued someone more intellectual and who could live in Canada.
every time she pops up here I have to stop and remind myself she is somehow successful. she’s one of those people I just dont get.
same same
Oh good, we’re all on the same page here. I thought I was on crazy pills.
Maybe this is how Jackie O felt when John John went for Daryl Hannah?
Ok so July wasn’t a “first date”, they were together in Montreal – and that’s not something you do on a first date. It’s the first time we saw them
Her costumes are outrageously bad ; ugly and tacky.
I still believe that he’s after her money. The fact that she’s a dumbass is just an added benefit…
They’re dreadful, right? She finally got out of that ridiculous “human cupcake” phase, only to move on to “low-budget She-Ra: Princess of Powder knock-off”. It doesn’t help that her music is on the same level as those godawful Kidz Bop albums..
That photo is such a “look at me!! Look AT ME !!” Shot. She reeks of desperation, and so does he.
THIS. So much this. She is beyond desperate. From the Page Six article:
“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” a witness to the encounter told the Daily Mail. “I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau.”
Ugh.
Is he wearing jeans on a yacht?!
Well, like father like son. Pierre (his father and the former long-standing PM) had dated celebrities before and after his marriage to Justin’s mother. I believe he dated Barbra Streisand and Margot Kidder and others. So, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. And I liked both Trudeaus as PM- although Justin was right to resign as he overstayed his time.
He gets it from both sides! His mother was a jet-setter who hung out with the Rolling Stones for extended periods when they were in Canada for rehearsals for tours/albums.
I don’t get this pairing at all. She bugs, but kind of benignly. If it makes Melania jealous I’m all for it.
His mother is Margaret trudeau and you’re being way too kind to describe her behavior as “hanging out”. If jet set means sleeping in multiple beds not her husband’s, then she was a jet setter.
Yes that is true. His father was in his fifties and she was in her early twenties when they married. Before they separated, she had her share of celebrities, the Stones and even Ted Kennedy if I recall. The 1970s were an interesting time to say the least.
Somewhere Ivanka is pasting herself over Katie’s pictures all while stabbing Katies pictures first with scissors