Justin Trudeau ‘has been pursuing’ Katy Perry ever since their first date in July

Over the weekend, the Mail and other outlets published exclusive photos of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry canoodling on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. I assumed the photos were taken recently, but Katy is (currently) in London, as part of her Lifetimes tour. When were the photos taken? No one really knows. Well, People Magazine provided a bit of context. First, Justin and Katy started seeing each other back in July, then it cooled down in a matter of weeks. Katy’s tour kept going, but Justin kept pursuing her, and he traveled to California recently to see her during her tour break.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance appears to be heating up. The pop star and the former Canadian prime minister were first romantically linked in July and were seen kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara in photos published Oct. 12. Now, a Perry source tells PEOPLE the pair have an “easy connection.”

“When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn’t looking to date, but they stayed in touch. They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then,” the source says of Perry, 40, whose split from fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48, was confirmed this summer amid her international Lifetimes Tour; the exes share a daughter, Daisy, 5.

After first spending time together in Montreal in July, Trudeau, 53, has “been pursuing her since,” the source adds. “He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He’s been very respectful.”

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has yet commented on the status of their relationship. Reps for Perry and Trudeau did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The “California Gurls” singer — who is on the road for her Lifetimes Tour through Dec. 7 — and the politician were initially linked in July, when they took a stroll with a dog and grabbed drinks at Taverne Atlantic in Montreal. They also stepped out for a dinner date at Montreal hotspot Le Violon the same night.