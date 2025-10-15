Duchess Meghan’s ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ pod won a Signal Award

I really loved the Duchess of Sussex’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, even more than I enjoyed Archetypes. COAFF felt like Meghan understood that she needed a broader subject/message to hook listeners and, within that framework, she found more intimacy. Her interviews and conversations were so great on COAFF and I wish she would do another season. Alas, if she ever gets around to it, it will probably be a year or two from now. It’s clear that her biggest focus (right now) is on building As Ever into an even bigger brand. Still, the streets remember COAFF! Which is why Meghan’s podcast picked up a “Listener’s Choice” Signal Award in the category of “Business people & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture.”
The Signal Awards announced their nominations a month ago, and they allowed the people to vote for listener’s choice awards in various categories. I know because I voted! The Sussex Squad provided the link to vote and it took two seconds to vote for COAFF last month. I kind of believe the Signal Awards got a “bump” from nominating COAFF as well – in their press release, they mentioned that there was “unprecedented participation as the Listener’s Choice campaign drew more than 385,000 public votes cast by upwards of 127,000 voters, marking a 126% increase over 2024.” They also mentioned how international it was, with people in dozens of countries casting their votes.
Anyway, congrats to Meghan and I hope we eventually get another COAFF season! Please??
Photos and screencaps courtesy of Lemonada, the Aspire podcast and The Jamie Kern Lima Pod.
Yes congratulations to Meg. I hope for another season also.
Meghan is picking up two Awards today. That’s exceptional and wild.
This evening, there is a gala at the Natural History Museum of LA, where she will get an award in recognition of her work Championing Women and Underserved Communities.
The gala/award ceremony was postponed because of the LA riots in June.
I can hear the screaming from Salty Island now!
Yes the Fail will be telling us what a failure Meghan is and their followers will loyally believe it… they rarely look for a fact! Well done Meg.
Congrats to her! I really did enjoy this podcast and found myself going back to listen to episodes more than I did Archetypes. I’m glad she’s getting this recognition for her ventures. It can sometimes seem like the nastiness of social media and the British medias campaign against her is all that there is, but there’s a lot of people out there that see and appreciate the work.
I have no doubt though, will very quickly hear from a PR expert in the UK how this is actually a bad thing. That winning awards shows your desperation, inauthenticity, how you aren’t relatable to the general public.
Or the Sussexes have “bought” another award, they’re so desperate to hide their failures, etc, etc. I think it’s only in the British press though.
this is my “favorite” one lol. They are so broke and desperate to come back as “working royals” but in the same breath are so rich they’re buying awards all over the place and influencing other people like Gwyneth Paltrow, etc to be nice to them because of all that money.
The mental gymnastics and utter lack of logic is mesmerizing in a way.
Congratulations, Meghan. What a cool award.
Congratulations 🎉 to Meghan.. I voted also from a link on IG that had a screenshot saying she was at 26%, when I voted from the link she had 84% of the votes.. I love the Squad for this kind of support imagine having a worldwide support group, love that for Meghan.
On a side note, are the Celebitchy podcasts a thing of the past now? I still check every weekend.
Congratulations, Meghan! This was a great podcast. I enjoyed both podcasts because of their different approaches to life. I still listen to both and I hope that there is another season of a podcast by her, regardless of what the focus is. I love her voice and how she allows whoever she’s talking with to share their stories and tie it into her own or ours in general. So let’s hope for another podcast in the future.
Good for her. I also enjoyed COAFF more than I enjoyed Archetypes. COAFF was more forward-thinking and positive. Archetypes was very interesting and more philosophical, but kind of left me with “Ok, now what.”
Congrats to Meghan and lemonada. I think there will be season 2 someday.
Super proud of Meghan. She deserves every recognition she gets.
Plates and pillows will be thrown in KP today.
Keep trying, SickNote. You’ll never measure up.
Congrats. Lol at the streets remember.
I think it’s so great and so well deserved.
I found the vote through the link, otherwise I would have been wandering around the internet like a blind chicken.
Thank you for that 🥰
It’s so nice to see her getting all this recognition for her hard work!