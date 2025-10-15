Duchess Meghan’s ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ pod won a Signal Award

I really loved the Duchess of Sussex’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, even more than I enjoyed Archetypes. COAFF felt like Meghan understood that she needed a broader subject/message to hook listeners and, within that framework, she found more intimacy. Her interviews and conversations were so great on COAFF and I wish she would do another season. Alas, if she ever gets around to it, it will probably be a year or two from now. It’s clear that her biggest focus (right now) is on building As Ever into an even bigger brand. Still, the streets remember COAFF! Which is why Meghan’s podcast picked up a “Listener’s Choice” Signal Award in the category of “Business people & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture.”

The Signal Awards announced their nominations a month ago, and they allowed the people to vote for listener’s choice awards in various categories. I know because I voted! The Sussex Squad provided the link to vote and it took two seconds to vote for COAFF last month. I kind of believe the Signal Awards got a “bump” from nominating COAFF as well – in their press release, they mentioned that there was “unprecedented participation as the Listener’s Choice campaign drew more than 385,000 public votes cast by upwards of 127,000 voters, marking a 126% increase over 2024.” They also mentioned how international it was, with people in dozens of countries casting their votes.

Anyway, congrats to Meghan and I hope we eventually get another COAFF season! Please??